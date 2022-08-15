For some people, usually entertainers, one name will do; Herschel, Adele, Prince, Cher and Ike are a few that come to mind. The single initial “W” served one former president well.
But there are some single names that will stick with us a long time. Hugo, Matthew, Andrew, Irma and Camille, to name a few. All were hurricanes that ruined lives and turned dream homes to nightmarish rubble.
When I think of Hurricane Katrina, which devastated New Orleans in August 2005 and killed an estimated 1,800 people, another name comes to mind: Kwanbunbumpen as in my almost neighbors Vinai and Huong Kwanbunpumpen.
They and their six children escaped harm because they wisely fled in their Nissan van, staying first at a shelter in Baton Rouge before moving to another in Monroe. At both places, they used their skills from New Orleans to cook for the shelter occupants. They had owned a bakery where they cooked beignets and king cakes for some of the better restaurants in the Big Easy.
“The one hour drive from New Orleans to Baton Rouge took eight hours,’’ he said.
When they found the Baton Rouge shelter short of the food, the Kwanbunbumpens asked the Vietnamese community for help and got all the food they needed. It wasn’t long, however, before a truck from Sysco, the wholesale food distributor, rolled up and they had all they needed.
Ultimately, they accepted a standing invitation from his sister and brother-in-law, John and Thao Gibson, to join them on St. Simons.
The elder Kwanbunbumpens took up permanent residence on St. Simons near the Gibsons with a spacious and peaceful yard with figs, Asian squash, rosemary and other herbs. They came with two sons, Vincent and Vijai, and enrolled Vincent in school. Vincent’s love of the school figured in their decision to stay. School figured in their adult children’s decisions to go back to New Orleans where they work in professions that include pharmacist, human resources and medicine.
They said all their school friends were in New Orleans so they went back and started over themselves.
They also have seven grandchildren now and everyone gets together on St. Simons around the July 4th holiday.
So how do they accommodate so many people.
“We’re Asian,’’ they shrugged. “We sleep on the floor.”
When they first arrived, they both went to work in what they knew, baking, but they lost their jobs in 2009 when the economic collapse hit the hospitality industry hard. He worked in food services at FLETC for a while but now is a server, which he finds restful. He works when there’s an event and comes home and relaxes, something they couldn’t do when they still owned th New Orleans bakery.
Their children were adamant on one point.
“They say Mommy and Daddy, you work so hard in the bakery, 12 and 15 hours a day, for us. That’s why we study so hard. Now we want to help you,’’ Vinai Kwanbunbumpen said. “I said, ‘OK.’’’
Huong Kwanbunbumpen is no longer able to work, but he provides as he has for decades. Her friends, however, weren’t confident this Vietnamese woman should marry a Thai from Bangkok.
They met in Pensacola where he was in college. He was a Buddhist at the time but went to church once with a Catholic friend.
“I met the priest,’’ Kwanbunbumpen said. “He said, ‘Do you have a family?’ I said, ‘No.’ He said, ‘Do you want one?’ I said, ‘Yes.’ He said, ‘Follow me.’’’
The priest introduced him to Huong, a former Buddhist herself who had converted to Catholic faith of her American sponsors. To marry her, he had to convert, too.
Her friends were wary of the match.
“I’m refugee,’’ she said. “I don’t have nothing. They say, ‘One day, he kick you out.”’
He never came close. Katrina forced her out of their house, but the hurricane was not her first storm, although she doesn’t remember the first. She grew up in Danang and was 12 in October 1971 when Typhoon Hester slammed into the coast doing extensive damage even though the gusts were a relatively mild 85 mph. A young U.S. Army infantry buck sergeant, whose picture is at the top of this column, had gotten in from the bush the day before the storm blew down the flimsy barracks that housed Alpha Co. of the 3/21 Infantry. It didn’t take much to wreck the Vietnamese homes, some of which had walls made of waxed C-ration boxes.
With our barracks flattened, we rode out the storm in a big, metal fire house that belonged to contractor Philco Ford. The floor was awash and the roof was peeling away when the winds eased. It was no great loss to those of us who usually slept on the ground.
Huong Kwanbunbumpen was young enough to not remember Hester, but she remembers fleeing the country a few years later when the communists streamed south and did more damage than the typhoon (Note: Every Vietnamese refugee I ever met calls them communists and not North Vietnamese.) Her brother and father served in the Army of the Republic of Vietnam and had been killed in the war. As she and her mother ran for their lives with their family, they got separated and she never saw or heard from her mother again.
She got on board a boat with her uncles and their families and they drifted at sea for days with little food. She remembers the adults cutting a single lemon into tiny slices and handing them out.
She also remembers the survivors putting the dead and the nearly dead into the South China Sea. They were saved when a vessel from the Seventh Fleet rescued them and she finally made it to America and a happy life.
I am glad to have made it home, but some of the closest calls I ever had were from my own stupid missteps. She endured far more than I ever did and suffered far more for her freedom than most of us.
The old proverb that says, “It’s an ill wind that blows no good,” means there’s some good in most misfortunes. Karina’s ill winds gave St. Simons two good people.