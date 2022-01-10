This is the day when the state constitution requires the Georgia General Assembly to actually assemble. Good seldom comes of this because, unfortunately, the constitution does not require that the state reps and senators pass any laws that make sense or have any positive effect.
I can’t wait to see if they will make gun ownership mandatory.
Anyway, Gov. Brian Kemp has also declared it Hunker Down Day. The General Assembly will disassemble early to watch the Dawgs play the Crimson Tide so we don’t have much to fear.
But when they get back to serious work, I have a few suggestions on needed laws, mostly dealing with political campaigns.
The Have Signs Will Run Act
This law would compel anyone who runs for office to have all their campaign signs down by the time winning candidate takes the oath of office.
Anyone failing to do so would automatically qualify as a candidate for the same office in the next election cycle and be required to pay any and all fees to qualify for said office.
Speaking of signs, we also need a law that compels anyone who puts a business sign in the public right-of-way to live up to them. One example are the signs that say, “We buy houses” and have phone numbers. The law should require the person who put out the sign to pay the asking price and all closing costs for a house chosen by random drawing of real estate listings to include houses on Sea Island.
The Campaign Full Dis-Clothes-Ure Act
In the last two presidential elections … Wait let me change. We hope they’re not the last, but time will tell.
In the two most recent presidential elections, the Democrats made a big stink about Trump’s refusal to release his federal income tax returns. They may have a point, but I think we need to see what the candidates are wearing.
For example, if a candidate is on the stump saying he’ll fight for the little people, I want to know if he’s standing on the stump in Gucci loafers. I want to know if he takes off his suit coat and rolls up his sleeves whether that coat is made by Armani.
If a candidate is campaigning in a denim jacket, I’m hoping that it was made by Wrangler and not some designer label.
Let me say this about Brian Kemp who goes about in western boots, at least that’s what they look like to me. That is who he is, that’s the real Brian Kemp and not an affectation. I’d probably think better of him, however, if he wore running shoes.
But let’s not go too far with this and reveal sizes lest someone accuse me of body shaming.
The Gun Control Starts on the Campaign Trail Act
If we have a person in favor of gun control, I want to know if his or her security detail is packing heat. If so, they should be compelled to explain that they favor control for everyone but themselves. That will not happen because gun control advocates tend to be hypocrites as they sleep soundly and safely in communities far from the violence suffered by the constituents they want to leave defenseless.
I think the best example of such hypocrisy came in 1988 when syndicated columnist Carl Rowan, an outspoken advocate of gun control, shot a teenage intruder in his backyard in Washington.
Rowan explained his actions thusly: “I would love to have a situation where only legitimate law enforcement officers could have handguns, but I don’t see that happening. If somebody can scale an 8-foot fence, help themselves to your property ... maybe come into your house, people are going to insist on having a gun.”
Four teenagers had gotten into Rowan’s back yard and were cavorting in his hot tub, including one who was wearing only his underwear when Rowan fired a warning shot into his wrist.
Rowan’s son, an FBI agent, gave him the .22 pistol, which did not require registration.
.....
I would be remiss if I didn’t say how much I’m going to miss Bill Brown. He called me frequently, usually on the days my columns appeared, sometimes after a story but sometimes just to talk.
Once he called me to tell me he was moving to hospice, which greatly concerned me because he had told me of his recent health problems. But what he said next was emblematic of his optimism.
“I asked my daughter how long I could stay there. She said as long as I paid the rent,’’ he said.
When the calls stopped more than a month ago, I assumed Bill was declining and sorrowed over it. Our conversations had gotten shorter because his voice began to fade as he talked. It didn’t help that my hearing has also faded.
He would mention something he liked in a column and sometimes say it reminded him of something that happened 50 or more years ago. We would then swap stories for a half hour or so.
The only short conversations we had came when he was selling Vidalia onions to raise money for the Kiwanis Club. He got off the phone quickly because he had to move on to others on his list.
Part of the epitaph he wrote himself said, “He loved to laugh and tell a joke!”
I already miss that laugh. It would start with a great “Ha, Ha, Ha,’’ and often end with a couple of hoots.
After he turned 100, he told me more than once he simply followed a doctor’s advice on living a long life.
“He told me to keep breathing. I’ve tried to do that,’’ Bill said.
And then he laughed.