I got some sad news Thursday that I had expected. My old friend Tommy Faulkner died Tuesday at a Jacksonville hospital. He was 95, but it’s amazing he made it out of his teens.
Tommy was born Feb. 2, 1925, on a farm in Mora, a community between Douglas and Willacoochee. His father died before he was born and his mother when he was 5 so he went to live with his grandparents on their farm near Nashville, Ga.
He told me that as a young man during the Depression, he had worked for a man out of Nashville who peddled dry goods and some groceries to farmers, turpentine workers and others scattered in the woods of Southeast Georgia.
Because he was the new kid on the truck, they left him on a dirt road somewhere between Homerville and Fargo and drove away. After they figured he had gotten a good scare in him, they came back to pick him up and have a good laugh, but he was gone. Not happy with waiting, Tommy said he started walking, caught a ride and beat the truck back home.
He left the farm for Brunswick after World War II broke out to work at the J.A. Jones shipyards and stayed until the folks back home sent him a draft notice. When he reported, the draft board told him they didn’t need him yet, but having quit his job with no place to go, he talked his way into taking the place of a man with a wife and two children, and joined the Army on July 2, 1943.
His obit says after retiring after 32 years with Brunswick Pulp and Paper and Georgia Pacific, he played golf at Coastal Pines Golf Club in a “popular foursome.” I was the freshmen member of his last foursome playing with Vernon Evans, who spent World War II in the Navy, and Lavon Crosby, who died early last year after a quick onslaught of cancer.
Before Coastal Pines, we played at Glynco until FLETC took over the course. I heard Tommy’s and Vernon’s happy war stories over coffee in those two clubhouses. When Lavon talked it was mostly about leading the singing at Calvary Baptist and singing in a gospel quartet. Usually, he listened and laughed.
Tommy, Vernon and Lavon were in a three-way tie for the happiest people in Glynn County. Vernon had spent time in Australia and did a passable Aussie accent.
Tommy always joked about his Army service, saying he spent most of the war on pass in Paris where he drove a colonel around in a Jeep. He had a tough road to Paris. On June 12, 1944, he landed on Utah Beach with the 314th Infantry Regiment in the invasion of Normandy. The 314th, sometimes in Patton’s 3rd Army, fought its way across France and into Belgium and Holland, but Tommy wasn’t there for all of it.
When he got into his 70s and 80s, he’d miss a round of golf now and then for an appointment with a vascular specialist at the Charleston VA hospital. He had to finally quit walking the course because of circulation problems in one leg. One day, when Vernon and Lavon couldn’t play, Tommy and I played a twosome. As I walked down the sixth fairway, Tommy eased along beside me in a cart. He got a little somber and told me why his leg bothered him.
“I got shot in France,’’ he said. “We were fighting in the hedgerows.”
Wounded in the calf, he was pinned down and passed out from the loss of blood. His unit had to leave him behind.
Tommy said he regained consciousness and began crawling. “I must have crawled a mile,’’ he said. Some French partisans found him and got him back inside American lines. He recovered enough to drive the colonel.
He got two Purple Hearts, but I only knew about one. When anyone mentioned the Army to him, he would just joke about Paris.
He also told a few stories about driving a bus after the war carrying passengers across narrow wooden bridges between Brunswick, St. Simons and Sea Island.
Rounelle Perry, who worked at the post office, was a regular passenger. They were married 67 years before she died years before him.
I visited them a couple of times and found her to be gracious, elegant and friendly.
I doubt Tommy ever played golf for money or in one of those men’s associations, but he could have at least held his own with them with his natural athleticism. He sent most of his shots long and straight down the middle of the fairways regardless of whether it was his new Ping driver or his old laminated wood.
I had chipped up close to the pin once — yep, once — and to save me the walk back to my bag for my putter, Tommy handed me his old Ping Anser. The shaft was bent and the grip was on sideways. I almost got vertigo just trying to line up my putt. I made clubs in those days, including more than few for my three partners. I offered to fix Tommy’s putter, but he said, “Ain’t nothing wrong with it.” There must not have been because he kept making putts.
I can see him still, walking off a green slowly in his nylon windbreaker and grinning as he said, “Got me another par.”
Our foursome gradually faded away starting when Vernon died at his kitchen table. Tommy had always quit every winter but didn’t come back one year after it warmed up. He drove out one morning for coffee with Lavon and me and explained, “I figured out I don’t miss it.”
Lavon and I played on for another couple of years until Lavon’s eyes got so bad he couldn’t play. I had always watched his ball in flight for him, but near the end he couldn’t even see well enough to hit it.
We were usually the first ones out every morning because Wade Carruth, who owned Coastal Pines, would let us start before the pro shop opened. There were times it was too dark to follow your tee shots until about the third hole.
A few years ago, Carruth closed Coastal Pines, and I gave up the game after playing just a few more rounds. I didn’t want to wait for the sun to come up before teeing off, and I had come to enjoy racing around the course alone.
And I figured out I didn’t miss it.
But I do miss Tommy, Lavon and Vernon, and I always will.