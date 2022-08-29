President Joe Biden did something on Thursday that will make it easier for the average Georgian to fund higher education, at least for other people’s kids. It used to be, you had to buy lottery tickets to fund HOPE scholarships to send someone else’s offspring to college. Now, you can pay the IRS for the privilege.

Biden announced Wednesday he is forgiving $10,000 in college loan debt to those earning under $125,000 and an additional $10,000 for those who qualified for Pell grants, a program for low-income students.

