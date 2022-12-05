The first thing you want to do when you get your hands on Gail Rivard’s old song book is to see if the composer signed it.
But the author George Frideric Handel died on April 14, 1759, 18 years after he composed “The Messiah,” one of the most performed classical works in history. From the looks of Rivard’s copy of “The Messiah,’’ it was around in Handel’s day.
The cover is brown, the pages are dog-eared and some have lines of rust from paper clips left to mark sections of the beloved choral work. The duct tape running the length of the spine makes it look like a shade tree mechanic tried to repair it. Aging packaging tape and strips of Scotch tape also help hold it together.
Rivard has kept the book from college, throughout her teaching career and retirement from Glynn Middle School when it was still an ugly pile of brick off Wright Square.
“I bought it in 1969,’’ Rivard said, “my senior year in college.”
She bought it for her first of many performances of “The Messiah.” That first was with the choir of Olivet College accompanied by the Battle Creek Symphony Orchestra.
“We sang it in the gym. It was January or February because it was cold,’’ she said.
When she bought it, the mottled brown cover of the C. Schriver publication was white, like many of those around her in “The Messiah” chorus. Now, the only light places are the patches lifted when she peeled off the “Hello. My name is Gail” stickers.
She has sung “The Messiah” every Christmas but two since 1985 mostly at St. Simons United Methodist Church where the late choir director Barbara Meadows and organist Jane Lane Harper started the tradition as a gift to the community.
Meadows opened the doors to anyone who could sing, and they came from a lot of area churches, an affiliation that Rivard finds inspiring. A couple of nuns drove from Jacksonville for a few years and sang. Some came from churches in homes while others had no church at all. They just liked to sing Handel’s soaring oratorio.
The first year Rivard missed was when Meadows, too infirm to continue leading the St. Simons Methodist choir, retired in 2009 along with Harper. After that one-year hiatus, soprano soloist Rhonda Hambright took over and started another streak that COVID-19 broke in 2020. It was too dangerous for 70 people to sit down together and belt out “The Messiah,” Rivard said.
Speaking of illnesses, she sang with a cold one year, and a brownish red spot on a page is evidence. It’s where a wet Hall’s cough drop dropped and stuck.
Shortly after the inaugural performance, “The Messiah” moved from Strickland Auditorium to accommodate the singers and the crowd. It then moved to Wesley United Methodist and now is at St. Simons Presbyterian Church, and there have been several directors.
Rivard sang at all those venues with her copy of “The Messiah,” which looks increasingly like an “Antiques Roadshow” exhibit, riding beside her. It’s in the passenger seat from the first rehearsal on the first Monday in November until the performance on the first Saturday in December.
She has always sung alto just as she did with the chorus at Olivet until she sang tenor a couple of years. “I had to sit with the men,’’ she said. “We were short of tenors.”
Interestingly, her music scholarship at Olivet was for trumpet. She was at a spirited party at the college when the student director of the choir heard her alto and asked if she wanted to switch to voice. She agreed and that’s how she sang her first Messiah.
She’s a little wistful when she says that some singers have passed away while others aged out. But she notes that every year there are new voices. And new G. Schirmer books that look exactly like Rivard’s did in her senior year. Regardless of appearance, however, the notes and words are the same.
She wants to have her book repaired and says she would take the big metal clasp off the front but the paper clips that cut the normally two-hour plus performance down to 60 minutes have to stay in their rusty tracks.
“I would love to have it bound in leather, but I’m afraid to put it in anyone else’s hands,’’ she said. And if she did, Rivard said she would suffer from separation anxiety while it was gone.
When she got it back, however, she could say “Hallelujah” several times.
And on a less pleasant note:
If you were anywhere on the northern end of the city Wednesday morning, you know there was a gigantic police and emergency response to a hoax call, a so-called “swatting,” at Brunswick High.
That it happened was distressing, but it was also reassuring, and I saw a couple of people who went beyond what was expected.
First there was a Georgia Department of Natural Resources Game and Fish officer who sped from Long County to answer the call to Brunswick High. I didn’t get his name, but he was another of those calm presences at the scene keeping order as things wound down.
Also, physician Scott Clay, who likely doesn’t want me to mention this, came up out of breath across the College of Coastal Georgia having run and walked from his office on Shrine Road. Clay said he figured he would get there quicker on foot given the amount of traffic. He surely didn’t have to do that.
There was indeed a lot of traffic because students inside the school used their cell phones to call their parents and tell them what they thought was happening. The result was predictable as cars crammed onto Altama jamming things up for emergency vehicles.
That hampered things, but I say that with this admission: If it had happened at Glynn Academy between 1995 and 2000, I would have been there as a daddy first, second and third and a reporter fourth or perhaps lower.