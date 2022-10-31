It has to be the most expensive piece of exercise equipment in Georgia, the big Sidney Lanier Bridge named for a Confederate soldier and poet who died from consumption, and one of the few funded by taxpayers.

The Sidney Lanier over the South Brunswick Rive cost upwards of $100 million, a least according to old stories I Googled. When its price was at $108 million, Wayne Shackleford, the DOT commissioner at the time, said it would likely go higher. In exchange for surrendering its hard earned cash to the state, Georgia taxpayers got 185 feet of clearance over the South Brunswick River. Shipping took off after the concrete bridge replaced the old steel lift span that choked access to the Port of Brunswick.

Funneling in and out of Frat Beach as they would at the turnstiles at Sanford Stadium, the biggest crowd in recent years descended upon the Golden Isles for the annual beach bash.