I can’t recall when I wasn’t fascinated with maps. There was one in the first copy of Robert Louis Stevenson’s “Treasure Island” that I read as a kid. I Googled a copy and it had Foremast and Spye Glass Hills, and depth markings all around.
We heated our house with a stove, and my daddy hauled a pile of old one-by-sixes that I promptly separated and stacked with a pointed end to form a prow like the one I saw on a TV on “The Buccaneers.” I stood on the chop block in the middle waving a piece of wood that I imagined was a cutlass.
I made my own pirate map on a piece of Blue Horse notebook paper, buried some rocks in a Maxwell House coffee can and counted the paces back to my ship. Treasure Island was probably surrounded by man-eating sharks. Our house was surrounded by scary Holstein milk cows behind four strands of barbed wire.
My favorite subject in high school — aside from English — was plane geometry, and its common sense solutions made me very good at land navigation, as the Army called map reading. It usually worked in the field in Vietnam except once the choppers set our company down in Elephant Valley with outdated maps. All the bridges showing on the map were gone and it was so foggy, we couldn’t see mountain tops to figure out where we were by using terrain features.
The skies finally cleared, and we figured it out in time to give the chopper pilots the right coordinates to pick us up. It would have been embarrassing to have them flying around wasting fuel looking for us.
Also, knowing where you are is pretty important if you have to call in artillery.
As a civilian hiker, I learned that a National Forest Service mile as indicated on a map at a trail head is really at least a mile and half.
In the days before GPS on phones and in cars, I had my share of trouble with maps. Vonette’s family went to Johnson City, Tenn., once to see the Wilsons, a family they had met at Myrtle Beach and with whom they became lifelong friends. Vonette and I drove separately, and we had a little chamber of commerce map that I tried to use to find one of my favorite places, the Mast General Store in Valle Crucis, N.C. I saw a relatively straight road that we could use as a shortcut, but we couldn’t find it. After repeatedly turning around and backtracking, I took another look at the map. That black line was not a road. It was a county line through the fields and hollers. Oh, well.
We were headed to Moab, Utah, once on Interstate 70, and I wanted to exit near a ghost town called Cisco to take a shortcut through canyons and dry washes. I tasked Vonette to consult Mssrs. William Rand and Andrew McNally’s road atlas of all the charted territory in the continental U.S. and to tell me when it was coming up. I took the next exit and discovered we were on a ranch access road, which left me bemused and nonplussed.
I snatched the atlas off her lap, threw it out the window onto the dirt road and ran over it. Then I thought better of it and picked it up and went a few miles down the road to the proper exit. We kept that Atlas for a bunch of other trips because my 1979 Fiesta weighed too little to hurt it.
It may have been that same trip when we had trouble headed in the other direction. We saw Grand Valley on the map and figured out where it was on a section of two-lane road where I-70 wasn’t completed. Big trucks raised huge clouds of dust — it was during the shale oil boom — and we turned around three or four times and saw signs that told us we were in Parachute.
We gave up and drove east to Rifle where someone in a restaurant told us that Parachute had been Grand Valley until a few months earlier when the townspeople changed it back to its original name. The city government had informed neither Rand nor McNally, apparently. Someone told us about a state park up the road, and we put up our tent in the rain and dark. We got little sleep because we heard rushing water all night, and I thought some river out there was rising and we would drown. Had I seen the sign that said Rifle Falls State Park I would have understood the sound and not worried so much.
We no longer have to ask for directions. These days, we speak names or addresses into phones and it lays out a route.
I was in the St. Simons library the other day and spied a stack of books of maps dedicated to several states.
The Georgia Atlas had the boros, Rice and Tar, and you could learn there was once a place called Cypress Mill as there was a Pennick, not just a dirt road named after a Mr. Pennick. I looked over some of my old stomping grounds to the west and found Headlight on the railroad tracks in Clinch County and found two Needmores, one in Brantley County and one in Echols. By the way, Fendig is at the midpoint between Needmore and Browntown. In Camden County, I found two distinct but obviously similar places, Jim Bailey’s Mill and John Bailey’s Mill.
I’ve always wondered about all those places named in the severe weather warnings such as Dock Junction, Country Club Estates and Boys Estate. The atlas had Southern Junction where the CSX and Norfolk-Southern tracks cross at Old Jesup Road under an I-95 overpass. Country Club Estates is near the country club, naturally, but I had to use Google to find Dock Junction at Ballard.
As for Boys Estate, the Gazetteer called it Evelyn. It’s handy for drivers without local knowledge. Otherwise how would you know that the drive from Woodbine to Folkston goes through Jerusalem?
I was glad to see in the South Carolina edition that Salem, S.C., has an Alexander Road, perhaps after Vonette’s great-grandfather Lawrence Alexander.
We’ve traveled thousands and thousands of miles guided by an Atlas and lost our way more than once, usually when I hardheadedly took a wrong turn. But one thing I miss from having an atlas is the time on I-40 in Arkansas, with the map on her lap, Vonette said, “There are some real curvy roads up here.”
We figured that meant some nice mountains so we took the next exit and explored caves and swam in a crystal clear creek.
But best of all, not once has a paper atlas said, “Recalculating,” when I decided to take a side trip.