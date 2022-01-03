Now for a few observations worth of sharing, but maybe not. Here goes anyway:
If you don’t like heavy traffic, just check your TV schedule and plan accordingly. In December, Vonette and I were driving the nearly 280 miles home from Anderson, S.C., much of it on dark, two-lane roads.
I was dreading it before we hit the road, but it turned out to be one of the quickest trips we’ve ever made and included a stop to walk our newly acquired poodle. (Yeah, I know. Now I’ve got a poodle to ride in my Prius.)
At one point, we went eight miles on a usually busy section of U.S. 1 without seeing a vehicle. The reason? Georgia was playing Alabama for the SEC championship and everyone was home, at a sports bar or at a party at a friend’s house.
And Saturday night would also have been a good time to be on the road as many people, who would otherwise be out getting soused at New Year’s Eve parties, were home watching Georgia steamroll Michigan in the Orange Bowl.
….
I’m not exactly accomplished in the high tech world of computers. Heck, I even have trouble spelling IBN, but I think dirty tricksters have hacked into the White House teleprompter. How else can you explain Joe Biden’s long speeches in which he repeats himself like he’s caught up in the loop of a bad program. It’s like watching the little circle of dots spin on your laptop screen when you’re trying to use your barely warm cellphone hotspot in the middle of the Okefenokee Swamp.
Anyway, whether it’s Chinese war mongering, Russian hacking, soaring gas prices or his flagging poll numbers, Biden offers the same solutions, “get vaccinated,’’ preferably by a healthcare workers who belong to his beloved unions.
“It’s free,’’ he says.
The CDC tells us to wear masks. I’m thinking I’m going to add earplugs.
….
I got word that one of my memberships has expired. This is not a problem for two reasons: I never was a member and have no desire to join.
The expiration notice came from one Nancy Pelosi, madame speaker of the U.S. House. I have a membership number in the Democratic Party waiting. All I have to do is send some cash. The speaker explained that if I renew my membership it would provide funds to turn back Republicans’ evil plans to win majorities in the House and the Senate.
I suppose it’s an honest mistake. I drive a Prius and have a poodle (see above) so Democrats assume I’m one of them.
I will say the headline on one email message was encouraging. “I’m done,’’ Pelosi said. I thought she was resigning or at least not seeking re-election, but no such luck.
On Dec. 31, I got an email that said, “my final ask of the year. I hate to bother you again...”
And you are bothering me, Nancy, so please stop it.
Well, she did stop. For one day.
One email began, “I’m speechless,’’ which she clearly was not. Then another said, “I’m not asking for money,’’ before asking for money.
She says repeatedly she wants to stop Trump, but Donaldphobia is good for Democrats. After all, Trump helped elect two Democratic senators from Georgia in 2020, and he’ll help Stacey Abrams win the governor’s race this year. All he has to do is keep talking.
I’ve tried to opt out of Pelosi’s emails, but it appears impossible.
Richard Nixon sent me some U.S. mail with a draft notice. Pelosi is using email to enlist me in a political party.
I think I’ll do what some draft dodgers did during Vietnam. I’m leaving for Canada.
….
My favorite name for a bowl game – sort of – is the Duke’s Mayo Bowl played in increasingly woke Charlotte, N.C. The universities of North Carolina and South Carolina played each other this year, which is fitting becausence the Carolinas are the epicenter of Duke’s consumption, mostly on ‘mater sandwiches in the summer time.
It appears Duke’s is trying to widen its appeal by calling it’s condiment mayo. Duke’s makes mayonnaise and Hellman’s makes mayo as our brethren to the north often call it. Besides, it is not pronounced may-oh-naze. It’s man-aze.
I’ll take man-aze on my sandwich, but you can hold the mayo.
Speaking of ‘mater sandwiches, I did something on Jan. 1 I had never done before. I picked vine ripe tomatoes. I also cropped some collards that had gone untouched by frost in December. Neither should have happened.
My garden behaves as if climate change is real.
Happy New Year everyone. Don’t waste it.