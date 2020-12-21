There may be no better Christmas song to have stuck in you head than “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.” I first heard it in 1963 when Andy Williams sang it on his Christmas TV special from his new Christmas album.
There’s a line that goes “and tales of the glories of Christmases long, long ago.”
Memories of a long ago Christmas come when I watch “A Christmas Story,’’ the movie in which Ralphie gets a Red Ryder BB gun. I got my first BB gun the year I was too old for cap pistols, the same year my older cousin, Larry, got a snazzy Daisy that cocked like a pump shotgun.
After church and Sunday dinner, we’d head into the woods armed with our BB guns and go to war shooting German and Japanese soldiers disguised as red oaks and sycamores.
Although our cousin Steve was neither a tree nor a real German soldier, Larry shot him in the buttocks. It was all because Larry misunderstood something I said when I looked across the pasture at Steve standing with his back to us. I said rather offhandedly, “Bet you can’t shoot Steve.” So of course he shot Steve, then Larry’s daddy, James Gartrell Dickson, took the Daisy’s stock to Larry’s buttocks, and nobody had to bet him he couldn’t.
I wish the three of us could get together and laugh about that, but Larry died in a bicycle crash about eight years ago, and Steve has been in the hospital four times with COVID.
The year I outgrew toys, my favorite present was an illustrated edition of Robert Louis Stephenson’s “Kidnapped.” Weird, huh? Well, now I’m the proud grandfather of a 5-year-old who wants Santa Claus to bring him a globe. Talk about asking for the world.
At 2, Isabelle is too young to wish, but she has a cute little gasp when she sees the Christmas lights sort of like her mother did Christmases long, long ago.
Gifts aside, I never heard the phrase “reason for the season” until I was an adult. Everyone knew.
Each December, the youth and a few adults at Shiloh Baptist Church in Anderson County, S.C., put on oversize bathrobes, draped various cloths over their heads and starred as Joseph, Mary, shepherds and wise men traveling from afar which I figured was well past Iva.
That got kind of old so as a teenager, I wrote a plain English version. After several practices, our Sunday school teacher caught on and reverted us to King James’ English. Oh well, I tryeth but succeedeth not.
St. Simons Presbyterian held their live nativity Friday and Saturday nights, and Alex Binkney came to watch her two grandchildren, Graeline, 7, and Way, the third generation of her family in it since it debuted in 1963. She and her husband, Ron Binkney, were characters when it ran a full week.
“I was everything,’’ she said, “except Joseph,” a role Ron and his twin brother, Richard, took turns playing. She and the twin Binkneys were in the Senior High Youth Group that founded the live nativity as a departure from the usual food or clothing drive or baking cookies.
Everybody played all the roles then as did her three sons, John, Will and Mike Frazier, in later years. Way and Graeline’s dad, Will, said he thinks he was a shepherd in what he joked was the pinnacle of his acting career. Graeline was an angel, Way was a shepherd, and the donkey and the goat played themselves.
Some future Christmas, these youngest Fraziers will recall wearing masks in this rarest, we hope, of nativities.
Perhaps they’ll remember it as Ron Binkney does more than 50 years later. He wrote of “the very humbling and profound feeling I got every time I dressed in a costume to portray one of the very, very fortunate people who, more than 2,000 years ago, witnessed the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ.”
After the performances, he said, he had a warm feeling and not just from the hot chocolate.
At 5:30 on Christmas Eve night, Brunswick United Methodist Church will have its own live nativity with about 30 kids on the church’s new lawn. Everyone can keep their masked distances while singing “Joy to the World” and “Silent Night’’ and they’ll light candles, the Rev. Wright Culpepper said.
“We’ll have sheep in masks,” he said.
It’s funny how Christmas changes as you age, how other people’s joy becomes yours, when Christmas lights are prettiest reflected in a child’s eyes. We’ll get to experience that again with our two wonderful grandchildren, and we’ll visit their great-grandparents, my mother, 90, and Vonette’s mom, who’s 80. Benjamin’s voice will get high as he opens presents two days after Christmas, and Isabelle will gasp and say something nobody can understand.
My mother still sorrows that she and my late stepfather could give us so little. But my stepdad’s mother died in childbirth, and he was passed between relations in Spruce Pine, N.C., during the Depression. He got only one Christmas gift his entire childhood, but he and my mother did the best they could for us, and I’m still grateful for that.
There were always a few toys but my mother also filled shoe boxes for each of us with an orange, a couple of tangerines, handfuls of raw Diamond mixed nuts, Hershey’s Kisses and other candy. That was in the 1960s when citrus fruit and those candies weren’t on the shelves until December.
I’d spread newspaper on the floor and go to work on those nuts, which I still love. I’d stick a hazelnut in a nutcracker, squeeze down and it would shoot across the room and bounce off my baby sister. I didn’t have many Christmases without a baby sister.
Frustrated, I’d get Daddy’s claw hammer, smash it and then pick the pieces of shell out of the resulting nut paste and eat it.
When we returned to school after Christmas, we all told what we had gotten. Many of my classmates got more than I did, but there were some who would have loved to have gotten a shoe box with an orange, a tangerine, some nuts and candy.
We’re all doing better now, and most of my classmates, even those once poor, are rich with grandchildren although I’m certain ours are the best.
Merry Christmas, and God bless us everyone as we celebrate the gift God sent us on that first Noel long, long ago when the shepherds and angels weren’t acting. It still warms us better than hot chocolate.