I still remember the first time I played golf. It was between my junior and senior years in high school on a hot summer afternoon. Gary Gunnels, who introduced me to the game, and I had Pine Lake golf course to ourselves.
Pine Lake rambles over rolling hills on Broadway Lake, a 300-acre lake east of Anderson, S.C. We didn’t warm up at the driving range before playing. The first golf ball I hit in my life was on the first tee. I played like a blindfolded three-legged goat. I got better over the years but not much.
I remember standing on the 17th tee at Pine Lake and swinging hard, hooking a new Titleist into the trees. That’s when Gary laughed and said, “You owe me 50 cents for every ball you lose.”
I think I ended up paying him about $2 to $33 in today’s Titlesist dollars. It would have been more, but I hadn’t hit one far enough to lose it. As golfers age, they brag about shooting their age. I may have shot my weight that day.
In spite of the lack of any athletic ability or natural talent for that or any other game, I was hooked. I played as often as I could up until about four years ago when Coastal Pines closed. My back feels much better.
I’ve played some good courses mostly here and on Hilton Head, but I’ve played places where a goat would be malnourished. I played the Folkston course when it was still nine holes.
The owner had laid it out in a cow pasture, and the fairways were mostly bahia, a coarse, heavy bladed grass that has big seed heads unless it’s mowed every three hours. I think cows will eat it, but the rabbits living in the bushes applied for food stamps.
I once split the middle of the fairway on a dead straight par five. I never found the ball.
Sometimes at Folkston, the owner had to come out and tell guys to put their shirts back on.
I also played at Lakeview in Blackshear, and once after a bad tee shot on what was then No. 9, I pulled a two iron from the set of Muirfields I had bought because that’s what Jack Nicklaus had used to win his sixth Masters. For some reason, I could always hit the two iron. I topped it, and it sliced and skipped down the fairway, across a wooden bridge onto a patch of grass beside the green.
Marlon Pittman said, “I’ve done that before.”
“Yeah,” I said. “But you didn’t mean to.”
For years, I played the nine-hole course on the FLETC grounds. Although the fairways were not good, the greens were as much fun as any I’ve every played and the guys I played with, Vernon Evans, Tommy Faulkner, Gene Tippins and Lavon Crosby were as good a company as you could have anywhere.
I’ve played with longshoremen, lawyers, professors, teachers, preachers, accomplished liars and bus drivers.
That’s golf as I knew it, not golf as I watch it. On Saturdays and Sundays, I’ve always enjoyed watching the PGA Tour and the major tournaments on TV. It’s usually pretty good stuff except when someone I don’t care for wins, such as Patrick Reed, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Sergio Garcia. An online French to English translation tells me DeChambeau means “of camel,” not that that means anything.
That’s why I was dismayed when the oily in more ways than one Saudi Arabian government financed the competing LIV tour with money from their Sovereign Wealth Fund.
But on the bright side, the aforementioned players took the cash and joined the LIV so they weren’t on my TV on Saturdays and Sundays.
But this week PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, who had vowed to fight the LIV to the death, announced that the two entities were merging along with the DP World Tour, which is mostly European tournaments. Monahan, who signed the deal in secret, would remain commissioner of the PGA while Saudi Yasir al-Rumayyan, the governor of the Public Investment Fund that is bankrolling the deal, will be the chairman of the new for-profit entity. The PGA Tour, we’re told, will still be a nonprofit and benefit the communities where it plays its tournaments.
The Saudi Arabian government’s Sovereign Wealth Fund has about $700 billion to toss around and funded the LIV and takeover of pro golf with its Public Investment Fund.
So what do the Saudis get out of this? It’s called sports washing. They will be seen as the people who bring you the wholesome game of golf, one in which players call penalties on themselves and where the rules are sacred. Golf has become the real American pastime as a lot of people of varying abilities play it every day. People play it well into their senior years, and distances are decreased to accommodate fading skills. It has an enormous and welcome presence in our community with a PGA Tour stop in the fall.
The Saudi royal government is as dirty as it gets. It is believed to have arranged the murder of one of its own citizens, journalist Jamal Khashoggi who criticized the royal regime led by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. Their ill treatment of women is well known, and the Saudis have never met a human right they didn’t violate.
Golf is different from other sports. Golf fans are a genteel and polite lot in person. The Jack Nicklaus fans never cheered if Tom Watson’s putt to tie Nicklaus on the 72nd hole lipped out. The Jordan Spieth fans don’t cheer when Rory McIlroy hits his tee shot into the deep rough.
During the telecast of the Canadian Open Saturday, PGA Tour officials assured viewers they will still in charge of Tour events and had not sold out the game.
Sometimes a golf ball lands in a bad place. If it’s on a sprinkler head or behind some artificial obstacle, you get a free drop. If it’s in the water or behind a tree, you get a drop but it comes with a one-stroke penalty. The Saudis are getting a drop paid for with billions of dollars paid for with money gained by manipulating the oil market. We’re helping pay for it at the pump thanks to a president who has made sure we are again dependent on imported oil. Sovereign wealth buys sovereign immunity.
A lot of players who were against the LIV now say they think the merger will be good for the game of golf. It just feels to me as if pro golf has just three-putted from 6 feet.