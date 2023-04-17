It was the single most embarrassing incident for me in 2023: I was driving Vonette’s Pathfinder along Poplar Street in Surfside Beach, S.C., when I rolled down the window and waved a golf cart around.

The occupants puttered past with shocked looks on their faces having passed a motor vehicle that didn’t have the hood up or a guy on both knees cussing the jack.

