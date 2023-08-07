There have been a lot of songs with heaven in the lyrics. Not all like the ones I sang a day ago. “Almost heaven, West Virginia,’’ John Denver sang. I’ve been to West Virginia, and until Mr. Peabody’s coal train hauled a lot of it away, it was paradise.
“Stairway to Heaven,’’ “Tears in Heaven” and “Knockin’ on Heavens Door” come to mind, well, with Google’s help.
I grew up singing songs showing me the way to heaven. In Shiloh Baptist Church in the 50s and 60s, we had one source of music, “The Baptist Hymnal,’’ a song book pitched so high Mariah Carey’s voice would crack. As Sunday school kids, we sang “Jesus Loves Me” and “I Got the Joy, Joy, Joy Down in my Heart.”
As teens, we sang of being washed in the blood and leaned on the everlasting arms.
I always liked “Leaning on the Everlasting Arms,’’ but didn’t truly appreciate it until it was in the sound tracks of a couple of great movies, “The Night of the Hunter” staring Shelly Winters and Robert Mitchum and the Coen brothers’ remake of “True Grit.”
We sang them all at the tempo of a Hillary Clinton speech, so slowly that we didn’t have enough speed to get “I’ll Fly Away” airborne.
The good music was in the summer when a mockingbird perched on a limb of an oak that I could see through the back screen door. The bird was fluent in many bird languages and trilled flawless covers of other bird’s hits, and it had great tempo.
We sang “When the roll is called up yonder, I’ll be there,’’ knowing full well we’d miss the call because we’d be plodding through this hymn.
Miss Ruth played the piano well for years, looking over the top of her glasses at the notes. Then Shiloh bought an organ that Miss Ruth’s husband’s cousin, Miss Montene, played. We counted it a blessing when they finished on the same note.
I once said I felt as neglected as the third verse in a Baptist hymn, which we never sang at Shiloh. The song leader, often someone who worked in a cotton mill Monday through Friday, would say “Turn to number (whatever) and sing the first, second and fourth verses, standing as we sing.”
The exception was John Newton’s perfect hymn, “Amazing Grace.” It has six verses, so short you wouldn’t sing long if you just did three. We sometimes sang five leaving out the fifth, which goes:
“Yea, when this flesh and heart shall fail,
And mortal life shall cease
I shall possess within the veil,
A life of joy and peace.”
We sometimes sang the invitational hymns over and over, usually, “Just as I Am’’ or “Softy and Tenderly.”
As we sang, the Rev. J.T. Campbell would carefully scan the congregation hoping to catch the guilt-ridden eyes of someone who had been touched by his go-to wrap-up.
“If you were to get killed in a car wreck on the way home today,’’ he said, “would you go to heaven or hell.”
This was before seat belts and air bags, so it wasn’t out of the realm of possibility. And just a few hundred feet away was the crossroads of U.S. 29 and Georgia 187, one of the most dangerous intersections on the main road between Charlotte and Atlanta. Also, the church had no air-conditioning so it felt like you were just outside the gates of hell on the stiflingly hot and still nights of summer revivals.
I didn’t miss church often, but all of that changed. I got home from the Army, got back in my civvie’s and backslid like a guy trying to climb Everest in leather-soled penny loafers. I went places where music was playing, none of it sacred.
After a few years in the wilderness, a college freshman I was dating invited me to church. It was Taylor Memorial Holiness Church on the mill hill in Anderson. I’d heard the stories about these full gospel congregations. I’d seen footage on TV of them jumping around like contestants on “Family Feud” who had just won “Twenty thooousand dollars.”
I put on my only suit, showed up a little late and settled in during the singing. I was stunned. They sang hymns I had never heard and there were people singing parts, bass, alto and soprano. And Marguerite Dunlap played the grand piano and Sarah Osborne played the organ with virtuosity. Charlie Presley held his hymnal close to his nose, peered through thick glasses and then stepped to the pulpit and never so much as looked again at the book as he led.
Years later I knew why. I saw that Charlie had written arrangements for many of the songs in that book. He taught chorus at Emanuel College in Franklin Springs. He was legally blind and couldn’t drive so he caught a Greyhound down 29 in the morning and one back in the afternoon.
In the summer before that college freshman began her senior year at Clemson, we got married on July 23. We’ve seldom missed a Sunday in church and really enjoyed the music at about every church we’ve attended.
Now we’re in a church with contemporary Christian music, but I still prefer hymns sung well. Vonette loves it and keeps her radio tuned to it. I sometimes drive her car, and if I change the station, 8-year-old Benjamin yells from the backseat, “Put it back on 90.7, Granddaddy.”
Ah well.
Sometimes when I’m driving alone, I catch myself singing “Jesus Loves Me.”
Apparently, something took.