Rebecca Walden and Ron Adams with team Superior Stew and Chili Cooking Team stir their stew in 2020.

 The Brunswick News/File

The Brunswick Rockin’ Stewbilee is back Saturday after a COVID-mandated absence. The most recent was in 2020 before COVID drove us into our homes for private dining during the ramen noodle, toilet paper, Vienna sausage and various other shortages.

Cooking teams will rise before dawn to begin stirring the big pots to simmer what they hope is a winning combination of meat and vegetables.

