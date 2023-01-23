The Brunswick Rockin’ Stewbilee is back Saturday after a COVID-mandated absence. The most recent was in 2020 before COVID drove us into our homes for private dining during the ramen noodle, toilet paper, Vienna sausage and various other shortages.
Cooking teams will rise before dawn to begin stirring the big pots to simmer what they hope is a winning combination of meat and vegetables.
Edward Armstrong’s lunch order for a chicken club sandwich at Sweet Mama’s used to go: “Make it like I like it.”
And that’s the way Brunswick stew cooks make stew, like they like it. There’s probably no right way to make the namesake stew but numerous ways to mess it up. (Note to readers: If you’re reading this before, it’s not because I’m losing my memory. It’s because it’s a truth that bears repeating like “One nation under God” in the Pledge of Allegiance.)
Johnny Wynn and his AC Guys cook team will return this year among the 25 or so teams. Wynn has already started smoking 25 pounds of pork and 13 to 14 pounds of chicken. He’ll freeze it and and put it in the mixture with a few vegetables to produce about 30 gallons of stew. That’s a lot of stew, but Wynn has cooked 25 to 30 gallons every year and run out every time.
At today’s inflated prices, Wynn figures he’ll spend $300 to $400 to create the dish that will support the sponsoring Kiwanis Club charities. Wynn based that estimate on a recent event, his niece’s wedding in the fall.
“It was $275 for 15 gallons of stew,’’ he said.
They say charity begins at home, and it does, but in this case charity has a pleasing aroma and it’s shrouded in smoke.
Ron Adams, who cooks with his Superior Court team, has been a steadfast cook since the first Stewbilee and will invest his time and money again this year.
Adams figures he’s cooked more than 300 gallons of stew, six gallons in each of the first three Stewbiless, 10 gallons for the next three and 20 gallons for each of the past 14.
In fact, he drove home during his lunch break Wednesday and put two Boston butts on the smoker that he said would be perfectly done when he got off work.
Adams is not a daylight only cook. After some trouble falling asleep last Monday, he got up at midnight, “got two butts, put on the secret dust and let them go,’’ he said.
When he arose the next morning, they were perfect, Adams said.
Actually, Adams says, there’s no secret to his dust. It’s a rub that he got while working at Southeastern Bank with Don McCue.
“Don wrote it out on a PricewaterhouseCoopers notepad,’’ Adams said. McCue was as successful with his 45-ingredient chili recipe, he said.
“My Brunswick stew and chili both improved after I worked with Don,’’ he said of some chili and stew wins.
Wynn makes no secret that the distinctive taste of his Brunswick stew comes from combining two of his barbecue sauces. He does, however, keep his sauce recipe secret. (This just in: Top secret barbecue sauce recipes may have been among the documents found at Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Del.)
As for Wynn, he has eaten, as we used to say, high on the hog. But he’s high on hog meat in general and will tell you about the nutritional virtues of pure hard lard. He recently bought some hog fat to make his own.
I’m in agreement having grown up in a household where, as winter dragged to its cold discouraging end, we had already eaten all the good meat from the hog killin,’ including the salt-cured country ham, and were down to meals of fried fatback biscuits and pinto beans. My granny could fry fatback so the rind was crunchy without burning the meat. It’s a gift. And if it had a streak of lean in it? Words fail me.
Edward, as Armstrong is known universally, remembers his family’s annual gathering in which they cooked a whole hog two days over a fire. He remembers his Aunt Dolly adding vegetables to the black cast iron cauldron as she made Brunswick stew.
“She used canned tomatoes,’’ he said, but they were ones she had canned in quart jars, none of those store-bought tins.
Wynn grew up in Juliette, Ga., the setting of Fannie Flagg’s “Fried Green Tomatoes At The Whistle Stop Cafe.” He first experienced barbecue at Fresh Air Barbecue in Jackson and became a disciple baptized by full immersion in wood smoke.
There used to be more smoke at the Stewbilee. In the first, if memory serves, a team served stew out of a cast iron pot simmering over a wood fire. It had some kick, as I recall, and was purported to be someone’s grandparent’s secret recipe.
To make their stew distinctive, cooks sometimes overdo the brown sugar, vinegar or other ingredients. Most stews have the requisite Irish potatoes, onions and tomatoes and perhaps some green baby lima beans or English peas for color. But as cajun cook Justin Wilson once warned, “If you ain’t got enough cayenne pepper, you can put more. You put too much, you play hell gettin’ it out.”
Wynn’s J Dub’s Stew & Que team has cooked often in Georgia Barbecue Association contests. Having sampled all types, he says Georgia cooks like their stew and barbecue a little sweet while in North and South Carolinians and Virginians like theirs more vinegary. Wynn likes both thus the blend of his two personal sauces.
“You taste a little bit of sweet, but you’ve got a vinegar taste as well,’’ he said.
Taste notwithstanding, Brunswick stew will warm you on a cold winter day. Next Saturday is forecast to start at 32 degrees and rise into the 50s by noon.
No matter how you like your stew, it’s almost a certainty that come Saturday someone will have it like you like it.