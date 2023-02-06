All over the country, volunteers come bringing food to the elderly who don’t have the means to get it for themselves.
In one program in Brunswick, the one who brings it is older than those who get it.
Kashey Odum, who will turn 99 Tuesday, and Ada Owens, a fellow member of St. Simons Presbyterian, deliver food every other Thursday to five homes on Wolfe Street. They do it as volunteers for Sparrow’s Nest, which celebrated Odum’s birthday Thursday, when they knew she would be there.
Indeed, she doesn’t miss many Thursdays at Sparrow’s Nest, said Sabra Slade, who directs the ministry that provides food, shelter and other services to the needy.
“She worked through COVID,’’ Slade said. “I couldn’t get her to stay home.”
Keep in mind she was considered among the vulnerable because of her age. One could say advanced age because she keeps advancing. The staff and volunteers led her into one of Sparrow’s Nest’s pantries where a cake sat on a table with birthday balloons and a card filled with well wishes.
“We haven’t said a prayer today. We have the pastor here,’’ she said of the Rev. Wright Culpepper, who founded FaithWorks, Sparrow’s Nest and other outreaches for the poor and homeless.
Culpepper thanked God for “Kashey, who brightens this place with her smile and her enthusiasm.”
Of those she visits, Culpepper prayed, “Fill their hearts and homes with spiritual and physical food.”
She repeatedly said God had blessed her immensely and when asked how she keeps doing it, she said, “I refuse to grow old.”
Indeed. A chair was waiting at the cake, but it went unused because her bones apparently weren’t weary enough to require rest.
“How old are you Kashey? Thirty-nine?’’ someone asked.
“No. I am 49,’’ she said.
She has had careers including one that required service. During World War II, she served as a WAVE, an acronym for Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service. She was a clerk at what is now Naval Air Station Livermore, which was then the Naval Outlying Landing Field where pilots trained.
She had a nice desk in personnel from April 1944 until November 1948. She left because she had gotten married and was going to have her only child.
“I had to go be a mother,’’ she said.
She grew up in Clifton, N.J., in a family of two daughters and four sons. All four of her brothers served.
“We lost one,’’ she said.
First Lt. Michael Kashey was killed fighting with the infantry in the Marshal Islands. Like her, her late husband served in the Navy. He was a radar man aboard the USS Belleau Wood, a light aircraft carrier. On October 30, 1944, the Belleau Wood’s antiaircraft gunners shot down a kamikaze that crashed on its deck. The resulting fire set off ammunition, and, before it was brought under control, 92 men had been killed.
But about her first name being the same as her brother’s last name.
“My name is Sadie,’’ she said. But she always hated the name Sadie so she uses her maiden name as her first name.
When someone named a daughter Sadie, she asked, “How could they that do that to that wonderful child?”
The Sparrow’s Nest isn’t all she does. At her church, she quilts and sews for the homeless, storm victims and others. And at Sparrow’s Nest, she and Joan Desgarennes prepare bags of food and snacks for children. As she works, Odum says, “I’m so fortunate, I’m so blessed I can do all this.”
The children are also blessed she does it because now and then she and Desgarennes sneak in a few extra treats for the kids.
“She always wants to make sure the children are taken care of. I tell people I want to be like her when I grow up,’’ Slade said.
Among the well-wishers Thursday were Muriel Christin and Karen Kroening who pick up bread and desserts at two grocery stores three days a week and take them to Manna House and to Sparrow’s Nest.
“Knowing you has blessed me beyond belief,’’ Christin told her. “I think about you all the time.”
If Christin admires Odum’s faithfulness to the mission, she has some of her own. She suffered a heart attack last month and was back volunteering within days.
Odum started her work at Sparrow’s Nest nine years ago when she volunteered to make the Wolfe Street deliveries.
“I came by to pick up groceries. I saw what they were doing here and said, ‘I belong here.’ Outside of my church, I don’t know of a better place to be than right here.”
She says she doesn’t know of anyone she doesn’t like and especially loves those she and Owens take food to on Wolfe Street.
“I love those people. They’re wonderful people,’’ she said.
Perhaps we wouldn’t have so much strife if people got out and got to know other people, she said.
After she finished her piece of birthday cake, Odum said, “I’ve got to get back to work,’’ and then walked briskly back to a room lined with shelves of food.
As she filled bags, she said, “I’m so fortunate, I’m so blessed I can do all this.”
She counts her blessings every day and, to hear her tell it, there are many. The name Sadie, however, doesn’t get counted.