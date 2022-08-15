For some people, usually entertainers, one name will do; Herschel, Adele, Prince, Cher and Ike are a few that come to mind. The single initial “W” served one former president well.

But there are some single names that will stick with us a long time. Hugo, Matthew, Andrew, Irma and Camille, to name a few. All were hurricanes that ruined lives and turned dream homes to nightmarish rubble.

