There’s no delicate way to put this so I’ll come out and say it: My late father-in-law and mother-in-law were hoarders. Not the type you’d see on that scary TV show, but Von and Georgette Kelly kept everything that ever arrived by mail, UPS or FedEx or ever came over a counter.
Well, not everything, I’m sure, but it sure felt like it after digging through medical records, including X-rays and owners’ manuals for gadgets that broke decades after the warranties expired, not to mention the preserved gadgets themselves. Those gadgets, however, were packed away, wrapped in editions of the Anderson Independent, Charleston News and Courier and Asheville Citizen, among other newspapers of towns where they lived then placed inside plastic grocery bags secured with knots that would leave an Eagle Scout in tears.
Vonette and her sisters, Miriam and Donna, along with me and two other long-suffering husbands, were digging through this … this stuff because Nana, as the grandkids and great-grandkids called her, died the Monday after Thanksgiving. She was in the emergency room after having chest pains over several days when she just stopped living without so much as a surprised look crossing her face. Miriam, an RN, was with her and said it was the most peaceful death she had ever seen, and she’s seen some. Pop had died the Saturday after the Thanksgiving of 2016 from a stroke.
Their garage was packed eyeball deep in Rubbermaid storage bins crammed with the things necessary to living and also things that you would buy only if you were addled from watching QVC at 3 a.m. The only thing with wheels that would fit in the garage was a push mower and only if it were pushed in sideways.
We gave a lot of stuff away, a bedroom suit, a recliner, a very nice hutch, part of another bedroom suit, some never worn clothes and a lot of those gadgets, some still pristine. We gave them and Nana’s clothes from two packed closets to Christian charities that Nana and Pop would have approved.
Some things we couldn’t donate. Nana had enough cleaning supplies to scour the Capitol on Jan. 7, 2021, enough fertilizer and other lawn chemicals to keep Central Park green for a year and at least five Christmas trees. Had they put up all their Christmas lights at once it could have been seen from the space station.
They had a nearly complete record of their lives. There were carbon paper credit card receipts from Sheratons, Ramadas and other motels before swiping was a thing. From his days as a real estate agent, he had kept punch lists on seemingly every house he sold or listed. At a deal he brokered for his cousin Junior there were notes about lights that didn’t work, imperfections in the wall paint and on and on. At the house Nana and Pop later bought down the street from Junior, he complained the garage floor must be cleaned because they wanted to start moving stuff in. Thus began the labor for the three daughters and their spouses, a job that sometimes hurt more than the back.
But there were rewards such as couple of old single-shot 12-gauge shotguns at the very back of the stack that were too loose to fire. There were two ammo cans, one for blank M-16 ammo while the other once held a belt of .50-caliber rounds. Blessedly, I did not have a flashback. We brought home the flag that covered his coffin and Miriam has his National Guard dress greens with his sergeant first class stripes.
Mr. Kelly had every sort of hand tool imaginable, some old enough to change the points on an American-made car. In other words, not metric. The other sons-in-law and I asked, “What is this?” We didn’t come up with an answer probably because we didn’t know what to ask Google.
We found photos of people we didn’t think we knew. There was a black-and-white picture of a man standing in the snow on a steep hillside. We think it was Vonette’s great-grandfather in the Sierra Nevadas of California, but we couldn’t be sure. The oldest shotgun was probably his.
Working alone in the garage one morning, I opened a cedar chest and found a baby book in the very top. It had a record of the birth of David Head Chenault to Vonette’s great-aunt Jimmie Chenault and her husband David. He was born at home on April 18, 1942, it said. Under the name of that little boy it had one entry, his 7 ½-pound weight. Everything else beyond was blank. I was immediately saddened, but I’m sure it couldn’t match Jimmie and David’s despair. Of all the things in that house, that is at the top of the list of things I wish I hadn’t seen.
I found mementos of happy times such as ticket stubs from the 1978 Gator Bowl, the first game for Clemson head coach Danny Ford and the last for Ohio State head coach Woody Hayes, who punched Clemson player Charlie Bauman on the sideline.
There were keepsakes from the Braves’ first World Series win after they moved from Milwaukee and Southern gospel CD’s they had bought at concerts.
Among the things we couldn’t give away or throw away were boxes, wedding albums and seemingly hundreds of photos of their children, their grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends.
There were black-and-white pictures of a couple they met on their honeymoon, and they had kept in touch ever since. There were hundreds and hundreds of pictures, but certainly not enough to fill the garage and the attic.
You knew then that the people in those pictures — not the gadgets, handbags, clothes, books and tools — were what mattered most to them until they left this earth.
Near the end of the drudgery and sadness of emptying the house, Miriam found some notes she and Vonette had written to Santa. Miriam told Santa that if he didn’t have the things she asked for, it would be OK. Vonette told St. Nick there was fruitcake in the refrigerator and the coffee pot was on the stove ready to go.
In another note, Vonette explained to the Tooth Fairy, “I pulled my tooth and I lost it down the drain.”
I’m betting that note was taken from under her pillow and replaced with some silver coinage.
Who knew that snaggle-toothed little girl would someday have a smile that would melt hearts and be a wonderful mom and a better grandmother.
She also won’t leave that much stuff behind. For the sake of your kids, beloved reader, you shouldn’t either.