Good Friday dawned cold and breezy, not the type of day you want to plant vegetables, but if you’re Southern you have to do it. It’s tradition, and that’s the way our grandparents and parents did it.
As I always do, I jumped the gun. The tomato plants have been growing for weeks, the first two leaves of the cucumbers emerged at least 10 days ago, and the first of the zucchini and squash popped up Tuesday.
I have more faith than many of my fellow gardeners. I plant seeds, mostly, rather than buying young plants. It’s cheaper, and you get to see that miracle of a green leaves emerging from the dry soil where you buried seeds that appeared lifeless.
That faith is sometimes tested as it was last year. I failed that test. I planted zucchini and squash from the same seed packages I used this year and after a week began checking every day. Disappointed after two weeks, I replanted in the same row. That’s why I had a double crop, some growing on top of each other all coming up minutes apart, it seemed. Maybe the soil hadn’t been warm enough for the first planting to germinate on time, but I guarantee you we had plenty of moisture.
Unlike my parents and grandparents and all the neighbors I grew up with, we don’t trust God to provide the rain we need. In the Family Garden Club, we have overhead irrigation so we don’t have to watch the skies and fret.
But watching the skies builds character. Every day there wasn’t church, old retired men and farmers would drop by Fred Smith’s store, properly called New Holland Grocery, on the South Carolina side of the Georgia line, drink a Pepsi and talk. By late spring there was always someone who said, “We need some rain.” Someone would reply, “We shore do,’’ and everyone else would nod solemnly.
Fred McCown Jr., or Fred Junior, who inherited the state’s largest dairy operation from his father, Mr. Fred, would come by for the same thing, a bottle of Orange Crush wrapped in a small paper sack to keep it cold a couple of seconds longer. It didn’t matter much because when you’re doused with sweat from hauling alfalfa hay, a drink doesn’t have time to get warm.
And through the mystery of seed, rain and soil-warming sun, the farmers had crops in the fields. The cotton, corn and wheat always came up and there always seemed to be enough rain, sometimes just enough. Either way, there was always more than enough on the supper tables.
My family lived in a number of run-down rental houses, but all had enough land that Daddy could borrow a tractor and plow a sizable garden. We always bought Rutgers tomato and pepper plants and little onion sets, but the rest were seeds — yellow crook neck squash, okra, butter beans and sometimes corn. We were never disappointed.
My mother would get out early in the morning and pick the dewy produce. When the okra came in, she’d put on one my daddy’s old long-sleeved shirts and gloves to pick it. Apparently, I inherited her okra itch, but I prefer to scratch bare arms than sweat in long sleeves.
We have a new way of gardening, putting down heavy plastic to keep down the weeds and filling boxes sometimes with store bought soil. Some of that imported soil comes complete with nut grass that is more dependable than the vegetables.
You can see people sweeping their gardens with brooms. I’ve made it my mission to find some reference to that in the New King James Version of the Holy Bible. I’ve Googled “garden, broom, abomination,’’ but so far nothing has come up.
Most people have a lot of their stuff planted at the garden club, and they’ll do well. I’m waiting for reliably warmer weather to plant field peas, butter beans and okra, but the corn jumped up overnight and was waiting for my inspection on Good Friday.
I don’t know how Good Friday got to be the day to plant. My grandma always had a Cardui calendar and a Farmer’s Almanac hanging on nails by the kitchen door. She used the calendar to check signs of the Zodiac to see when to plant certain things. It never seemed to fail, but I think that particular blessing came from Heaven not the heavens.
Anyway, Sunday was Easter, the day of the resurrection celebrated by the Christian faithful. It’s also a time when people who put their faith elsewhere celebrate the renewal of nature, when the azaleas, red buds and dogwood bloom, when the golf ball flies farther in warmer air, when the birds and snowbirds head north and when the sun worshipers begin basking on the beaches. It is a time when Georgians hush, settle down and watch The Masters and baseball starts back with its same pace.
It’s a glorious time, but soon someone who does things the old way will say we need rain, and we’ll get it although it may be eventually. I read that God sends the rain on the just and the unjust, and our job is to be thankful for what we get and not begrudge others what he sent them.
God also sends the frost. The old timers used to talk about blackberry winters, those late cold snaps that come when the blackberries bloom. My blackberries are blooming and a half dozen of those tomatoes I planted early. I found them black and wilting Saturday morning obviously frostbitten.
I’ll plant tomatoes again, and I have faith they’ll flourish in this time of renewal.
I’m questioning my decision, however, to plant blackberries.