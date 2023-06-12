I still remember the first time I played golf. It was between my junior and senior years in high school on a hot summer afternoon. Gary Gunnels, who introduced me to the game, and I had Pine Lake golf course to ourselves.

Pine Lake rambles over rolling hills on Broadway Lake, a 300-acre lake east of Anderson, S.C. We didn’t warm up at the driving range before playing. The first golf ball I hit in my life was on the first tee. I played like a blindfolded three-legged goat. I got better over the years but not much.

