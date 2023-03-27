Red State vs. blue state
We say freedom, you say hate.
We say conservative, you say subversive.
You say progressive, we say progressive. Funny how that one works in this age of wokeaholics and wake me up when it’s over.
But it’s not just politics that divide us.
Clemson vs. Carolina, Alabama vs. Auburn, Army vs. Navy.
Shirts and skins, innies and outies.
Anti-vaxers vs. people who go around with one sleeve rolled up for any deltoid-seeking hypodermic loaded with a vaccine guaranteed to work on the COVID variant that was prevalent six months ago.
But that’s not the big one. It started in 1965 when 65-year-old Joel Pritchard’s family got bored on their vacation home on Bainbridge Island across Elliott Sound from Seattle. Pritchard and his friends came up with a new game in which they used wooden paddles to hit a plastic ball with holes — perhaps a Wiffle ball — across a net lowered to about tennis net level on a badminton court in Pritchard’s back yard. It could be played by people of all skill levels and it spread like a whiskey fungus next to a Jack Daniels barrel house. (If you haven’t seen that one, Google it. It’s weird.)
Pritchard named his new game Pickle Ball after the family dog.
Or so they say.
That story is a big cover up for a scheme designed to bring our great nation to its knees.
The game was actually formulated in Wuhan, China, at the American Imperialist Decadence Research Lab. (Although I hear they have bat kabobs in the cafeteria that rival even their Buffalo scorpion wraps.)
The Red Chinese came up with this game they knew would cause friction on America’s courts. It was surreptitiously introduced to the unsuspecting American populace by a couple of Chinese saboteurs posing as grad students in American History Revision at Cal Berkeley.
The big selling point was it was named for a dog. Who could be against a dog named Pickles like a line in a Big Mac jingle.
You may dismiss it as a conspiracy theory, but it’s my story and I’m sticking to it.
How, you ask, can pickle ball be divisive.
All you have to do is go down to Mallery Park and watch the people vying for time on the four pickle ball courts and the two dual purpose tennis courts. You can stand across the road and hear the pickle ball paddles hitting the plastic balls. I’m not sure if it’s a chock, or a boink or a thwack, but it’s nothing like the sound of a fuzzy tennis ball smote by a stringed racket.
People complain about the noise of pickle ball and if all four courts are in play at Mallery, it can get pretty loud. But I’ll take that over the way some of the professional women tennis players shriek and men grunt when they hit the ball. In 1988, Ivan Lendl complained that Adre Agassi tried to unnerve him by grunting on big shots.
And the scoring in tennis is also confusing. It goes from love, which means zero, to 15 to 30 to 40. So why not 45? Why it doesn’t go from 0 to 1 to 2 to 3 is beyond me. Pickle ball basically uses the old volleyball system with only the server making points and the first to 11 points wins.
The English love their tennis, at least the ladies and gentlemen, and the biggest tournament of the year is Wimbledon played on grass courts. I don’t expect you’ll ever see pickle ball on center court and people watching from the royal box.
This is the nation that gave us cricket and croquet, all games played in white. Real sports have halftimes and seventh inning stretches. Cricket has a tea interval.
This enmity between pickle ball and tennis is just the latest kerfuffle on St. Simons as the number of people who play with paddles appears to have outnumbered those with rackets.
I met a woman a week ago who moved here about three years ago from Atlanta. The island is beautiful, she said, and she and her husband have made a lot of good friends. But she noted that people tend to complain nonstop about everything, mostly the traffic. By the way, it took me 15 minutes to travel two miles Friday morning.
I don’t have time to monitor hours at all courts at a time, so I went by for a snapshot of sorts. What I saw was one guy practicing his serve alone on the tennis courts, which are off limits to pickle ball until 11 a.m. certain days. On the pickle ball courts, there were four games going on and people were waiting their turns on the “next up” benches. They were hopeful that the tennis courts would still be vacant at 11, but, alas, some players arrived at 10:50 and started hitting on one of the courts. There is an hour limit on all the courts if someone’s waiting, which seems fair.
There’s also a little enmity among the pickle ball players. An acquaintance who took up the game recently said she had to wait because novice players aren’t allowed on a couple of the courts. It sounded to me like one of those unwritten rules in baseball, plus elite pickle ball sounds like a contradiction in terms.
So the tempest roils between the racketeers and the paddlers.
I once heard a heated argument between two sides on a playing field with neither giving an inch. Both thought they had the high ground. It went like this:
“Are, too!”
“Am not!”
That could never happen in this case because we are talking about responsible adults.
I have computed the score between the factions. It’s love-zero.