It’s the most wonderful time of the year.
When the cabbage is heading,
And the lettuce, we’re shredding
If it’s not eaten by deer,
It’s the most wonderful time of the year.
That’s a little ditty sung to the tune of the familiar Christmas song that nobody ever sang better than Andy Williams.
It’s my favorite time of the year to grow vegetables because the days are cool enough you can actually work a couple of hours without hitting your knees from heat exhaustion. I admit, the eating isn’t as good because you can’t grow corn, squash and tomatoes.
My late friend, Dede Loupee, delighted over her green leafy winter vegetables.
She wasn’t real successful with spinach but it wasn’t from lack of effort. As we started getting cool nights, she’d plant spinach every two weeks until some germinated and came up. Spinach won’t germinate unless the soil is cool so she cheated. She’d been to an afternoon party once and brought the leftover ice to the garden. She spread it on her spinach row hoping to trick it into germinating. Alas, no.
One problem with winter vegetables is it’s hard to tell the plants apart. My former neighbor in the garden, Wynell Christy, who passed away years ago, planted 36 plants labeled broccoli and waited for the feast. A few weeks later she had a beautiful stand of collards. She gave them all away.
It wasn’t the last case of mistaken identity.
Sitting in his reserved seat in the shade of the Palmetto Room, as we called a little shady spot, Fred Shearhouse told Guy Spivey he had promised a friend some collards. “Go crop me some of Riley’s collards,’’ he told Spivey.
Spivey walked grumbling to Riley’s garden and filled a bag with broad green leaves.
Later that night, Fred called Dede who planted a few rows in Riley’s garden.
“Me and Spivey got some of Riley’s collards,’’ Fred confessed.
“Fred,’’ Dede replied. “Riley didn’t plant any collards.”
Fred’s friend dined on cauliflower leaves and pronounced them about the best collards he had ever eaten.
Sometimes the garden plot lines became blurred like the time Betty Ansink told Lou Ann Silva to pick anything she wanted from her garden while she was on vacation. One Saturday morning, I saw Lou Ann picking green beans.
“What are you doing, Lou Ann?” I asked.
“I’m picking Betty’s green beans,’’ she said.
“No, you’re not,’’ I said.
“Then what am I doing?’’ she asked.
“You’re picking my green beans,’’ I said. I told her to get them all because we were tired of them.
This is getting depressing. Of all those people I mentioned, only Lou Ann and Riley are still with us.
Nobody said it would be easy, at least not since Adam and Eve’s eviction from Eden where the food was free. They ate the forbidden fruit and got cursed and passed it on to us.
“Thorns also and thistles shall it bring forth to thee; and thou shall eat the herb of the field; In the sweat of thy face shalt thou eat bread, till thou return unto the ground,’’ it says in Genesis.
A modern translation for Georgia farmers and gardeners would read in part: “As thou tilleth the soil, sweat shall burn thine eyes while fire ants sting thine ankles like a thousand flames. When thou picketh blackberries, briers shall rend thine shirt and bind thee hip and thigh.
“Thou shalt lust after a herb and thou shall smoketh it. It shall possess thee so grievously that thou canst quitteth it not though it brown thine teeth, ravage thine lungs, foul thy breath and burneth holes in thine rament. And thou thought the river of blood wert a plague.”
But we garden anyway. Why? Because it’s a miracle to see a mustard seed turn into a mighty herb that’s good with pepper vinegar, cornbread and pork chops on a cold winter night. Because we have tomatoes, squash, beans and cucumbers to give away. Because a bite of a chilled Ambrosia cantaloupe or red tomato seconds off the vine is like being in the garden before the smooth-talking serpent showed up selling snake oil.
Best of all, you can do it without a mask.