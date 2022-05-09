I called my mama Sunday. It was in celebration of her 72nd Mother’s Day. I’m the oldest of six and, as a friend of mankind would say, “her onliest boy.”
It’s an easy thing to do. I just pick up my iPhone, hold down the button briefly and tell it to “Call Mama.” The Australian voice comes back, “Calling Mama home,’’ and we’re there.
Perhaps the most famous reference to a call to a mother was one from Bear Bryant when he still coaching the Alabama Crimson Tide, a team now loathsome to me. He filmed a commercial for the baby Bell that served phone customers in Alabama.
Looking into the camera Bryant asked the viewer, “Have you called your mama today? I sure wish I could call mine.”
Your heart broke for the old coach because you never really get over being a child of your mama, no matter how old you get.
Mother’s Day got its start, or so I read, in 1872 in Boston where suffragist Julia Ward Howe saw it as an opportunity to organize mothers as pacifists. It spread around the country before World War I, and once Hallmark, American Greetings and various florists caught on and it became a nationally recognized day.
I’ve griped repeatedly about the lack of greeting cards that say Mama. After all, Bear Bryant didn’t ask if his fellow Alabamans had called their mother or mom.
My wife’s grandmother, Bessie Irene Kelly, was an exception. She lived on the mill hill in Belton, S.C., amongst a multitude of Southern mamas, but she insisted on being called Mother and Grandmother. “I’m a mother,’’ she told me once. “I’m not a mama, and I’m sure not a grandma.”
It was easy find a greeting card for her for any birthday, anniversary or holiday because, apparently, card manufactures have stuck with Mom and Mother, names used by the original celebrants in Boston, one imagines.
I called Mama right after I took Vonette out to lunch for Mother’s Day, but it was a short conversation because my youngest sister and her husband were there. A child in the living room is worth two on the phone, I reckon.
I’ll call back lest the ghost of Bear Bryant asks, “Did you call your mama back?”
It has been an interesting week for mothers and the country. Note I didn’t say birthing person, the ridiculous term that those promoting gender choice have adopted. Grandmother Kelly never got to hear “birthing person,” otherwise it would have been at the very top of the list of people she was not.
Someone leaked a draft of a U.S. Supreme Court decision that would overturn Roe vs. Wade, the decision that legalized abortion nationwide in 1972. I’ve heard estimates of 63 million abortions since then, some just days before delivery. The CDC said there were 619,591 abortions in 2018 but abortion advocate Guttmacher Institute said there were 862,300 that year. COVID hasn’t killed that many in a year, but we get bent out of shape over the virus statistics.
I like to say it another way: 862,300 unborn children were killed by abortions.
With the leak of the Roe vs. Wade draft, the nation polarized with purpose over that single issue during the past week. Although it is extremely painful, I can think of none more worthy of attention. There are crisis pregnancy centers around the country that provide assistance to mothers to help them avoid abortions, a choice that is soul-crushing for some, yet a mere inconvenience for others.
Those centers hand out empty baby bottles to churches who distribute them on Mother’s Day and take them back up on Father’s Day after their members and others have put their spare change in them to support mothers in crisis.
I saw some things from a couple of mothers in the past few days, one a foster mother and the other from my niece whose first son died before birth.
The foster mother said her heart was breaking on Mother’s Day for the mothers of two young children who were not with them on Sunday. “They’re with me,’’ she said.
My niece wrote of the kindness of a nurse who showed an amazing amount of kindness and understanding as she waited in the hospital to give birth to a little boy whose heart had stopped beating. She wrote about the nurse assuring her she was not to blame and that the pain she felt was natural. The nurse made footprints, handprints and did an impression of one foot for her and her husband to remember their son. That and a grave marker are among the few things they have of him.
But on this Mother’s Day, she was a mother caring for a son not yet 1.
Sunday was Vonette’s first without her mother, who died just after Thanksgiving. But she is blessedly, for both of us, a mother, grandmother and mother-in-law. God is indeed good.
There are people in this world that would call me an extremist because I wish there were no abortions, but we do what we can to help single mothers who need it. I wish women wouldn’t end up in such bad circumstances, but I pray for the day that the choices would be whether to be a mother, mom or mama.