The whirling lights on the rides at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds beckon like a “Hot Now” light to a doughnut addict. It’s hard to resist.
But there’s more to the fair than the rides although less than there used to be thanks to COVID-19, which forbade crowds, meaning people, couldn’t stand in line for anything. Imagine a line at the Kamikazi with people standing six feet apart.
County fairs were once agriculture fairs with arts and crafts contests and cattle and hog competitions. It’s a happy coincidence the Exchange Club has 40 acres. If you arrived at a farmer’s house and he was gone the explanation was he was out checking the north 40.
When you get out of your car at the fairgrounds on a Friday or Saturday night, you hear the blended squeals of riders on brightly lit centrifuges hoping that supper stays where they put it.
Walking inside, the blended aromas of hot dogs, French fries, corn dogs hit you. All that stuff smells better in the open air of the fairgrounds than do the fancy entrees in a five-star restaurant.
There were other smells not as pleasant. Future Farmers of America students brought their show hogs and cattle to the fair to be judged. Those animals had bodily functions and, being animals, were not self conscious about answering nature’s insistent call wherever they were regardless of the audience.
Steve Floyd, vice president of the Exchange Club, remembers what that was like.
“I remember 15 years ago when I started coming to the fair, we had a truckload of shavings.” Those were pine shavings intended to mitigate the results of any foul — or fowl — bowel movements.
Parents who brought their kids had to take them through the livestock barn to let them see the cows. For some city dwellers, it was one of the few times they saw farm animals up close. You’d see genteel women walking their children through the livestock barns with a tissue held over their noses.
The fair still has, as Floyd describes them, “perfectly built livestock barns.” They have stood unused recently partly because the Georgia state fair in Perry is going on the same time.
Kids still brought their animals in for judging early in the week, but didn’t leave them to be admired, he said.
“They got their ribbons and prize money, then took them to the state fair. They were gone by Tuesday,” Floyd said.
The animals off real farms were missing, but there was a pig race and a petting zoo with a camel, a kangaroo, sheep and goats among other animals. I think federal law requires goats in petting zoos.
Missing, too, were the art competitions and the craft contests to see who can draw the best brown thrasher, make the best jellies and jams, grow the showiest flowers and stitch the prettiest quilts. All that fell to COVID’s ban on crowds.
Floyd promises that will be back next year. The events were canceled this year because the club had to make a decision before COVID cases nosedived like a teenager’s chances of winning one of those big stuffed animals for his date.
A lot of those activities are holdovers from the olden days of county fairs. Kids would get off a school bus on a fall afternoon, change clothes, pick a sack of cotton then change again and head to the fair at night and, perhaps, buy this sticky, fluffy, pink stuff called cotton candy.
Machines pick the cotton, but fairs remain one of the few places people eat the candy version.
Teens who had saved money from their after school jobs for weeks blew it in a couple of hours at the fair.
In my high school years, the fair was a one of a series of test of boys’ emerging masculinity. Powerless to ignore a carnival barker’s taunts, a guy who could make 25 free throws in a row in the backyard would confidently hand over his cash for three shots at a basket. The problem was the basket may have been a few inches over the regulation 10 feet and perhaps the ball was inflated to triple the regulation 8 psi. When you stepped up to the designated line, the rim looked the size of your class ring and the ball bounced crazily off the metal.
There were other games that were actually harder. Winners would walk along the midway so other guys would look wistfully at the big stuffed animals their girlfriends hugged.
I was as good at those games as I was at golf, which is why I gave up both. In my junior year, Gary Gunnels and I doubled dated to the fair with a couple of cheerleaders. His date was Terri, mine was Debby. We walked in together but separated because Debby wanted to ride something as scary as a Huey helicopter taking ground fire and Terri wasn’t into that.
When we met later, Terri was staggering under a load of stuffed animals while Gary carried the rest of the stuff he had won. Debby had one pitiful little prize.
“I love my bear,’’ she lied graciously.
We ate popcorn and French fries between rides and by the time we left about 11 p.m. the barkers were tired and surly, and our breath fogged the air like the steam off the hot dogs.
Asked to name his favorite carnival food, Exchange Club member Joe Sousa always says, “Fried grease on a stick.”
Food on a stick tastes better in the chill fall air, and the excited screams that would be irritating heard as solos seem to blend into a nice chorus as the lights whirl. Among the most joyful events of the year is on Wednesday, when every kindergartener goes to the fair with his or her classmates.
Parents don’t seem to mind holding a hand coated with sticky candy apple sugar as they usher their kids between kiddie rides secretly glad the fair will soon pack up and leave for the next town.
Ah, well. The fair is like Christmas, I guess. It comes once a year and it’s wonderfully reflected in the eyes of children.