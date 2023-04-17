It was the single most embarrassing incident for me in 2023: I was driving Vonette’s Pathfinder along Poplar Street in Surfside Beach, S.C., when I rolled down the window and waved a golf cart around.
The occupants puttered past with shocked looks on their faces having passed a motor vehicle that didn’t have the hood up or a guy on both knees cussing the jack.
I was following another golf cart driven by my brother-in-law Dennis Bolt, who was taking it to Graham’s Golf Cars to see why 10 mph was its floorboarded speed. They got it fixed after putting on a speed sensor and reconnecting some wires so it no longer lapsed into limp mode.
I think the majority of the golf carts on St. Simons’s roads have something similar, but the owners don’t bother to have them fixed. They won’t go over 12 otherwise they couldn’t lead a train of 15 vehicles.
It was a treat, however, getting this golf cart fixed. I met John, a mechanic who came to Glynn County in the early ‘70s with his dad, a drag line operator. They worked dredging the marshes and laid the roadbed for Interstate 95. He spoke of the old days in the Grand Strand, as the South Carolina touristas call the string of beachfront communities from the North Carolina border south toward Charleston.
When we said “beach” in upstate South Carolina, we meant Myrtle Beach, the most overdeveloped stretch of sand in — I was about the say the world, but unfortunately it has a lot in common with a lot of other Atlantic seaboard communities. In the Golden Isles, however, our elected leaders have ensured our development did not exceed the capacity of the infrastructure, especially the roads. (That was sarcasm.)
When a set of Glynn County commissioners in the 1980s discussed St. Simons development issues, they always came back to the same mantra: We don’t want another Hilton Head.
Now I wish we were more like Hilton Head where the last I heard, traffic still moves at early morning, lunch time and around 5 p.m., unlike our corner of paradise. On the trip back down U.S. 17 and I-95, we got backed up by traffic accidents. Except for clearing much faster, it was sort of like a wreck on the causeway or Frederica Road at 12:30 p.m.
As for the beaches, they’re pretty much similar except St. Simons is probably wider. Also, huge condos and rows of little pastel rental houses border the beach. The Carolina beaches are also boulder free unlike ours that are lined with about 20 percent of the bedrock of Elbert County, the self-proclaimed granite capital of the world.
Bigger and bigger houses and condos are cozying up to St. Simons beach. You thank God for East Beach where you see beach myrtles and sea oats.
As for the water, ours is brown or gray and mostly flat. Theirs is usually blue green with waves.
There is some similarity in the cuisine although the South Carolina coast seems to have a far larger percentage of seafood places. Now and then, you find a crusty old place with a dirt parking lot where everybody is Hon or Sweetie and everything is fried.
We ate at a buffet place in Murrell’s Inlet called Judy Boone’s where you can load up on perfectly fried shrimp, flounder and chicken, collards, pinto beans, banana pudding, peach cobbler, pulled pork barbecue, sweet potatoes and much more. They also have a good salad bar that most customers saw in passing.
There are also some really great places a few blocks off the beach.
We ate at The Old Fashion Ice Cream Parlor where a group of eight old men meet on banana split Thursdays. One said it beats meeting in a bar, but he’s glad they only run the special once a week.
“I don’t think it would be good for me to eat a banana split every day,’’ he said.
Famous Hamburger Joe’s has an “all the way” burger with onions, chili and cole slaw. That’s as Carolina as shag dancing once was.
There was a time when you couldn’t go to the beach without seeing some couples doing the shag to music by The Tams, The Drifters or The Embers. There were no shaggers as I walked through the cold shadow of a 13-story condo. I saw instead three dozen people on the beach going through yoga moves. Sandward facing dog, I guess.
The best part was having Benjamin, 7, and Isabelle, 4, with us and their cousins from Charleston. We did what the kids wanted mostly. They shifted from the outdoor pool, where the water was too cold, to the indoor pool, where the air was too hot. They had ice cream almost on demand.
Miriam, Vonette and the youngest sister, Donna, spent at least six weeks each summer at Myrtle Beach. Miriam had the idea of showing Vonette how much the downtown strip had changed. Isabelle, seeing it for the first time, provided a very loud play-by-play. “LOOK, BUBBA,’’ she screamed to Benjamin. “IT’S A BIIIIG WHEEL. I WOULDN’T GO ON THAT RIDE.” And when some guy took off in his muscle car, “THAT’S A LOUD ENGINE.’’ I know. You had to be there, but it was hilarious so we rolled the window down and let the general populace enjoy it.
The best part, though, was when she was heartbroken playing miniature golf. I’m ashamed of laughing at a little girl crying, but when the golf ball went down one of those holes that shoots it out onto another green she didn’t understand. She dropped her putter and wailed so loud she drowned out the crash of the phony waterfall.
“AAAAH,’’ she cried. “MY GOLF BALL IS GONE. IT’S GONE FOREVER. MY FAVORITE BLACK BALL IS GONE.”
We’re all back home and I’m back at work. My biggest regret was not having Isabelle and Benjamin in the car with me when I went to cover the Pinova fire, but I can imagine.
“LOOK, BUBBA. IT’S A BIIIIG BLACK SMOKE. IS THAT GRANDDADDY’S GRILL? OUR DADDY NEEDS TO GET THE HOSE SO WE CAN PUT IT OUT. LOOOOK! IT’S AN AMBULANCE. SOMEBODY MUSTA FELL OFF A LADDER AND BUMPTED THEIR HEAD. MOMMY SAID GRANDDADDY SHOULDN’T GET ON LADDERS ‘CAUSE HE’S TOO OLD. I want ice cream.”