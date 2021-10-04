Road Trip! Who hasn’t heard that jubilant cry when people pile into a car and hit the blacktop bound for who knows where with hijinks and madcap antics along the way. Not to mention the occasional encounter with a Georgia deputy in a backwater county who has, for the past 15 years, cinched his belt by feel because of they still fry with hard lard down at the buffet.
We hit the road Friday after a lingering look at the activity at the blessedly dwindling remnants of the Golden Ray. We took one of four familiar routes to our respective mamas’ houses this time through Jesup, Madray Springs, Reidsville, Collins, Swainsboro, Wadley, Wrens, Harlem, Modoc, Plum Branch and Antreville.
Familiarity of a road traveled over 38 years doesn’t breed contempt; it breeds boredom, but you notice new things.
In Reidsville, the Hardee’s has closed sometime during COVID’s second coming, and the McDonald’s has set aside so many parking spaces for online orders and pickups, we had to park at the edge on edge of the Dollar General parking lot.
Every town along the way had this in common; the help wanted signs were out.
In Collins, a big, two-story house was decorated with plastic ghosts, pumpkins and spider webs in anticipation of an observance still 30 days out. I think it was unnecessary because it looks like one of those houses that kids run past at night because of all the rumors that it’s haunted.
On the outskirts, Drigger’s Farm is getting ready for the winter with rows of cabbage and collards. They were getting on about shin high at a time some folks think it’s still too early to plant winter crops.
It is past Reidsville where the hills begin and where you see fields of cotton shining white as the bolls open. Goldenrod is blooming everywhere, and the milkweed has gone to seed with the white seed heads glowing when the sun shines through them.
The road has a lot of inviting ponds beside the road, and you wish you could stop and cast a plug in open spots in the blooming water lilies.
In the low places, the swamp maples are turning red as are a few dogwoods. Farther north, the leaves on the few persimmon trees are turning purple as the china berry trees go yellow.
It reminds me of another disappointment. This was the year I was determined to see a New England autumn, but you read about all the restrictions and the continuing trouble businesses have finding workers.
Along about Aline you see the sandy dirt roads have given way to red clay that sends up choking dust when it’s dry and sucks at tires when it’s wet. Crider Poultry has opened an office beside Interstate 16 at Aline trying to recruit workers for its processing plant up the road in Stillmore to convert chickens to leg and thigh quarters and the white meat to wings, nuggets and strips, one supposes.
Happily, Stillmore’s only police car was missing from its spot on a curve where the speed limit drops faster than the Dow Jones average did last week. It is a perfect spot to engage in radar-enabled revenue enhancement.
We bypassed Swainsboro where we formerly stopped at my favorite Kentucky Fried Chicken. It once had cane syrup on the tables which is the only thing I know of that would improve an already delicious KFC biscuit.
Louisville is gaining two more lanes on the U.S. 1 bypass and in the process is losing big trees and front yards. It is also gaining a second red light, which brings up the question; if you always refer to traffic lights as red lights, does that make you a pessimist?
It was in Louisville that we saw the first Ingle’s, my favorite grocery store. There are a good number of Mennonite farmers around Louisville and they must, like their Amish brethren, eschew air-conditioning in their homes. Instead, they sometimes gather on hot days at the tables in the Ingle’s deli.
After Wrens, we left U.S. 221 and struck out across the country on U.S. 1 to Harlem, which plays heavily on being the birthplace of Oliver Hardy of Laurel and Hardy. Harlem High School has a big rock out front that probably has hundreds of coats of paint. The most recent wished a 15-year-old student a happy birthday.
A few miles along, the road dived down to Appling, the county seat of Columbia County, which has little more than the county courthouse and a huge pumpkin sale.
We made Anderson in time for supper Friday, and Saturday morning, I did my usual 3-mile trek up a hill on Greenville Street that I ran when we lived here. This time, however, I ran very little of it. A 71-year-old hamstring can slow you down.
Then I decided to get some coffee on the way home only to find that all the fast food places were closed except for long lines at the drive-thru. I finally went to a convenience store and got a cup out of a machine that told two lies. It first said “Grinding,’’ then it said “Brewing.’’ The taste said “Instant.”
On Saturday night, I watched Boston College fumble away a sure win against Clemson, and I felt sad for the Eagles. Clemson is now 3-2 on the season, and the first loss was because the Clemson quarterback threw an interception that Georgia ran back for a touchdown. I’m thinking that Clemson will lose at least another game and be picked for a bowl game that will be played when there are still plenty of shopping days before Christmas.
There’s always next year. Maybe I’ll watch Clemson play on TV in a hotel in New England on a fall Saturday. It beats watching the Golden Ray.