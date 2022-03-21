When I was young and still living with my grandma, you could count on her saying this twice a year: “Why don’t they leave the time alone?’’ she would ask in the spring when we ran the old mantelpiece clock ahead an hour. She’d repeat it in the fall when we ran it back.
I moved in at 14 after my grandpa died, and grandma refused to leave that old house on a hill. It was the only timepiece in the house, and few were the times it ever had to be reset because she wound it faithfully. Except of course of those two lamentable days when bureaucracy ordered it.
If she were alive today, she would have gotten her wish. The U.S. Senate unanimously consented to make Daylight Saving Time permanent come March 2023. So I’m thinking what is now Eastern Daylight Time will become Eastern Standard Time. The Senate approved the measure unanimously. That alone should tell you it’s a stupid idea although these are the same people are obviously capable of sensible thought. Congress gave Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a deserved standing ovation after he appeared before them electronically this week. I wonder, however, whether it was because of what he said or whether it was the first presidential speech they had heard in the past five-plus years that made sense or was not self-aggrandizing.
The Georgia General Assembly adopted year-round Daylight Saving Time in its just completed session, but it needs federal approval for implementation.
We’ve tried this year-round daylight saving before. During Richard Nixon’s final two years in office, the nation was gripped by an energy crisis, and Congress made daylight saving time permanent to save nighttime energy. Nixon signed the bill, and it took effect Jan. 6, 1974, compelling kids to walk to school in the dark. Not long after, eight Florida children were involved in pre-dawn accidents. In Washington, D.C., kids carried flashlights to school.
Gerald Ford, who replaced Nixon, signed year-round Daylight Saving Time out of law about two years later.
Did it save energy? Some estimated that power plants burned 20,000 to 30,000 tons less coal as a result, but you wonder how much extra gas mothers used driving their children to school rather than let them walk in the dark. Afternoon traffic accidents declined while morning accidents rose.
Some argue the Senate, consumed by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, didn’t mean to pass the bill. Unanimous consent meant it went through without a vote or debate. When Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Sunshine State, called for its consideration no one objected, and that meant it passed. A lot of local governments have consent agendas for mundane matters. But this one isn’t mundane. It matters.
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island, introduced this Sunshine Protection Act. I didn’t know sunshine was endangered, and, if it were, I have grave doubts an act of Congress could save it.
He argued that in the dead of winter, the sun sets at 4:14 in Rhode Island, and that means anyone working 9-to-5 must burn the headlights on the commute home.
“They’re driving home in the pitch dark, and there’s no real need for it,’’ he said. “Let’s make it 5:15 instead.”
He also said people exercise more frequently while the sun shines, and there will be fewer accidents and evening robberies.
If they were going to make DST permanent, they should have included a provision to change the opening of the national anthem.
“Oh, say can you see, by the dawn’s later light...”
I heard my favorite DST story over the radio decades ago. I’ve Googled it 15 different ways, but can’t get more details about it or confirm what I heard.
My foggy memory tells me that a city in Siberia got the word to spring forward in the 1960s or 1970s and dutifully did so. It probably came from the Kremlin and was something like, “Comrades, advance your clocks forward one hour for the glory of Mother Russia and the revolution. Also, Comrades, the clock in your house is the property of the state. You must comply or you will be sent to a gulag in Siberia where you will learn to run clocks forward and how to cut firewood. Even if you’re already living in Siberia, rest assured, Comrades, we can make it worse.”
When fall rolled around, the word to turn back the clocks didn’t make it down the bureaucratic chain of command to the town in Siberia so they stayed on Daylight Saving Time. The problem was compounded when they ran the clocks up a year each spring and left them. Kids were going to school at 2 a.m. and stores were open in the middle of the night. The only good thing for the Comrades was the midnight shift was mostly in the daytime.
Someone finally figured it out and things were corrected, although it would have fixed itself after 24 years.
There are also claims that Daylight Saving Time boosts tourism because it encourages people to get outside more. Great. We’ll get more SPLOST revenue in Glynn County as the down season is finally eliminated for good.
The House must go along with it, so it is not law yet. Also, President Biden was around when permanent Daylight Saving Time was tried in the 1970s, and he saw popular support decline daily.
Let’s hope somebody sees the light.