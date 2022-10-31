It has to be the most expensive piece of exercise equipment in Georgia, the big Sidney Lanier Bridge named for a Confederate soldier and poet who died from consumption, and one of the few funded by taxpayers.
The Sidney Lanier over the South Brunswick Rive cost upwards of $100 million, a least according to old stories I Googled. When its price was at $108 million, Wayne Shackleford, the DOT commissioner at the time, said it would likely go higher. In exchange for surrendering its hard earned cash to the state, Georgia taxpayers got 185 feet of clearance over the South Brunswick River. Shipping took off after the concrete bridge replaced the old steel lift span that choked access to the Port of Brunswick.
People walk and run the bridge, some every day, finding its steep grade taxing and the view at the top inspiring. It doesn’t take the breath, but it will make you take a couple of deep ones in admiration.
I walked it recently with long-time friend John Bird Daniel, who I find like-minded on a number of topics. He also laughs at my lines that sometimes leave others scratching their heads.
There are, of course, benefits beyond the exercise and the view. The Sidney Lanier is 7,779 feet long, almost a mile and a half. Going over and back and including the walk from the parking lot, you can travel more than three miles of concrete and asphalt. That may not seem like a big deal until you consider it’s been awhile since we were able to go that far on any road without seeing a campaign sign. No county commission candidates beseeching your vote and no “Vote Yes” or “Vote No” on SPLOST signs. I’ve always thought SPLOST was a weird acronym, and although it has “LOST” in it, backers always seem to call it a “Win-win” situation.
One friend opined it’s only a penny, and that’s right if you find something that cost a dollar like the now outrageously priced 1.55-ounce Hershey bar. It’s 1 percent, which means your $10.95 hamburger is going to cost you an extra 11 cents, a gallon of milk is going to be a nickle more and that means you’re adding 1 percent to the 9 percent of inflation in the past quarter. But so much for that. Let your conscience and your wallet be your guide.
In the governor’s race, incumbent Brian Kemp’s signs pretty much say, “Kemp,’’ while many for Stacey Abrams have a blue caricature. Is that a bid for the Smurf vote? I thought the red-white-and-blue rendering of Obama was unflattering and movie posterish, but he won twice, didn’t he?
But I digress. It was not my first walk up the bridge. I had been at the top standing around a fire barrel when they made the last pour of concrete on a bitterly cold night.
The day the DOT opened it to great ceremony in 2003, I made at least three trips to the top. The first time, I just walked up and back on my own before the festivities.
Then I walked partway to the top when they loaded some “dignitaries” into cars including some convertibles and let them make the first ride across.
The second time that day, I walked to the top with Vonette.
Vonette and I were almost back to the bottom when we met Brantley McMinn pushing the late Judge Ronald Adams in his wheelchair. Judge Adams had fought on Iwo Jima as a Marine, and I wanted a picture of him at the top. The judge had lost his sight years earlier and couldn’t enjoy the view, but he nonetheless seemed to take pleasure in the ride with his chin up and his snow white hair catching the breeze.
I’ve walked up a number of times since including trips to photograph the Liberty Harbor mixed use development — yeah, I know — and most recently pictures of pieces of the Golden Ray passing beneath.
The view was great for me and John Bird with a cloudless sky stretching to the horizon and boats clustered around the rocks on the islands where the two main support structures are seated. People also fished from what’s left of the original Sidney Lanier that opened in 1956.
As we started our walk, we saw men from the mainland launching their boats, apparently tired of the catfish and bream they’d eaten all summer and ready for some spot-tailed bass and spotted sea trout.
Cars, trucks and tractor-trailer rigs rocketed past as we walked up with our backs to traffic. That may not be wise, but where are you going to go if one heads toward you anyway?
I’m always amazed at the amount of stuff lying on the bridge. The most common litter are pieces of wood and pine bark fallen off trucks, but there were flattened beer and soft drink cans, shirts, disposable diapers, the dry hide and bone of an animal about the size of a possum, losing lottery tickets and a latex object sold in men’s rooms. These objects are, the vendors say, for the prevention of disease, but one imagines the common cold, COVID-19 and the flu are not among those diseases.
Mostly John Bird and I told stories and laughed at the jinks of our youth, both high and low. We told stories about old friends with odd nicknames, and John Bird talked of his times as a boat captain. I probably told a few stories from the Army. It would have been a miracle if I hadn’t. Such experiences tend to make lasting impressions as did one as a civilian has made me fearful of heights.
About halfway up the north side, I wanted to give John Bird my apologies and head back down. My legs were shaky as were my insides, maybe because I had gotten a flu shot the day before and they always have some effect. But more likely it was from an overdose of gravity 49 years ago this month when I fell partway down Lower Whitewater Falls a little south of Cashiers, N.C. I was at the top taking pictures of fall leaves when I slipped on the rocks. The next thing I know I’m sliding a little, then I gained speed and went over a ledge and 40 feet or so down the rocks beside the waterfall.
I made the painful climb back up with a bloody forehead and a broken Nikon. I didn’t break any bones but something else set into my bones that comes back on occasion. I even get nervous watching people on TV stand on high places.
The more we walked, though, the calmer I got, and I felt fine on the walk back across.
But that may have been because of the good company. And it sure beats the view from a $750 treadmill.