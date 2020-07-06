Jenny Taylor has been in America since 1966. But it has been a few weeks of those 56 years that she has called this country her true home.
You wouldn’t know that until last month Taylor was a flag-waving Canadian. But it wasn’t the white flag with the red maple leaf that she flew. It was the stars-and-stripes, Old Glory, the red-white-and blue.
She decorates her yard every year for Memorial Day, July 4th and Veterans Day. As if she didn’t have enough flags, she got another one June 18 when she and a few others raised their hands and took the oath of U.S. citizenship in Jacksonville.
The late U.S. District Judge Anthony A. Alaimo, whose parents brought him from Sicily to America when he was 2, said becoming a citizen warranted the solemnity of the courts. Taking that oath to uphold the law, defend the Constitution and go to war when called upon is a far more sobering event than taking our first breaths in a delivery room as the vast majority of us did.
But Taylor didn’t have the solemnity of a federal courtroom, although there was a high ceiling.
“Actually, it was in a huge garage. They had us all spread out,’’ she said.
It was a garage at the federal immigration office in Jacksonville. After all, the last thing you want in these days of the coronavirus is a huddled mass yearning to breathe free without a face mask.
“It’s been great, the American dream,’’ she said. “I’m living it.”
At long last, she’s living it as an American.
She was born in St. Johns, Newfoundland, 75 years ago come August. She is the oldest of 14 children — 12 of whom are still living — born to a World War II vet and a homemaker. Her father traveled around operating heavy equipment of road projects when the weather was fit and when it wasn’t he cleared the roads of snow and ice.
“My mom made homemade bread everyday,’’ she said. “When we had aunts, uncles and cousins come visit, they never left the house without some of her bread.”
All 14 children had chores, she said. “It was a fine life.”
She married into the American military, first to a sailor, who is the father of her two children, Neal Harroway and Valerie Whitehead, and for the past 29 years to Lynn Taylor, a Marine. He’s retired, but once a Marine, always a Marine.
Among the places she lived as a military wife were Memphis, Spain and Virginia Beach and she moved to Brunswick in September, 1970.
After her husband left the Marines, he joined the 224th Joint Support Communications Squadron of the Georgia Air Guard. After 911, members of the 224th were activated frequently and she became president of the family support group. When guard members were activated, the support group provided help for the families left behind.
But when the members deployed, the support group gave them snacks for the plane rides and sent care packages to them overseas. She also mailed Christmas cards to deployed service members.
“I just love it here, being here and being involved,’’ she said.
Before it was closed, she worked in the welcome center on the west end of the St. Simons Island where she relished “meeting and greeting people and welcoming them to this area.” Her last job was with State Court solicitor.
Asked why she took so long to become a citizen, Taylor said she had talked about it all the time but she was busy working, raising a family and doing all those other things. Her daughter, Valerie, and son-in-law Mike Whitehead have a son, Chase Whitehead, who’s an attorney. He offered to help and enlisted the assistance of a friend who is a U.S. customs agent.
“Between the two of them, they got my papers sent in,’’ and she was set to take the oath, she said, but “Then the virus hit.”
That put the courts into a holding pattern until she received notice recently to come to Jacksonville to take the oath. There are, of course, other ways to do it such as signing some documents in an office with an immigration official.
But she, along with Mike and Valerie Whitehead, took the time to go to Jacksonville for the ceremony.
The Whiteheads couldn’t be in the room nor could anyone except the court officials and the candidates for citizenship spaced a safe distance apart. That’s different from pre-pandemic days when candidates sit shoulder-to-shoulder and a spouse stands in the back holding a cell phone in one hand while cradling a squirming toddler with the other arm. The ceremonies are when there is likely the least order in the courts.
Still, Taylor said, “It was beautiful.”
Before the judge read the oath, they sang the National Anthem.
“When he National Anthem started, everybody together put their hands on their hearts. In unison. It was amazing,’’ she said.
The judge welcomed them as the newest citizens.
“It just seemed like when it happened, I was on a cloud,’’ she said. “It just felt so right.”
Because of the close ties with our neighbors to the north, she didn’t have to renounce her Canadian citizenship, but it’s clear her devotion lies south of the international border.
“I’ve always loved America,’’ she said.
Living the dream. There’s just one thing left to do, then she’ll have it all.
“I get to vote,’’ she said.