Here are some comments on some things in the news lately and some things that weren’t.
Let’s start with a senseless tragedy in my home state of South Carolina that you doubtless know about.
Just over a week ago, Samantha Miller and Aric Hutchinson became husband and wife at Folly Beach County Park near Charleston. Five hours later, the 26-year-old bride was dead after a suspected drunk driver smashed into a six-seat golf cart-style vehicle that was was carrying the happy couple and two others away from the reception.
Vonette and I were at another wedding there on Oct. 11, 2015, when our nephew Matthew married Lindsey in a barefoot ceremony on the beach. It was a great place for a wedding, and they had the foresight to use sunflowers in the wedding because a dark cloud hid the real sun. Matt and Lindsey cut their cake and danced on the upper deck of the park’s two-story covered pavilion.
Like St. Simons Island, Folly Beach is a place where it’s hard to drive fast. The speed limit throughout the island is 25 mph, and police say the vehicle that struck the Hutchinsons’ cart was going an estimated 65 mph. Samantha Hutchinson died at the scene in her wedding dress and her husband suffered severe injuries.
Struck from behind, the cart rolled more than 100 yards, police said. The Hutchinsons were doing everything legally, but sometimes being right isn’t enough.
It doesn’t matter if you have the right-of-way, are lit up like the national Christmas tree or are driving on a low speed road, if you’re in a golf cart that gets hit by a real vehicle, you’re going to get hurt, probably badly. Some people on St. Simons have way too much money and drive SUVs and trucks so big they ought to have CSX or Norfolk-Southern logos. You get hit by one of those at any speed, and it’s going to hurt.
I’ve made no secret that golf carts backing up traffic aggravates me. Some of us have places to be and aren’t on “island time.” One conscientious father figured out a way to keep me from tailgating his cart. He put a toddler in a child seat on the back facing me. I followed at about 20 car lengths.
I was sober, but not every driver is on this island that loves parties. Protestants drink on St. Patrick’s Day, people of all nationalities celebrate Cinco de Mayo and Georgia-Florida weekend runs the beer delivery guys crazy.
We haven’t had a tragedy yet to match Samantha Hutchinson’s death. Folly Beach could say the same thing until a few days ago.
At the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center’s Graduate Memorial Day on Thursday, eight agents, chiefs and directors took turns calling the 326 names whose former cadets died in the line of duty. Mark A. Rios had the hardest job reading the names of those who died serving with the Border Patrol where he is an acting chief.
Rios sounded 86 names, many of them Hispanic such as de la Ossa, Urrutia, Ramirez, Ibarra and so on. When you add in those who had worked for U.S. Customs and Border Protection field operations, the total came to 117. That is more than a third of the names on the rose granite obelisks.
A few died in violent confrontations, but two who died in the past year were killed in accidents. Raul H. Gonzelez Jr. died when his ATV crashed as he pursued illegal border-crossers. Daniel H. Salazar died when the Jeep he was driving overturned as he drove to investigate an active sensor near Campo, Calif., just north of the border.
Even when they aren’t operating against hostile people, Border Patrol agents work in hostile, rugged territory where bad things can happen as they try to make our country secure.
I thought Trump’s wall was a stupid idea. Now I think building a steel barrier from Texas to California is better than etching more Border Patrol agents’ names into granite in Brunswick, Ga.
One name on the list really stuck out for me, that of U.S. Customs pilot Carl Richard “Rick” Talafous. He was one of three honorees who died in Glynn County July 14, 1993, when a Sikorsky UH-60A Black Hawk helicopter crashed into the Altamaha River just south of the Wayne County line.
Also killed were Alan John Klumpp, also a Customs pilot, Customs investigator David E. DeLoach and GBI Special Agent William Levi DeLoach. They were looking for airstrips and illegal marijuana growing operations when the Black Hawk hit power lines high above the river at Sansavilla Bluff.
As a witness, Talafous helped convict Powder Springs chiropractor Jack Wallace, Wallace’s lawyer Michael Glean and Glean’s friend Frederick Speas in Ware County Superior Court of murdering Wallace’s estranged wife, Kimberly.
Glean and Speas were nabbed at the Ware County Airport with Kimberly Wallace’s body in a tool box in a plane. They had rigged the tool box so they could dump her body from the plane.
Also in the plane were a set of vectors Glean had written down. Talafous flew the vectors and marked the spot where they crossed in a remote area of the Okefenokee Swamp.
Talafous was a solid witness, but he probably would have rather been in a flight suit that day.