I still remember the first time I shot a gun. Well, I didn’t really shoot it. I was the trigger man, but I just aided and abetted.
I was probably 4, and my grandpa was squatted down behind me at an old farmhouse on a hill. He held his single-shot .22 rifle pointed at a 55-gallon drum the color of the steel mills around Scranton-Wilkes Barre, Pa. It was where grandma and grandpa burned the trash of which there was little because most of the groceries came off vines and stalks in their garden.
When he thought he had it aimed in at that rusty barrel, he told me to pull the trigger. I did. There was a pop, and we walked to the barrel and he showed me the hole I had made.
I was in my teens when he loaded his double-barrel 12-gauge Stevens shotgun and let me fire it at some unsuspecting birds over a cut-over field of millet. Spooked, those innocent doves whirled away and died later likely of natural causes.
I had tagged along on hunting trips most Thanksgiving afternoon with my daddy, uncles and cousins. I don’t know why all those memories seem to be under cloudy skies.
Our neighbor, Dale Smith, came over once and wanted to try out his new pointer on the quail in a field behind my grandma’s house, my grandpa having passed away. Dale didn’t shoot once, but I learned how to properly cuss a disinterested dog.
I was always pretty indifferent about guns until Richard Nixon made me an offer I couldn’t refuse without accepting food and shelter at a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility. That’s how the tools of my trade became an M16 rifle, a .45 pistol, fragmentation grenades and Claymore mines. I fired .50-caliber machine guns and shoulder fired a 90 mm recoilless rifle. I don’t know for sure, but maybe that’s why I’ve got this ringing in my ears.
Gun control advocates say no 18-year-old should be able to possess a “weapon of war.” Yet, you can join the Army and Marines at 18 and get a fully automatic rifle handed to you in boot camp. Changing the enlistment age to 21 would cripple the military, which some liberals favor anyway, along with some career pans.
Fortunately for me, I loved the spicy smell of burnt gunpowder, which I realized pretty early on the rifle ranges at Fort Jackson.
My grandpa never told me I’d ever consider shooting anyone, and he never bragged “Anybody messes with me, I’ll give ‘em both barrels.’’
His shotgun seldom came off the wall except the time a couple of convicts had escaped the county jail, and he propped it up by the front door until they were caught.
But he didn’t live to see the 1990s and the dawn of “disrespect” when even the most innocent slight was taken as a grievous offense for which someone had to pay. Now drive-by shooters kill innocent kids asleep in their beds or playing in the yard. If a driver accidentally cuts you off, you fire warning shots at him. Doesn’t anybody have a working middle finger anymore?
There was a time you really had to do something for people to resort to the gun. I remember a camp meeting sermon by Pentecostal Holiness preacher Leroy Baker, who also served as president of what is now Southwestern Christian University in Oklahoma City.
He used theological terms in saying what he would do if someone tried to come through the window “to hurt my wife and my babies.”
“I’m going to get my pistol and stop that man from committing that awful sin,’’ he said.
Now, it doesn’t take that much to get shot.
We used to say, “He was in the wrong place at the wrong time.” How in the world did an elementary school, a grocery store, a church or a playground get to be wrong places? There is no right time for such madness as we’ve seen lately in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York.
Sometimes schools and homes aren’t safe from tornadoes, lightnings and floods. We call those acts of God. Shootings in those formerly safe places are acts of the devil.
It’s all so heartbreaking and alarming, but we ought to be equally alarmed at the murders that happen every single day.
In spite of having the most restrictive gun laws in the country, Chicago has had 971 shootings so far this year. The city had 241 murders in 2020 and 259 in 2021. And it’s not just Chicago. Pick any city.
Roseanna Ander, former director of the University of Chicago Crime Lab, noted murders were down but said the rate was “still way too high by any rational standard.”
She’s an expert. I am not, but I think even a single homicide or shooting is too many and irrational.
I know people have the right to own guns, and it’s almost foolhardy to not have one if you’re compelled to go to one of those places where the time is always wrong.
I don’t understand, however, why the average law-abiding citizen needs an assault rifle or high volume magazines. Gun control advocates want to ban both. I once slept more securely every night because I had an M16 under my left leg loaded with a 30-ground magazine and more close by. I didn’t have that stuff back in the states, but that was a better time.
You don’t want those arms in the hands of unstable people, but they can obtain them legally, and we’ve seen the results.
This may be out of context, but I remember what Hillary Clinton said in an interview during her unsuccessful presidential campaign: “I don’t believe you change hearts. I believe you change laws...”
I disagree because I’ve seen hearts changed.
My memory tells me that hearts were better when my grandpa and I shot his trash can. The collective heart of our country has changed ever since, mostly for the worse. Changing hearts is the only thing we haven’t tried.