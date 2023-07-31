It ain’t the heat, they say. It’s the humidity.
Nah. It’s both. It’s hot and sticky, not one or the other.
The weatherperson, be it male or female, likes to tell us just how miserable we’re going to be. “Tomorrow’s high will top out at 90 degrees,’’ he says, “but it’s going to feel like 102 for you folks on St. Simons Island.”
They also smilingly tell us about the possibility of popup storms, which some endearingly refer to as “thunder boomers,’’ which sounds so cuuuute unless of course lightning fries your TV, computer and possibly your whole house.
Maybe, but my opinion is the feel of temperature is relative not just to the relative humidity but to the person who feels it.
Ninety degrees is going to feel plenty hot to a 280-pound guy who had three sausage biscuits for breakfast and half a fried chicken, mac and cheese, pinto beans, three more biscuits and half a gallon of sweet tea for lunch. It’s less punishing for a 119-pound grandmother who had cereal for breakfast and a cucumber sandwich for lunch.
The problem with the temperature is even if the weather person pronounces it a beautiful day with sunny, clear skies, it always comes down to the thermometer. Beauty depends on how much sweat runs into the eyes of the beholder.
Thermometers are always honest. You can’t persuade one to lie and you can’t talk one down. In my humble opinion, the alleged Golden Isles lose a lot of glimmer through an oppressive summer haze.
We’re sweaty collar deep in the middle of Dog Days, a period of unrelenting heat that I learned about as a wee lad while sitting shirtless in the backyard with my grandpa. He’d lay back in his chaise lounge for hours at a time with his straw hat on his head and a funeral home fan in his right hand. I’d sit motionless and watch the sweat roll down my chest and belly with some of it pooling in my navel.
I’d want to go fishing, but grandpa said it was too hot. Besides, he said, it was Dog Days and he ain’t never catched nothing during Dog Days.
Legend has it that bad things happen during Dog Days and not just the sultry, endless heat. According to the internet, the ancients also thought it brought bad luck and unrest, lethargy, fever and made dogs go mad. It was also a period of stagnation and inactivity, a prophecy I do my best to fulfill.
They tell me the name Dog Days come from the rising of Sirius, the dog star, between July 3 and Aug. 11. The ancient Romans noticed that when Sirius came over the horizon, it started getting hot so they figured the star caused it. The Egyptians blamed the star for flooding on the Nile because the water rose with Sirius’ rising.
Let’s not blame poor Sirius, however, because we all know the reason for the heat is climate change which results from greenhouse gases generated by emissions from vehicles, industry and the panels on Fox News and The View, especially the latter. They should change the name of The View to The Cacophony. Look it up. It’s accurate.
But back to those most popular persons on any TV show, the alleged meteorologist from Al Roker to Tim Deagan. Lately, it sounds more like they’re pronouncing sentence than forecasting the weather.
“Thirty days outside with no shade,’’ the judge says, slamming down the gavel. “And my God have mercy on your miserable soul.”
Back in the 1980s, I was sitting on top of the Clemson dugout shooting the ACC baseball tournament with sweat running down my belly and, once again, pooling in my navel. I cleverly observed to George W. Gardner, a photographer for the Greenville News, “Dang. It’s hot.”
“It’s real hot,’’ George said. “Wouldn’t you hate to be working in this weather?”
Had I wanted to work, I wouldn’t have pursued a career in the newspaper business.
Which brings to mind the people who do, nailing shingles, laying asphalt, digging ditches.
Arvy and Tamika Peters work with added heat, selling barbecue from 11 until 2 on Tuesday from under a popup purple canopy in the parking lot at St. Ignatius. You wonder why a guy would choose to sell hog, brisket and chicken prepared on a hot smoker rather than shaved ice given the recent and future weather. Sure his pulled pork seems to melt in your mouth, but so would ice and be a lot cooler.
The Air Force vets came south from the D.C. area and Maryland’s Eastern Shore. As they sat in the artificial shade about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, they rejoiced when a little breeze came from the north.
“It comes every 15 minutes,’’ Tamika said, “and it feels good when it comes.”
They have another option not opening their pop up on St. Simons and wilting until Wednesday when they’re open from 11 a.m. until 4 through Saturday in air-conditioned comfort at Peters Backyard Bar-B-Q on Cate Road.
Arvy said he wouldn’t trade his smoker for an ice crusher in spite of the fact he has to cook at 200 to 275 degrees depending on the cut.
Sometimes, he said, he gets the smoker to the appropriate temperature, drops the lid and walks away and comes back when it’s about done.
Dog days, hog days. It’s all the same to a barbecue cook.
Back in the 1980s, I wrote a story about a riot at the Ware County jail. The lockup had no air-conditioning and the inmates got restless on a day when the temperatures were well in the 90s. To combat the heat, they set their mattresses on fire, which seems somehow counter-intuitive.
A Georgia State Patrol SWAT team came and cooler heads prevailed, so to speak.
I remember what I wrote about the incident: “If you can’t stand the heat, stay out of the cooler.”
Nowadays inmates watch the weather forecasts in air-conditioned jails while some honest folk are nailing shingles, paving roads etc. etc.
OK. I’m done. The heat from my desk lamp is making me uncomfortable.