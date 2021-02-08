I’ve done something a few times lately that I hadn’t done since weeks before Christmas: I got the mail in the daylight.
The pandemic caused a postdemic during which our harried U.S. Postal Service letter carriers finished their appointed rounds in the gloom of night. Once, I heard the little white mail truck pull away at nearly 8:30 p.m. and stutter on to its next mail box.
Charles W. Eliot, a former president of Harvard, wrote the laudatory phrase “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.”
He was right, apparently, about the gloom of night, but swift completion? Not so much this winter.
We got a Christmas card from Tim O’Neal, a friend and former co-worker in Anderson, S.C., who is retired from his hometown newspaper, the St. Louis Post Dispatch. It was postmarked Dec. 14 and arrived in our mailbox on Jan. 14.
A little digression: A lifelong Cardinals fan, Tim came to visit us two summers ago. I took him to breakfast at Sweet Mama’s, and we played a quick nine holes on the old course on Jekyll Island. The high point of his visit, however, was a trip to Edo Miller Park and where I showed him the red clay mound where Adam Wainwright threw his wicked curve for Glynn Academy. It was like I had taken him to the Vatican and showed him the balcony where the Pope stands Easter morning. Tim went home, told his friends and still thanks me for it. I could not explain the absence of a historical marker beside the road.
That card from the O’Neals was not our only late delivery. I had an appointment at the VA clinic here on Jan. 13, and I kept it after getting text message and phone call reminders from the VA. Three days later, a letter arrived from the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin informing me of the appointment. This one wasn’t on the post office.
The letter was dated Jan. 13 and likely posted that day.
A friend who had sent out bills to clients wondered why he wasn’t getting paid weeks later. He learned they hadn’t gotten the bills he sent by priority mail with its 3-day guaranteed delivery. I think the explanation came down to, “Oh well.”
But it’s like one postal clerk told me about mail sent long distances; “You’re not buying a stamp. You’re buying a plane ticket.”
It’s always amazed me how I got to send my mail sent free exactly halfway around the world when I was in the jungle.
The bottom line is the U.S. Postal Service was overtaxed this year because people turned to the mail on Christmas when we couldn’t shop or visit in person. I was told one postal worker logged a 90-hours week. That comes out to seven 13 hour days.
At the same time, we had a lot of other federal employees ordered to not come to work. And their paychecks are mostly direct deposit so they didn’t even have to check the mail.
But, hey it’s just tax money. Congress is intent on spending $1.9 trillion for stimulus. I’m thinking a day’s coming when the check won’t be in the mail. At least that’ll take some pressure off the post office.
Here are some thoughts on other matters:
• I got my first COVID-19 vaccination Friday at the Glynn County Health Department, and it was a pretty slick process. I have gotten vaccinated in a system that worked a lot quicker, but there were drill sergeants involved and a lot of yelling. Also, at the Health Department, they provided some chairs to sit in for 15 minutes after the getting the shot. In the Army, we got back in a single file from which some soldiers passed and crumpled onto the sidewalk. I’ll take the Health Department Method.
• I am also grateful to former President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed in getting a vaccine so quickly to fight the Chinese virus. (I can say that only because I don’t work for the federal government.)
• Among the Georgia General Assembly’s first legislative business was tightening up the ID requirements for absentee voting and ending automatic registration when people get their drivers’ licenses. There are screams about voter suppression, but it will at least improve the jury pools. Automatic registration has placed a lot of irresponsible and blissfully uninformed people on the juror roles. The result has been a lot of ignored jury summonses and gravity-defying verdicts. I think a library card is a better qualifier for a juror than is a driver’s license. I have both.