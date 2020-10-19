Christina Redden has a suggestion for those who want to take an active role in soil and water conservation.
In 3 ½ years, at least one of those people should throw their hat — preferably something with a wide brim for sun protection — into the ring and run for district supervisor of the Satilla River Soil and Water Conservation District, the assistant supervisor of Glynn County elections says. The district has eight counties from Camden and Glynn on the coast inland to Appling and Atkinson.
It’s on the ballot this time with no listed incumbent and room only for a write-in vote. The problem is this: If you write in a candidate, your vote won’t be counted because Georgia requires all write-in candidates to register. So if you decide to write-in your third ex-wife who got the house, the dog and the restored 1975 Ford Bronco in the divorce settlement, it won’t count.
In addition to the aforementioned, the district has Brantley, Pierce, Wayne and Ware counties. The district’s 2.9 million acres make it the largest conservation district east of the Mississippi.
The picture on the home page shows a saltwater creek passing through marsh but that’s emblematic of just a small portion of the district. The rest of it has blackwater rivers and creeks — such as the Satilla — that pass close to tobacco and corn fields, longleaf pines, the Kneeknocker, Okefenokee, Roundabout and other fine swamps and farms with tractors in the barn and boots by the back door.
The people who live in these places can plant a tree without watching a YouTube video three times. They can also slide under a pickup truck and drain the oil without mistakenly loosening a bolt in a motor support thinking it’s the drain plug.
Ron Sadowski is Glynn County’s current elected supervisor. Because no one ran, state law says Sadowski must remain in office until a replacement is elected. He doesn’t even have to vote for himself.
I got this information from Brenda Harvey, a district program assistant, who grew up on a farm in Appling County and has a silky, smooth Southern accent.
There are a few other write-ins on the ballot, but nothing can match the presidential race where 16 have registered.
Regardless of the outcome of the election, come Nov. 4, one of them will be President because that’s his name.
President R19 Boddie, an Atlanta rapper, says God told him to unify Israel and the U.S. and to run for president of the merged nation. The R19 comes from Revelation 19, and he had his name legally changed to President on May 8, 2018, to express confidence in his election.
“God said I’m already the president,’’ he explained.
There is also a Princess in the race, Princess Khadijah Jacob-Fambro. She sought the Democratic nomination for president but was beaten by a white guy older than the old white guy currently in office. So she signed up to run as a write-in. If you assumed that Princess Khadijah Jacob-Fambro is from San Francisco, you would be right.
Don Blankenship of West Virginia is running as a Constitution Party candidate. He says this on his campaign website: “Americans must be made aware that they cannot rely on the media for truthful information. The media is simply an extension of the two major political parties.”
As I recall, the media tools of the political parties reported that Blankenship was sentenced to a year in prison after being found guilty of a misdemeanor count of conspiring to violate mine safety and health standards. He was CEO of Massey Energy in 2010 when an explosion at the company’s Upper Big Branch coal mine killed 29 of the 31 miners working 1,000 feet underground. It’s hard to cry “Fake news” after that many funerals.
But wait. Here’s a name, Howie Hawkins, that evokes salt-of-the-earth working class. If your car goes “Click” in the parking lot at work, you could yell “Hey, Howie. You got some jumper cables.” And of course he would with a name like Howie.
But no.
Howie doesn’t even like internal combustion engines. He’s a retired teamster and co-founder of the Green Party. The groups that nominated Howie include Green Party US, Socialist Party USA, Socialist Alternative, Colorado Springs Democratic Socialists of America and so on.
Ah, well. Bernie probably wouldn’t have any cables either.
Anyway, please vote. If you vote early, you’ll probably be in line awhile so you’ll have time to Google all the write-in candidates on your phone.
If you want to write in a name for the Satilla District Soil and Water Conservation supervisor, write in anyone you want. It won’t matter.