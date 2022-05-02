This is one of those columns that covers a variety of subject, the ones we sometimes end with “On a sad note.” This time, I’m putting the sadness at the top as I mention the passing of a wonderful soul, Michelle Drew, the principal of Altama Elementary who died suddenly at home a week ago Saturday.
She was always warm and friendly, and I never heard anyone say a bad thing about her. She was very good at what she did and absolutely loved her students.
They had a Community Helpers Day in which kindergarten students and a few others got to see a DNR helicopter, a boat, police cars, a Georgia Power bucket truck and they heard the blast of sirens from fire trucks close up. I can see her smiling now knowing the joy it gave the children. She would have especially liked DNR helicopter pilot Capt. Jaye Bridwell telling them if they ever wanted a fun job like his, they had to pay attention in class.
She once gave me a story I’ve repeated often.
Years ago as an assistant principal at Brunswick High, she was in the halls before and between classes enforcing dress code. One morning, she saw a female in extremely short shorts and wearing a top, at least when viewed from behind, that didn’t cover up nearly as much as school policy required.
Michelle walked up and said, “Young lady, I think you need to come with me.’’
When the offender turned around, Michelle stood face-to-face with a parent.
You’re already missed, Michelle, and you will be for a long time.
Now back to other interests.
Had you driven along Frederica Road in the few blocks north of the intersection with Demere Road about a month ago, you probably would have seen other drivers who the Glynn County Police had pulled over. The most common infraction, I am told on the good authority of several, was that of driving with a cellphone in hand.
It was a crack down of sorts even though I hadn’t heard or seen of any rear end collisions or traffic obstructions along there because of the unlawful use of cellphones. On I-95, we’d call such a crackdown a speed trap, so I guess this was phone trap.
On Friday last, I was driving on old Demere when I got behind a couple of golf carts, both with rear-facing back seats. One had a teenage boy without any sign of a seat belt, while the other had two unbelted girls. About eight hours later just before sunset, I was driving on Broadway when I met a golf cart at the four-way stop. The driver was an elementary school girl who was obviously nervous as she drove under the direction of a man who appeared to be in his 50s or 60s. She had two passengers in the back and behind her was another cart driven by a girl who appeared to be 12 or 13.
I have asked around and nobody can tell me of any enforcement of safety laws on golf carts. A few months ago, there was a golf cart wreck in front on the airport fire station in which the cart overturned and briefly pinned a girl.
To his everlasting credit, the late police chief Matt Doering zealously pulled over offending cart drivers on St. Simons.
We seem to have selective enforcement since then. But I’ll say this for those golf cart drivers I saw: None were driving while imperiling lives with a cellphone in hand.
Speaking of cellphones, a man walking his dog last week seemed to be holding his cellphone up to his face at an odd angle. Upon looking closer, it appeared that he was scratching his face with the edge of the phone.
But that was no phone. It was an electric razor, a fact that became obvious as he concentrated on the area just below his nose. So why not? It only takes one hand to hold a leash and who needs a mirror when you’re not using shaving cream?
I’ve seen people shaving and putting on makeup while driving, which is not as alarming to our state legislators as holding a cellphone.
Speaking of our legislators, they adjourned without really accomplishing much except ensuring we can all have guns all the time, even at weddings.
I hope to see the day when they decide that killing a helpless child is automatically a capital offense. When a mother’s frustrated boyfriend beats a crying infant to death or parents lock a child in a closet and starves it, to name a few cases I’ve read about, those adult have forfeited their right to continue breathing, in my opinion.
Where is the humanity in that, you may ask, and how about Christian forgiveness? Well, prisons have chaplains who can share the gospel and prepare the offender to meet his or her maker.
If you like going to the pier in the St. Simons village area, you may want to consider taking your own seating.
The benches that the county had in place are slowly being taken down as they rust to the point they won’t bear the weight of the average human.
The problem is that the steel components don’t hold up to saltwater and salt spray, and that body of water just off the rocks? Well, I’m told that’s the Atlantic Ocean, and oceans are notorious for their salinity that splashes and sprays onto the nearby land.
That eats through steel like termites through wet yellow pine.
This problem is caused partly by competitive bidding and officials who don’t specify aluminum components that hold up better in the corrosive salt. It is a waste of taxpayer money so don’t look for it to change anytime soon.
That’s not all, but I’ve run out of space. All the best until next time.