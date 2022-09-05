I’m happy to say I started writing this sentence during halftime of a college football game, the Pitt Panthers versus the West Virginia Mountaineers, the blue and gold vs. the blue and gold. Well actually Pitt’s royal blue and gold and West Virginia’s blue and old gold.

The school’s are 75 miles apart, the coal miners agin’ the steel mill workers, at least back when those jobs existed. They don’t like each other thus the term the Backyard Brawl. When they play, you can throw out the record book except on Sept 1, both records are 0-0.

