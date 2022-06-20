Anna Noble received a key to the city June 11 at Inez Williams Park across Prince Street from her house. She already had the key to Dixville.
The occasion was the annual Dixville community picnic that her daughter Denise Myers began organizing in 2010. The first committee was “me, my mom and my two brothers,’’ Myers said. The first picnic was in 2011, and she and the cadre of hard-working supporters haven’t missed a year since.
She estimated that 300 people attended this year because that’s the number of commemorative T-shirts she had made, and they’re all gone.
Although billed a picnic, Noble calls it a reunion and Myers agrees.
“Dixville isn’t a community,’’ she said. “It’s a family.”
Her mother has been like a mother to a lot of people in Dixville, Myers said.
A member of the family, Mayor Pro Tem Felicia Harris, conferred the shiny, brass key during a ceremony at the picnic. Her family had guarded the secret well, and, looking back, Noble said she should have known something was up when she saw some people very close to her that don’t usually attend.
Although the picnic is the big annual feast, Myers and her mom are at the park each Saturday passing out food that Publix provides.
At the picnic, they have ribs, chicken, potato salad, pasta salad, burgers, hot dogs, baked beans, chips, all the usual stuff along with covered dishes that give it a Sunday dinner-on-the-grounds feel. No alcohol, however, is allowed through the gate.
“They’re not going to do anything to spoil it,’’ Noble said.
People who grew up and still live in Dixville come while those who have left make their way back for that one day each year.
The 82-year-old Noble didn’t always live in the house on Prince Street. At 19, she left her home in Riceboro, a Liberty County community where work was scarce for the Black residents, and moved in with her aunt and uncle, Jessie and Annie Mae Robinson in Brunswick.
“It was a small town, but it was friendly,’’ Noble said of Riceboro. “You could leave as long as you wanted and not lock your door.”
She found some of that in Dixville.
“It’s always been a friendly place,’’ the sort of place where the adults looked out for everyone else’s children, she said.
“If you got out of line, people could grab you up and people wouldn’t say anything.
“I never saw a mean side. I raised my four kids here. It’s no worse than any other place,’’ she said.
And it’s not many places where everyone is family.
Asked why she and her daughter work to provide that food on Saturdays, she says, “I just love people.”
She especially loves family, and her living room wall and a lot of shelves are covered with pictures of family. But some photos seem out of place among those of her family. There are family photos of White people. They are family, too, have been for a long time, and they fit somewhere between her Dixville “family” and her blood kin of four children, cousins, nieces, nephews and the subsequent generations.
In the late 1960s, she began keeping house for Clyde and Hildreth Taylor. He had served numerous terms as a Brunswick city commissioner and as mayor from 1972 through 1980.
“He had his office in the back. He had a pool table and a jukebox,’’ in their house overlooking Hanover Square, and it was just a great place to be, she said.
Clyde and Hildreth Taylor died a long time ago and not far apart. Noble said sadly, “He died and she went right behind him. She just grieved herself to death.”
They had two sons, Clyde Junior and Joe, who grew up with Noble in the house. They and their own sons and daughters are as beloved to Noble today as the elder Taylors were. Holding a picture of Clyde Jr. and Sue Taylor’s family that she believes was taken for their 50th wedding anniversary, she named off all 13 of them starting with Clyde III.
On Joe’s side, there was his wife Sue and children Terri and Joe Jr., all of whom came to this year’s picnic to see their treasured Anna Noble receive the shiny brass key. As Terri said, “We all just absolutely love her. She is wonderful.”
And there’s also a picture of Bill and Margaret Ann Brown. “I took care of them, too,’’ she said.
Brown, also a beloved figure in Brunswick and Glynn County, was 103 when he died on New Years Day. In his final months when he was still able to leave his assisted living apartment on St. Simons, he would have his driver come by Prince Street.
“I’d go out to the car and see him,’’ she said.
In her working years, she always lived in rented houses in Dixville until 1999 when she got her Habitat for Humanity house on a spacious lot.
“Joe and Sue (Taylor) donated this land specifically for Habitat to build me this house,’’ she said.
They were there with Terri when the hammers first rang out on a Saturday morning as Habitat volunteers went to work on it.
It’s been a good house standing high above the street, and she doesn’t have to rely on the pictures of family because she sees them in the flesh.
One of her three sons has passed away, but James lives with her, and Myers spends lunch hour with her every day.
“Not a Christmas passes when they don’t come by to see me,” she said of the Taylors.
And every second Saturday in June, she sees the rest of her family, one that continues to grow, across Prince Street in Inez Williams Park.
“I’m old now. I can’t work anymore, but I do what I can,’’ she said.
One thing she still does is set a table for her big family with a mother’s love. That’s more than enough.