Something happened to me Friday that has never happened before.
I went into a drug store to pick out an anniversary card. Ordinarily, I don’t like the color, but I picked up a pink one first. I read it, walked to the front and bought it.
Normally, it’s a 30-minute festival of reading every card in the store until I get glassy eyed. I realize I’ve lost my way when I read a card that says, “Congratulations on your graduation.”
I usually wander back to about the third card I read and resignedly slouch to the cashier and pay.
I don’t know why this year, the 44th since we repeated our wedding vows in a mill hill church in Anderson, S.C., was different. But it was. And when I read the card Vonette got for me, something struck me so I compared them. They had different versions of Song of Solomon 3:4. My card said, “I found the one I love.” The one I gave her said, “I found the one my heart loves.”
The King James Version says, “whom my soul loveth.”
We went out to a nice restaurant where the server wished the people at the next table a happy anniversary. They seemed older than we are and perhaps had been married longer than 44 years.
But through the miracle of Facebook, I suppose, word had leaked, and as we sat there at a window table Andy and Charlene Holmes walked past. Charlene paused briefly and said, “Happy anniversary.”
My card to Vonette also said, “From the moment we said, ‘I do,’ life has been an amazing ride with you.”
No kidding. We didn’t take a long drive together — well, a really long drive — until our wedding day. We drove over two-lane mountain roads until past midnight, and it wasn’t the last time.
I think one of our most frustrating drives was when we got one of those chamber of commerce maps in North Carolina somewhere around the Tennessee line. We saw a line on the map that looked like a short cut. All we had to do was take that road for about 10 miles or so and we’d cut our driving time considerably, but we kept missing it. We must have gone back and forth a half dozen times before I figured out that line was a county line, not a road.
One summer, we also took a road off I-70 at Cisco, Utah that would take us to Moab and Arches National Park. You couldn’t tell from the Rand McNally atlas that the pavement ran out, but we kept bumping along dustily in my 1978 Ford Fiesta through canyons and through washes until the pavement picked up again about a mile from Moab.
Word of explanation to our younger readers, if there are any. We didn’t have cellphones and without cellphones we didn’t have an app we could use to tell us every turn to make until we reached our destination. There were these things called maps with diagrams of roads. The red lines were interstate highways, the black lines were usually two lane roads.
Sometimes the maps weren’t reliable and that could cause a person to toss a Rand McNally atlas out the window on another trip to Utah and run over it with his left front tire. I’m not saying that happened, but it could.
We’ve spent our anniversaries a lot of places because we usually took two-week vacations the last week in July and the first week in August before Vonette had to go back to teaching.
We tried to find a nice place for dinner, but sometimes that meant the Olive Garden in Fredericksburg, Va. One night we were camping in our VW van in Erie, Pa., where the owner told us of a steak house where all the locals go. We headed out with the directions she gave, but on the way I got to thinking that we didn’t know about this woman’s taste. She may like rutabagas. So when we came to a Red Lobster, I said, “We know what the food tastes like in those.” Besides, it was part of the Darden Group started by a Waycross, Ga., man. Folks in Waycross can cook. We had a great meal.
On those drives, we’ve eaten buckwheat pancakes for breakfast cooked on a camp stove with blueberries picked off a tall mountain near Bar Harbor, Maine. I think the statute of limitations has run on picking blueberries on federal land, but I’ll say no more about that.
Vonette has opened cans of hash while I tried to get us some light and, often on the first night, the old Coleman lantern that I bought in 1972 wouldn’t fire up.
We’ve gone from the maddening chirr of cicadas all night long on a stifling hot night in Mississippi to a comfortable night in Kansas to a freezing halfway up Mount Evans in Colorado.
We’ve had shorter, less enjoyable rides to the ER where together we watched the clock hoping we’d get home four hours after we arrived. She’s driven my woozy self home as I came out of the influence of the anesthesia after procedures.
I have some regrets including having embarrassed her in every imaginable venue including church, where we’ve spent thousands of hours, and in traffic on some of those rides.
When you tell people you’ve been married 40 plus years, they say it’s amazing, but it shouldn’t be. It ought to be ordinary, and it’s too bad that it’s not.
So how do you do it? It most assuredly wasn’t anything I did and obviously a high level of intelligence wasn’t required. We’ve managed to keep our marriage out of the ditch except for very brief periods and when bad things happened, we shared the sorrow and pain and kept going together, and it got better. I’m thinking it’s mostly the grace of the loving God who gave us marriage as a gift.
But I know this much. There’s no app.