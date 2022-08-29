President Joe Biden did something on Thursday that will make it easier for the average Georgian to fund higher education, at least for other people’s kids. It used to be, you had to buy lottery tickets to fund HOPE scholarships to send someone else’s offspring to college. Now, you can pay the IRS for the privilege.
Biden announced Wednesday he is forgiving $10,000 in college loan debt to those earning under $125,000 and an additional $10,000 for those who qualified for Pell grants, a program for low-income students.
I once had a college official tell me she was certain that some students used Pell grants to buy cars and didn’t really apply themselves academically. I was stunned to hear that government money would be misused.
It will be costly to taxpayers to give this unwarranted relief to an estimated 43 million people who are really bad at math.
Here’s the thing that confuses me. People who earn less than $125,000 a year take out 30-year mortgages and make house payments on time, but people with student loans have enjoyed what seem to be perpetual moratoriums on paying down their debt.
Old Joe isn’t doing anything to address the real problem; the ridiculously high cost of a university degree. I’m thinking most of these non-payers are just deadbeats, but I’m betting a good number of them have degrees in fields that nobody wants. They wanted to change the world and ended up working for pocket change. There are, after all, only so many communities that want to be organized.
Let’s face it, the cost of college education skyrocketed before gas prices. We have all these studies telling us how much more the average person with a degree earns, and it may be for those who study electrical engineering instead of philosophy or art history.
But back to the debt forgiveness. Let’s say someone with $50,000 in student debt gets $10,000 in forgiveness. I doubt very seriously they’re going to pay one dime on what’s left. Instead they’ll sit around with their friends sipping $7 coffees complaining about how unfair it all is.
They’re right. It is unfair, but not to them. It’s unfair to the students who made their loan payments or who worked while they were in college. A few years ago, we took a few days in the north Georgia mountains to see the changing leaves and checked into a hotel outside Dahlonega. I was bone-tired and when we left the hotel for dinner, I told Vonette we were going to stop at the first place we came to, and I didn’t care what it was. It happened to be a Captain D’s. Not my first choice, but we went inside to find an entire staff composed of students from nearby North Georgia College. The service was great, as was the food, and I’m betting none of them will get any of Biden’s college debt forgiveness.
Before Biden announced his taxpayer-funded generosity, I heard a woman on NPR complaining about how much she owed, and she hadn’t made any effort to pay any it. I had the feeling she had a rather nice lifestyle. She said she was pondering getting more loans and going back to school to get another degree, perhaps in law. She figured if she were a lawyer, she’d have more money to pay off her debt. Brilliant.
Also, that $10,000 is a drop in the bucket for this woman.
So what will she have to do to earn her $10,000? Mostly likely absolutely nothing besides filling out some forms.
So why isn’t there a public service component like picking up litter, working on a Habitat for Humanity project or maybe taking the low-income elderly to doctor appointments? Because it’s work, and Biden and his ilk don’t like anything tied to work.
Well, you say, veterans get the GI bill. I got a little money from the GI bill, but I’m ashamed to say I didn’t take full advantage of it.
Some didn’t risk their lives to qualify for that money. They may have served as a stateside supply clerk, driven trucks or worked in the mess hall, but I guarantee you they weren’t paid a lot for their service. The ones who did the most were in combat starting with World War II. Pilots flew through flak and enemy ground fire, soldiers parachuted behind German lines, Marines waded ashore on Pacific islands under withering Japanese machine gun fire, sailors shot at Kamikaze planes diving toward the decks of their ships, some were overrun by Chinese human wave attacks in Korea while others were ambushed in the paddies and jungles of Vietnam. Add that to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and you figure these people have earned their education and then some. I’ve seen some people walking around who could have retired a lot of their debt had they not gotten a few dozen tattoos. Some guys qualified for the GI Bill with body tattoos from AK47 rounds.
There should at least be some matching program under which the indebted would get a $1 in forgiveness for every $1 they pay down up to $10,000.
I have heard there are no requirements beyond taking out a debt and not paying.
Also, colleges should have to pay off the loans of anyone who majored in economics because their professors obviously did a lousy job of instructing them.
This won’t be the end of it. If you have student debt, don’t bother to pay it because another round of forgiveness is coming from the Democrats to buy even more votes than those they’ll get for the first $300 billion.
Senate Majority Leader Chuckles Schumer said Biden could cancel all student debt with a “flick of the pen.” He’s wrong about whose pens will cancel the debt. Taxpayers will have to write checks to pay the debt of students they don’t know. That’s more than a flick.