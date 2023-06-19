“The Longest Day,” an epic film about the D-Day invasion, had a run time of two hours and 58 minutes.
Wesley Shoup has a longer run time planned for June 24. He plans to run all day on one of the longest days of the year when the sun rises at 6:22 a.m. and sets at 8:33, a total of 13 hours and 55 minutes.
The 49-year-old Shoup is one of those ultramarathoners who puts one foot in front of the other over ridiculous distances that would require a recharge for some electric vehicles. A standard 26.2-mile marathon is not enough for Shoup and those like him.
It’s not as if it’s a lifelong pursuit, although it could be for the rest of it.
He started running in 2015 for the same reason a lot of people take up something that demands a lot of attention.
“Trauma,’’ he said. “Most of us who do what we do, it’s a way to deal with it.”
In his case it was a “really ugly divorce.”
“I lost my family, my job, everything,’’ he said.
There are some obvious choices, drugs and/or alcohol, which dull the senses and bring short-lived amnesia, but they also cost more that the purchase price. Instead, Shoup went to the gym and began working out doggedly.
One of his workout friends remarked that pumping iron was fine, but suggested, “you could use some cardio. Let’s go for a run.”
They did, and Shoup said, “I was hooked.”
But not on the light stuff like a weekend 5K. Those are fun runs for him.
He runs marathons and enters trail runs. He started running ultras in Louisiana where lived near Baton Rouge when he was divorced. That includes the Beast for a Day 12-hour ultra in St. Francisville, La.
He ran the Pittsburgh Marathon and on the way home ran the rim trail in the New River Gorge.
The ultras have some daunting names like the Badlands50, the Bone Yard Trail Race, the Delirium 24 Hour Run, the Beast for a Day 12-hour Ultra and the Siege. The Children of the Cane 50K sounds sort of spooky.
On May 15, 2021, he ran one of the most daunting ultras east of the Mississippi, the Quest for the Crest trail run in the Black Mountain range near Burnsville, N.C.
In that race, competitors go from the valley floor, elevation, 2,770 feet, to three mountaintops on the Black Mountain Crest Trail, the tallest of which is Mount Mitchell at 6,668 feet. Organizers warn runners of changes in the total of 20,000 feet of change in elevation as they make three up and back trips between the crests and the valley.
The visitor center at the top of Mount Mitchell has recorded snow about every day of the year. If it’s dog days in the valley it can be sled dog days on the mountain.
“The terrain,’’ Shoup said. “I underestimated that terrain. At one point, we climbed 3,000 feet in less than a mile. You had to pull yourself up by the roots” in the trail.
The views, however, were spectacular.
The terrain for what he has planned Saturday is not that daunting. He’ll run a 5.6-mile loop on flat ground a few feet above sea level on St. Simons between the pier parking lot and the northern tip of East Beach. But the daunting part is he plans to run for 14 hours in late June in South Georgia just one county north of the Florida line. The average temperature for June is 89 degrees, and we’ve already had some days in the 90s. When you combine the average high with the average relative humidity of 76 percent, it could feel just shy of 99 degrees.
It could be worse. That Children of the Cane race? It’s run through Louisiana sugar cane fields, some of which may be on fire, over a few plowed dirt roads and on the rocky tops of levies.
At least some of Saturday’s course will be shaded by live oaks but not much. He invites anyone who wants to come out and run with him although he doesn’t expect anyone to run all day. It won’t be the pace of a competitive 5K like the Super Dolphin or the July 4th run.
Shoup says he figures on a 9:20 to 9:30 per mile pace early as he gets in as many miles as possible before the heat sets in.
“I would imagine that nobody is going to come out in the heat of the day, but by evening I think I will probably slow down to about a 12 minute pace,’’ he said.
He also doesn’t plan to stop and eat, but he won’t eat and run. He says while taking nourishment and digesting it, he’ll hit a power walk.
He has trained for conditions sometimes running in the hottest, stickiest part of the day.
“If I can’t run in the heat of the day, I’ll spend an hour in the sauna getting used to the environment,’’ Shoup said.
Shoup is obviously in shape and restricts his meat intake to chicken and fish. He will eat some beef but never pork. But he has shied away from his vegan/vegetarian diet and does consume some things for pleasure.
“After the Wednesday night run I will sometimes have a beer,’’ he said.
He’s gained more than health from running, but his assessment seems contradictory.
“When I started running, I slowed down and appreciated a lot of things in life I had missed,’’ he said. “You see more on foot.”
All of his children, Jadyn, 22, Brantley, 19, and Halley June, 17, have seen him finish races but none are runners. His lifestyle has nonetheless run off on them. All work out and watch their diets.
“They’ve come and watched me finish a couple of races. They probably enjoy telling their friends how crazy I am,’’ he said.
One thing for sure: Saturday is going to be a long day.