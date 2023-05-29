Today is Memorial Day, the day we honor those who died in the service of our country. We do that one day each year. A friend was remarking to me the other day we have only one day for those who gave their lives but set aside full months for other causes.

Admittedly, the names of those who died are often etched in stone and in more than one place. Naturally, their names are on grave markers in cemeteries and on war memorials in city squares or similar places. The names of the more than 58,000 who died in the Vietnam War are also etched in black stone on the Vietnam Memorial wall.

