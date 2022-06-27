We were riding over to St. Simons Thursday — by we, I mean grandchildren Isabelle, 3, Benjamin, 7, and I — when I asked Benjamin if he knew the Pledge of Allegiance.
“I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all,” he said without missing a beat. He did, however, roll the “r” in America, which made him sound kind of foreign. I’m sure he’s in the country legally having entered at the Hugh & Miriam Nunnally Maternity Care Center.
A fellow veteran told me last week that June 22 was the 70th anniversary of the U.S. Congress formerly recognizing the pledge. I would like to say, he reminded me, but I wasn’t aware of when Congress took that action.
As for Benjamin’s seamless rending of the pledge, he says it in school every day as do most students. All but three states — Wyoming, Vermont and Hawaii — require it in schools to some measure with exceptions.
Texas says students can opt out with a note from a parent or guardian. I suppose you could have a friend write a counterfeit note unless the teacher is familiar with your mama’s handwriting. The state of Washington says if students don’t recite the pledge they “shall maintain a respectful silence.” I’m sure most teachers would enjoy any kind of silence.
In Massachusetts teachers can be fined no more than $5 for each day they decline to lead the class in the pledge.
Some of this may be untrue, but let me assure you I found this through minutes of research through the unfailingly reliable Google. (Yeah. That was satire.)
The same research also revealed pledges to state flags.
Kentuckians pledge allegiance to the flag of “the sovereign state … one commonwealth.”
Louisianans pledge “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the state of Louisiana and to the motto for which it stands: A state, under god, united in purpose and ideals, confident that justice shall prevail for all of those abiding here.”
In Michigan, they pledge allegiance to the flag and the state, “the two beautiful peninsulas united by a bridge of steel...”
That bridge of steel is the Mackinac Bridge — pronounced Mackinaw — spans the strait between Lake Michigan and Lake Huron. Built in the 1950s, the outside lanes are closed when the winds are high as it was the day I drove a less than aerodynamic 1985 VW Westfalia camper van across on one of our summer tours of Volkswagen dealerships. My knuckles were the color of six of the stripes in the American flag to which we pledge allegiance.
Also, the peninsulas form a mitten of sorts. If you don’t believe it, ask a Michigander where whey live and they’ll hold up a hand and show you where they live in the palm or thumb.
New Mexico salutes the flag and the Zia symbol, the sun symbol with straight rays on each side. I’m told the Zia stands for the four cardinal directions, north, south, east and west; the four seasons, the four times of day, morning, noon, evening and night. The latter is known now as drive time, lunch, prime time and dark night.
The Georgia pledge goes, “I pledge allegiance to the Georgia flag and to the principles for which it stands, wisdom, justice and moderation.”
Wait. Moderation? In a state where Stacey Abrams is running for governor and Marjorie Taylor Greene holds a seat in the U.S. House? Yeah, right.
The pledge didn’t start with the birth of the nation in 1776 although the Betsy Ross flag, called the Grant Union Flag, was stitched together a couple of months before the Declaration of Independence was signed on July 4, 1776.
The pledge may have gotten started in 1887 when Civil War veteran Col. George T. Balch composed, “We give our heads and our hearts to God and country, one country, one language, one flag.”
In1892, a magazine called The Youth’s Companion urged readers to celebrate Columbus Day by reciting the words of Francis Bellamy, a Baptist minister and Christian Socialist. One assumes he was not a Southern Baptist.
Bellamy wrote, “I pledge allegiance to my flag and to the republic for which it stands, one nation, indivisible with liberty and justice for all.”
There were other versions, including the Daughters of the American Revolution 1906 version that went, “I pledge allegiance to my flag, and the republic for which it stands. I pledge my head and my heart to God and my country. One country, one language and one flag.”
Bellamy’s “new pledge” was the most widely used, but in 1923 the National Flag Conference changed the wording of “my flag” to “the flag of the United States,’’ so immigrants wouldn’t confuse it with allegiance to the countries of their births. A year later they added “of America’’ to remove any and all confusion.
The U.S. Congress officially recognized the pledge on June 22, 1942, when the country still had some of the darkest days of World War II ahead.
At the urging of President Eisenhower, the words “under God” were added on Flag Day in 1954.
At Kiwanis, Rotary and Exchange club meetings, VFW and American Legion meetings, county and city commission meetings and on and on, we say the pledge facing the flag. That fabric rectangle of stars and bars is only a symbol of something more important, the republic.
One of the great quotes of all time is credited to Benjamin Franklin who was asked whether the new nation would be a monarchy or a republic. Franklin supposedly replied, “A republic, if you can keep it.”
That’s the challenge, keeping it, especially when we seem to think one word in the pledge, “indivisible,” doesn’t seem to matter.