I’ve heard and seen some things the past few days that had me shaking my head, talking back to the TV and radio announcers and scowling at folks on the highway. Humor me, please:
• I was driving onto Jekyll Island a few weeks ago and came upon the bike crossing at the Dairy Queen where a couple was pedaling across. Mine was the third eastbound vehicle that stopped for them as did a couple of westbound drivers. There was only one person who decided he couldn’t wait: a moron on a motorized bicycle who zipped past my car on the right and the two others in front of me and almost hit the lead bicycle. The Jekyll Island Authority wisely banned any business from renting them on the island. A lot of their riders don’t observe the rules of the road, and they would be outright dangerous on the bicycle trails.
I think we need separate islands where drivers of motorized bicycles and golf carts can mingle to their hearts’ content, preferably Martha’s Vineyard. I don’t plan to ever set foot there.
• I listen to National Public Radio a lot, probably more than is healthy for any unwoke guy. I try and sometimes fail to speak and write in a grammatically correct manner.
I was listening to a guy on the way to my evangelical church one fine Sunday morning when I heard this adult talking like — actually, as if — he were still in middle school. His favorite word is apparently “like.” On about the 23th reference, he said “somebody like a millionaire...”
So I’m wondering if he meant “somebody such as a millionaire...” or did he mean “Somebody, like, a millionaire...” using it as he would a comma. It drives me, like, crazy.
• President Biden promised us we wouldn’t see a repeat of the images from the fall of Saigon when the last American troops were pulled out of Afghanistan.
“There’s going to be no circumstance where you see people being lifted off the roof of a embassy ... of the United States from Afghanistan. It is not at all comparable,” he said.
It wasn’t comparable, at least not exactly. When we abandoned Saigon, no suicide bomber killed 13 Marines and Navy personnel. And we used a bigger helicopter — a Chinook instead of a Huey — to pluck people off the embassy roof.
Biden said we’d said we’d take vengeance for the deaths, and the U.S. killed some Isis leaders with cruise missiles. But who’s going to take vengeance for all the women and children who will suffer and die at the hands of the brutal Taliban.
I was safely back home in Anderson, S.C., when Saigon fell, but I knew the Vietnamese who worked in our base camp outside Danang had been rounded up by the NVA and Vietcong. I still remember some of their faces.
On the Sunday morning before Kabul fell, I saw Afghani children smiling into network cameras, smiling because they were too young to fear the coming horror. Now I have faces to remember. I hope the commander in chief was watching.
• Shatakshee Dhongde, a Georgia Tech associate professor of Economics, recently released a study that showed the bicycle industry in Georgia generates $496 million a year and employees 4,529 people.
That comes down to $361 million in business revenue, $124 million for trail construction and $10 million for events and organizations.
“If there are half a billion dollars in impact, that says a lot for this industry,’’ Dhongde said.
So what has Glynn County said about this industry? Generally, “No thanks,’’ after passing on a rail-to-trail project through the forests, creeks and swamps between the Altamaha River at Everett and the Camden County line. It would have brought in thousands of visitors each year. Those against it said it would attract riff-raff. That holds only if you define riff-raff as college-educated people riding bicycles that costs hundreds of dollars with a lot of money they would have spent in Glynn County. Our public servants have done us a disservice.
Camden County has wisely cashed in on transportation grants and other sources to extend its trail system. But imagine where they’d be if they had spent $20 million on bicycle trails rather than wasting it on the spaceport.
• Glynn County has a police chief in Jacques Battiste who came from New Orleans. But the former FBI agent has no powers of arrest because he hasn’t been able to finish an obstacle course at the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council in the required time. Until he does, he can’t be certified in the state of Georgia. No exceptions.
But take a look at the deputies and police officers working all over the state. Some are obese and others, like Battiste, are nearing their 60s. Officers have to run that course only once in their lives and from then on they can hit as many all-you-can eat buffets as they want.
They have to go to the firing range each year, however, to show they can hit a required number of targets. That doesn’t seem right.