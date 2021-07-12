Here are a few things that made impressions on me in the past few weeks starting with:
It’s one of those things that you don’t really care why it happened. Someone was right. Someone was wrong, but the ones who could do nothing about it were dragged into the suffering.
A few weeks ago, the weatherman said it would rain, and it did. Hard.
Driving south on MLK Jr. Boulevard, I saw a big pile of belongings soaking on the sidewalk in front of a unit at McIntyre Court. I circled around the block to get another look. As I took notes on what I saw, a young woman took refuge from the rain under the roof of the entry where a washer, dryer and some other items stayed dry.
I asked what had happened. She said she and her mother and had been evicted that morning. She is 18, had worked four jobs and reported her income to the Brunswick Housing Authority, which decided the family should have paid more rent, she said.
She said that was wrong. “They acted like I worked all four of those jobs at the same time,’’ but at most she had two part-time jobs at any one time, the woman said.
The authority said her mother owed thousands in back rent, and when she couldn’t pay, they started eviction procedures. Her mother didn’t attend a court hearing and the eviction went forward, the young woman said.
Authority workers came and emptied the unit to the outside, but to their credit, put some stuff in plastic bags. They finished before the rain came so they didn’t get wet, but a sofa, chairs, a microwave, a vanity, a child’s crib, a stroller, an infant’s walker and a little tricycle all did.
The 18-year-old’s very young siblings didn’t understand one thing that happened to them. They just saw their stuff in the rain while their mother tried to get a U-Haul for their toys, furniture and clothes. They went to a hotel they couldn’t afford that night.
Although there are people all over the nation spending their rent money on new TVs during moratoriums on evictions, the authority was perhaps within its rights to evict the family from their federally subsidized property.
But. There were little kids. It was raining. It was a rotten time for a government agency to be uncharacteristically efficient. …
I read some sadly odd news from my hometown this week.
Someone burned 21 American flags at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, a cemetery north of Anderson, S.C., and painted graffiti on a bell tower. The quasi-literate traitors wrote “seperating [sic] church and state.”
“What I don’t understand, in what way does our cemetery relate to church or state?” cemetery manager Joe Owens said in a statement. Each July 4, the cemetery places the flags “to celebrate our freedom, in memory of a those who have fought for, are fighting for and the future patriots that will be called upon to fight for our country’s independence.”
There is no end to ignorance, Mr. Owens. This is like yanking a flag down from a private business and burning it. These people have a motto, “Ask only what my country can do for me.” …
Back in the late 1980s or early 1990s, Brunswick had a Main Street program and its director came up with a “streetscape” plan. Subsequent work has made for an attractive walk and drive through a tree canopy on Newcastle, but who could have predicted what would happen with vehicle sizes.
When drivers nose new pickup trucks, SUVs and other frigate-sized vehicles into parking spaces, there’s little room left between their tailgates and the bushes in the raised median. Last week, I barely got my Prius past a Ford F-150 Super Duty King Ranch FX4 pickup.
The way things are going, they’ll have to take out the median one day and make it a single-lane one-way street.
At least there’s still room on the namesake 825,000-acre King Ranch to park a King Ranch. …
A neighbor’s daughter used to run to catch the school bus just up the road from our house about 35 years ago. She came back to work here, but now she’s moving on. Kathryn Downs is leaving her job as interim Glynn County Manager and has accepted a job as assistant county manager up I-95 in Bryan County.
But I’m not worried. Her departure will allow a few members of the county commission to micromanage the daily operations of county government as they wanted. They’ll try to do the same when Jeff Chapman, their chosen replacement, takes over. Good luck with that. As a county commissioner himself, Mr. Chapman was on the losing side of a lot of 6-1 votes.
These good old boys have taken us back decades. I would not be surprised if some suits ensued from the qualified candidates who went through the process but were rejected. In the long run, this is going to cost us more than money. It already has cost us the talents of Mrs. Downs.