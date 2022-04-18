Spring is here. I say that cautiously because it’s been here before and then took a few days off and left winter in charge.
The vegetable gardens are planted, and the tomato plants are finally growing as we have a few warm days. Things looked great back in March. The zucchini, yellow squash and cucumber seeds had sprouted and were growing. I also had some Early Girl tomatoes, and I was feeling good about the circle of life, when, as Michael Martin Murphey wrote in Wildfire, “there came a killing frost.”
I went out on the morning the frost fell and saw that the formerly green tomato plants had turned black. By noon, you couldn’t tell there had been anything there. All the other plants were limp.
But here’s the good part. This wasn’t my first March frost so I had held a lot in reserve. When I say it killed my tomato plants, I mean two. The other four were still at home. I figure my total investment including the squash and cucumber seed was about $3, tops.
The rule of thumb for planting used to be Good Friday, but it’s hard to wait and I seldom do. On this Good Friday, I walked around my garden and saw that things were doing fine.
I try to get out there every day just to check things out, but I missed about five days last weekend. We had to go out of town for a funeral. My 74-year-old cousin, Tommy Dickson, died after a nearly two-year fight with lung cancer. I’ve got about 25 cousins, some of whom will outlive me, and I can’t go to all their funerals.
I had to go to Tommy’s just as I had to go to that of another, Larry Dickson, who died about 10 years ago in a bicycle accident. Larry and I were close to the same age and friends because we’d been meeting up at Grandma’s and Grandpa’s house on Sundays all our adult lives and exploring the woods. When we were in elementary school, we played army in the woods shooting imaginary Japanese and Germans who charged us as we hid out under a cedar tree overlooking a gully. Larry made astonishingly good machine gun noises.
Tommy was with us sometimes, but I don’t remember him participating in our Army war games — which is just as well because he joined the Navy and became as an aircraft mechanic. He served aboard the super carrier, the USS Kitty Hawk as its F4 Phantoms flew missions over North Vietnam.
When he was home on leave, he came to grandma’s house wearing a gold Nehru jacket, the first one I’d ever seen on an actual person. Grandma didn’t comment.
When he got out of the Navy, he worked a number of factory jobs before quitting and going to work for Dickson Appliance Service, a business his dad, my uncle Arthur, started. After Arthur retired, Mark, the second youngest of the six brothers and he were co-owners of Dickson Appliance.
Mark had gone on calls with Tommy as a teenager and told of the time Tommy let him crawl under a house to hook up the copper supply line to the ice maker on a refrigerator.
Mark said right after he tapped into a copper line, he heard the sound of running feet overhead and then Tommy saying, “Get out now. You hooked it up to the gas.”
Mark was one of two Southern Baptist preachers who spoke at Tommy’s funeral Tuesday. He told about Tommy taking him places, letting him ride standing between the bucket seats of his ‘56 Chevy.
“They’d lock him up for that now,’’ Mark said.
Tommy would sometimes come to my mother’s house and fix stuff. It would take him maybe 15 minutes and then he would decline to come inside and sit awhile. “No. I can’t,’’ he’d say. “Mildred is waiting for me at the house.” Then he’d stand beside his truck with the door open and talk for two hours about Arthur, his mother, my aunt Betty Jo, the Navy and about how much he loved going to Grandma’s and Grandpa’s.
Until my mother told me that, I’d never heard that anybody had called Millie Mildred, Jim Brock’s daughter he married soon after he returned to civilian life. They still lived on or near the old Brock homeplace.
It was a good service after which he was buried with military honors at the M.J. “Dolly” Cooper Veterans Cemetery outside Anderson.
The honors were carried out by a group of old veterans in the Campbell Patriots Post 184, of which he was a proud member. Some of their salutes were less than perfect because some have fingers that won’t straighten anymore. They folded the flag that had covered Tommy’s casket and presented it to Millie with “the gratitude of a grateful nation.”
As we drove up the previous Sunday, we listened to the Masters on the radio, which leaves a lot to be desired. Like the TV telecast, there was a lot of coverage of Tiger Woods’ middling yet miraculous play in his return to golf after a one-car wreck and too little mention of the other players.
Listening on the radio, we also missed seeing the azaleas and dogwood in full bloom at Augusta National. Instead we saw live versions. There were abundant azaleas in yards along the way, and the dogwoods bloomed white in the hardwoods that were putting on new leaves that seemed to have their own light.
Tommy, who had died of cancer from asbestos exposure at one of his factory jobs, had wanted people to support St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital rather than buy flowers for his funeral.
A solitary wreath stood near his coffin at the service at Dolly Cooper. I don’t know who paid for the wreath, but, when you think about it, Tommy paid for the flag a long time ago with the hardest and most important work he ever did. Now, he finally rests.