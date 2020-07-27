Here a few things that happened in my life this week that I thought were worthy of comment, and, I hope, worthy of reading. ...
I got thoroughly embarrassed when I early voted Wednesday.
It started with a wait. A man two voters ahead of me had gotten an absentee ballot but came to the airport fire station on St. Simons to vote in person. He said he didn’t know why he was sent an absentee ballot so the poll workers canceled it in a time-consuming process.
Back in the day a lot of people in Southeast Georgia, especially in McIntosh County, were surprised to find absentee ballots in their mailboxes, and they later got unrequested help in filling them out. Let’s hope those days are over.
With the unwanted absentee ballot canceled at the fire station, the line began moving in a space pretty small given the restrictions of voting privacy and social distancing.
After I had voted in the two runoff races, I heard the man who had been behind me in line berating the poll workers.
He noted that some weren’t wearing masks, asserted bare-faced worker had breathed “right in my face” and said we had all signed with same pen.
“People are dying out there,’’ he lectured, and warned they should straighten up.
Everyone looked pretty uncomfortable but him, and he didn’t seem to mind that everyone heard his every word. He’s like the guy who loudly lets everyone in the restaurant know he’ll have the pastrami on rye and hopes the potato salad isn’t as bad as last time.
Nobody said much back to him, and, as he had his say, other voters waited.
There are better ways to do such things. He should have asked the poll manager for a quiet word to air his grievances, but I doubt he does anything quietly. He wanted everyone else to abide by his standards. If he was so worried, maybe he should have voted absentee.
I can understand his worry. He appeared to be north of 70 so that puts him in a high risk groups as am I. But he has some risks I don’t. If he talks that way to everyone whose conduct he finds objectionable, he’s going to get as good or perhaps better than he gives. In fact, he probably shouldn’t go west of I-95 where people don’t take well to being lectured.
But he’s right that we did sign with the same pen, a Uniball I think, with a rubbery grip with places for viruses to lurk. He signed after I did. I may have washed my hands at least once that day, and I was wearing a mask.
As for the poll workers, I didn’t do it while I was there, but I’d like to thank all of you for helping us vote. It’s apparently a thankless job. ...
When I get really desperate for entertainment, I sometimes resort to Major League Baseball on TV, but probably not this year.
Following the lead of their overpaid counterparts in the NFL, some have taken a knee during the playing of the Star Spangled Banner before exhibition games. San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds players knelt in exhibition games and the Washington Gnats (sip, or spelled incorrectly purposely) and New York Yankees took knees in the league opener Thursday night.
I have expressed my disdain for kneeling during the anthem before and was accused of trying to criminalize Colin Kaepernick’s lawful protest. Here’s the part I really don’t understand. I and people like me are supposed to be sympathetic to everyone else’s feelings as they protest, but our feelings about respect for the flag and those who have served and died under it don’t matter.
I’ve seen that flag draped over coffins of people who died at the hands of the enemy and, as I’ve said before, I’ve seen it flying at half staff over a canvas morgue when my infantry platoon was returning from a mission. There has to be an equally effective way of protest, and kneelers should find it because they are offending those they need most to convince. There are American flags flying at national cemeteries in France, Arlington, Hawaii, Italy and other places. But for the bravery of those lying in those cemeteries many of us would have never been born because our ancestors would have been exterminated.
I like what a friend of mine said. The next time the country gets attacked, those in the armed forces ought to take a knee and let the NFL handle it.
The anthem ends, “Oh say does that star spangled banner yet wave, O’er the land of the free, and the home of the brave?” I fear the answer will someday be “No, it does not.” …
Vonette and I received a mixture of congratulations and sympathy Thursday. The occasion was the 43rd anniversary of the wedding vows we spoke on a steamy Saturday afternoon in 1977. The same people who congratulated me asked me to extend their sympathies to Vonette.
“That’s a long time,’’ a lot of folks said. Perhaps so by today’s standards, but it doesn’t feel like it. I still feel like the boy I was back then, but early in the morning the mirror and my creaking joints tell me I’m mistaken.
Sometimes people ask me how we lasted so long. I think the secret is to not argue, but if you do, don’t try to win them all. I learned that it’s not as important to quit while you’re ahead as it is to shut up before you get farther behind. It is also important to go back to where it started, to church where the minister led with something you should never forget: “We are gathered here in the sight of God.”
We’ve sorrowed together over lost grandparents and parents and sat by our child’s hospital bed, and it was together in the sight of God.
Sometimes, I wonder if I should have done things differently. Perhaps I should have had more ambition at work, maybe I should have gotten a better education or bought a bigger house.
For about two hours Thursday, we were at the “Fun Zone” pool with our two grandchildren, Benjamin, 5, and 19-month-old Isabelle. They had a great time and kept us laughing. Later, we went out for dinner as always except for that year in Yellowstone.
At times like those, you realize that you couldn’t ask for anything better and that all you want is more days like that one.