To hear our politicians and tourist officials tell it, SPLOST is a wonderful thing. Yeah? Well, why don’t you come up with a better name for this special purpose local option sales tax. It sounds too much like splat which is the sound this one made.
Now the acronym LOST, for Local Option Sales Tax, seems very appropriate because once you fork over the extra penny per dollar, it’s lost. Chances are, you won’t see it or any of its Lincoln-headed cousins again.
We’ve got a lot of people lamenting the failure of the voters to seize upon this wonderful opportunity to take money out of their own pockets. A lot of people have opinions on what went wrong while others have the opinion that nothing went wrong.
So why did it fail? Allen Booker, District 5 county commissioner, said it failed to turn out the “Yes” votes. Perhaps, but it would have passed except for all those pesky “No” votes. You can argue that someone worked overtime to turn out those grumpy, negative voters, but I’m thinking they were self-motivated. Some probably wanted another option besides “No,’’ such as “Not only NO, but Hell No.”
So here’s what I think happened in the March 16 special election. March 16 was part of the problem because these SPLOST special elections make some think they’re trying to sneak something past us.
If they really wanted to hear from everyone on SPLOST, they’d hold the referendums during a November general election. There is talk, however, of doing exactly that. I’m predicting the outcome will be the same but not as close.
Some commissioners did themselves no favor in saying if the SPLOST lost, they’d be compelled to raise property taxes. I heard more than one person say, “So? We voted for the last one, and they raised taxes anyway.”
I think that shows a lack of trust in the Glynn County Commission.
Also, there was a masterful campaign arguing that we don’t need to spend anymore money to enhance the visitor experience. After all, it’s the number of visitors that is ruining the quality of life for those of us already here paying property taxes. There used to be people who celebrated the pace of life on St. Simons, so called island time. There are times when Frederica Road and Demere Road become long, linear parking lots. If you’re sitting in that, you wonder how much quality is left to island life.
Part of the element that voted “No” were some newcomers and rich folks who can’t stand seeing others enjoy themselves, and they’ll go to court if necessary to stop it.
Besides that, we don’t need to spend tax money to attract more residents. At the moment, nobody is doing more for home sales in the area than New York Gov. Mario Cuomo. I can’t say I blame them. If I wasn’t already here, I’d move South.
You wonder how many people voted “No” because of the $2.5 million on the list for improvements at the parking lot at the former Coast Guard station on East Beach. I imagine a lot of the people in the sailing club voted against it because they could be left high and dry, literally.
By the way, I’ve got a solution for the Surf Sailors. All they have to do is declare their facility an autonomous zone. You set up some roadblocks, burn a few tires and tell everybody, including the police, to stay out. It’s worked in Seattle, Atlanta and other places, at least for a while.
So we want to make improvements at a beach parking lot, at the county recreation complex and some other sites that provide us with leisure activities. Meanwhile, residents along Old Jesup Road, some of whom don’t own cars and rent trailers by the week, carry bags of groceries and walk to their jobs along the busy road between traffic and a ditch. Those folks don’t seem to warrant consideration for so much as a sidewalk because they’re not free-spending tourists, I guess. Had SPLOST passed, every time they walked that weedy shoulder to the store, they would have spent some extra pennies to enhance the tourist experience on an island they don’t visit.
There was $450,000 on the list for a sidewalk on North Harrington Road on St. Simons. That would benefit mostly people who walk their dogs.
Booker has a valid point that the Joint Water and Sewer Commission needed funds to expand service in the Arco area where septic tanks are failing. Keep in mind, however, this is a county that thinks it’s OK that the mobile home septic tanks at Altamaha Park are underwater part of the year.
Also, Brunswick wanted millions for paving and storm drainage improvements. After the L Street and downtown drainage projects, people may have figured passing SPLOST would have meant more streets torn up for months on end.
Here’s my solution. Let’s try line item SPLOST referendums. If you want, you can vote for fixing the Coast Guard parking lot and against another roundabout. You can vote to pave roads and against paving bike paths. Once the winning projects are picked, the tax is levied long enough to collect the necessary revenue. It might be refreshing to adopt a SPLOST that lasts only a year.
Put sidewalks for Old Jesup Road on the list. I’d vote for that.
And roundabouts? I love them including the one at Ocean Boulevard and the East Beach Causeway, which, as near as I can figure, is purely recreational.