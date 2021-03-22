For the first time in about 14 years, there was no need for me to feel my way around in the dark when I got up last Sunday morning. There was no dog for me to avoid in the space between my side of the bed and the dresser.
The white-chested black mixture that was a birthday present 14 Marches ago is gone. The first time I saw her was out the corner of my eye as I stood in the dining room perhaps reading a birthday card. There was a black flash and the rapid clicking of dog toe nails on ceramic kitchen floor as she speed walked to someone down the hall.
We hadn’t had a dog for a couple of years, not since our chocolate lab Hershey no longer had any working legs. I didn’t want to die when I took Hershey to the vet that last time. I did, however, wish I’d never been born. Kindly old Dr. Deriso had offered to come to the house, but I said, “No. He loves to ride,’’ and so I took him for his last one.
My mind flashed to that minutes after I got this dog named Georgia who was advertised as a Labrador retriever free to a good home. She was lab mix at best, but she loved to chase stuff. She had some pit bull blood, the vet said, and who knows what else. We once saw a Dixie Oufitters T-shirt with pit bull puppies, and I was astonished to see Gracie on it.
About the name Gracie: She was Georgia when we got her, but I said, “Ain’t no dog named Georgia living in my house.” Vonette came up with Gracie, and she answered to it.
She wasn’t always the most sociable dog around familiar people, but we couldn’t have visitors. She’d try to get on their laps and lick their ears, and nobody ever loved an exterminator or Girl Scout cookie dealers like Gracie did.
She had odd habits. If you sat down on the couch, she climbed up beside you. If someone else came in the room and took the love seat or recliner, she traded spots always going to latest arrival.
She loved her toys even as she got old. Just a few weeks ago she was settled in for the night on her bed, I thought, but she got up and went down the hall. I figured she was going for a drink from her bowl in the kitchen, but she went to the far end of the house, picked up her plush Dr. Seuss inspired toy. She dropped it beside her bed and lay back down. It was her second of those wildly colored dolls. Karen Manning bought the first for her at a yard sale, but Gracie’s teeth finally wore that one out.
We had to keep a close eye on her when kids were unwrapping Christmas gifts. If anyone put down a Teddy bear, she’d ease in an steal it.
Like most dogs she dreamed of chasing things, I guess. In the middle of the night, she sometimes woke me up with her toe nails tap dancing against the front of the dresser as she ran in her sleep.
I know this is indelicate, but sometimes she had weapons grade flatulence that would likely be banned under the Geneva Convention rules of warfare. She’d be sleeping on the other end of the sofa and suddenly you’re crying like you did at your grandma’s funeral.
When she was younger, she spun in circles chasing her tail, and I’d interrupt.
“Gracie,’’ I’d said. “There’s one over here, too. Get it!”
Also last Sunday morning, a rice flake escaped over the side of my cereal bowl and fell to the kitchen floor. As I picked it up, the sadness came again as I remembered I never had to pick up even the slightest morsel of food when Gracie was still with us.
When 2-year-old Isabelle came over, Gracie always camped out beside her chair at lunch because she knew some food was going to hit the wood floor. About 35 percent of the time, it was an accident. When it was just Vonette and me, Gracie always lay between us during meals. I hated stepping over her or going the long way around the table, but I wish I was still doing it.
Gracie’s absence hasn’t stopped me from talking to her.
I’ve caught myself more than once saying “Gracie’’ in my passable Irish accent as I put the key in the front door. As soon as the door was cracked, her head came through the opening until she began sleeping through our arrivals.
As I watched a Bryson DeChambeau putt run out of steam during the Players Championship a day after she died, I announced, “That’s going to be short, Gracie.”
This may amaze some of you, but I have a few friends. Friendships take a while to form, but it’s different with dogs. I’m one of those people who likes dogs instantly.
They’re among the best company you can have even when they’re just sleeping beside you on the couch. I miss reaching out absentmindedly and sinking my fingers in her black fur.
The Australian band “Three Dog Night” took its name from a bitterly cold night when it would take three dogs to keep you warm. Gracie warmed our home for two weeks short of 14 years, and we’ll always be grateful that we ended up with this wonderful dog.
How often do you get a birthday present that brings you joy for so long?