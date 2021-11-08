When Hans Trupp looks through the wall of glass at his condo at The Grand, he sees mostly ocean and sky, a couple things he became very familiar with as a Navy aviator.
As a pilot on an F4 Phantom, Trupp was on a couple of cruises aboard aircraft carriers, the USS Ranger in 1966 and the USS Constellation in 1967. Given his 12 Air Medals, you have to know he spent a lot of time in the air. He flew more than 200 missions and, blessedly, kept the dirt, rice paddies and jungle of Vietnam far beneath him to the infantry.
As a civilian, Trupp built a successful real estate business with the late Roy Hodnett on St. Simons. He was retired for a while, but he’s back in real estate again.
Trupp first came south when he was a senior on the swim team at Grover Cleveland High in Brooklyn, N.Y., in 1957. He got a letter from Frank Howard, head football coach and athletic director of what was then Clemson College.
“Frank Howard was giving about 150 football scholarships and 10 for basketball. No golf. No swimming. No track,’’ Trupp said.
That did not, of course, make Howard unique in college athletics, but the NCAA sent him a letter saying, “Mr. Howard, you’ve got to have a more balanced athletic program.’’
“Frank said, ‘Go get me a swimmer, a tennis player...’” and so on as long as he had one of each, Trupp said.
“He didn’t give a damn who it was,’’ Trupp said. Even a swimmer from Brooklyn.
Trupp got the offer of a five-year athletic scholarship and an invitation to come down and tour the campus.
“I didn’t even know where it was. I said, ‘Let me get this straight. If I come down there, I’ll get five years of free education? Tell me when to get on the bus,’’’ Trupp said.
He took the offer and got off the bus at the corner near what is now the famous Esso Club. Walking on campus, he was greeted as a rat, as freshmen were automatically classified. Upperclassmen shaved his head and gave him an orange beanie to wear everywhere.
He was in the Air Force ROTC for two years and graduated with a degree in industrial management, which was pretty common in an area with cotton mills in every town.
He joined the Navy, went to Officer Candidate School and was assigned to the super carrier USS Forrestal where he decided he wanted to fly. His next stop was the Navy flight school in Pensacola.
“My first plane ride was in flight school on a T34 trainer,’’ he said.
He got his wings and was practicing high altitude emergencies, when his engine stalled as he pulled out of a dive at 500 feet over Alabama. He landed in the corn field, went between two fence posts that sheared off the wings and skidded to a stop.
“There was a little, old farmhouse there. I walked up and knocked on the door,’’ and asked to use the phone, Trupp said.
Seeing the young man in an orange flight suit with a helmet under his arm, the woman who answered said, “We ain’t got no telephone,’’ and directed him to the general store down the road.
When she asked how he got there, Trupp explained he had parked his plane nearby.
He became a pilot in an F4 Phantom, the Navy and Air Force’s best fighter, and as a lieutenant was assigned to the USS Ranger. His closest call, at least personally, was when his landing gear collapsed as he landed. He was skidding along bound for the ocean when, he said, “I got the last damned wire.” There were four and his tail hook had gone over three unabated.
Maybe his most important action came when he was on a two-hour watch on deck ready to take off in one of the two F4s kept ready. He heard, “Launch the fighters.”
Catapulted into the air, he received a vector to Haiphong Harbor where a PT boat trying to smuggle spies into North Vietnam was discovered and came under fire from a communist aircraft.
“They were bombing this boat with our people on board,’’ Trupp said.
Five miles out, his and the other F4 fired radar-guided Sparrow missiles at the target.
“The (destroyer) USS Coontz confirmed the target was down,’’ he said.
Trupp was flying over North Vietnam on Oct. 26, 1967, when he heard a distress call from another Navy pilot.
“I was in the air when John McCain got shot down. I heard his Mayday call. Of course, I didn’t know it was John McCain,’’ he said.
Once he was back on the carrier, word had spread like napalm because McCain was the son and grandson of Navy admirals.
The closest he came to being shot down was when he was flying wing for another F4. A communist surface to air missile came up and hit the other fighter, which exploded 100 yards away from Trupp.
Trupp’s voice grew quieter and husky as he related, “We followed it down. We never saw a chute. We finally decided (the pilot and navigator) were killed in action.”
Something had been a mystery to Trupp. The North Vietnamese, a nation that trained its infantry with stick rifles and that pushed bicycles to move ammo and other supplies, had few anti-aircraft resources. Yet, every time he went on a bombing mission there was an abundance of flak and missiles.
It was only later that he learned why from retired Air Force Gen. Pete Piotrowski’s book, “The Ten Thousand Day War.” In it, Piotrowski cited then CBC reporter Peter Arnett’s interview with former Secretary of State Dean Rusk. Arnett asked about the rumor that the U.S. informed the North Vietnamese about its intended bombing targets a day in advance.
“Yes,’’ Rusk replied. “We didn’t want to harm the North Vietnamese people so we passed the targets to the Swiss embassy in Washington with instructions to pass them to the (North Vietnamese) government through their embassy in Hanoi.”
The intent, Rusk said, was to demonstrate to the North Vietnamese the U.S. “could strike targets at will but we didn’t want to kill innocent people.”
For its part, the North Vietnamese demonstrated that, forewarned, it could knock down even 1,600-mph-hour F4’s killing and capturing Navy and Air Force pilots. It was, Trupp said, a betrayal by the very country they were serving.
That’s what you get when people like the clueless President Lyndon Johnson and Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara are picking bombing targets. They also dictated nonsensical rules of engagement for troops on the ground and pilots in the air.
Trupp spoke of flying past North Vietnamese warplanes and supply depots on the ground that he was forbidden from striking. Another pilot instructed to find targets of opportunity took out a train, which almost never happened because they ran at night. He was very proud to have found one, but instead of being praised he was scolded, Trupp said, because he had unwittingly gone above a parallel that was off limits that day.
American troops and airmen in Iraq and Afghanistan were subject to the same ridiculous rules of engagement, and Trupp believes that’s why the Taliban are back in charge.
“We’ve forgotten how to win a war,’’ he said.
He is also frustrated that Americans have also forgotten the sacrifices that were made to preserve their freedoms.
“The just don’t know what it takes,’’ he said.
Thursday is Veteran’s Day, a day of remembrance for those men and women who made it home from World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Middle East and other war-torn places and those who may have never left U.S. soil but still gave up years of their civilian lives.
We said we’d never forget their sacrifice. Many of them saw and did things they wish they could forget, but they remember.