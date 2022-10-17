I can’t recall when I wasn’t fascinated with maps. There was one in the first copy of Robert Louis Stevenson’s “Treasure Island” that I read as a kid. I Googled a copy and it had Foremast and Spye Glass Hills, and depth markings all around.

We heated our house with a stove, and my daddy hauled a pile of old one-by-sixes that I promptly separated and stacked with a pointed end to form a prow like the one I saw on a TV on “The Buccaneers.” I stood on the chop block in the middle waving a piece of wood that I imagined was a cutlass.

