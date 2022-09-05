I’m happy to say I started writing this sentence during halftime of a college football game, the Pitt Panthers versus the West Virginia Mountaineers, the blue and gold vs. the blue and gold. Well actually Pitt’s royal blue and gold and West Virginia’s blue and old gold.
The school’s are 75 miles apart, the coal miners agin’ the steel mill workers, at least back when those jobs existed. They don’t like each other thus the term the Backyard Brawl. When they play, you can throw out the record book except on Sept 1, both records are 0-0.
I watched Pitt win in a thriller and then stayed up past midnight to watch the end of Penn State and Purdue. I didn’t care about the teams, but I cared about the game and that love started early.
When I was a kid, there was one college game on Saturday afternoons. Now I’m switching between at least four on a Saturday afternoon.
In my youth, I’d go into the backyard and listen to Larry Munson call Georgia games on my transistor radio. Georgia fans worshiped Munson, but on his best day he was no Keith Jackson.
On Sundays, I played touch football with my cousins at my grandma’s and grandpa’s house while our mamas sat inside and complained about various things they couldn’t control.
We played in the side yard with the house and the barbed wire fence as sidelines. Going out of bounds usually drew blood.
My cousin Larry, who ran with the grace of a 2-hour-old giraffe, was the first person I knew to suffer a football injury. Larry was running with the ball when a neighbor kid jumped on his back and rode him to the ground. Larry couldn’t put weight on the leg, and my Uncle Gartrell took him to the emergency room. He was out for the season, but Uncle Gartrell, who had to pay the hospital bill to repair Larry’s torn cartilage, said he was out for life. A few weeks later Larry was playing quarterback with a hip to ankle cast. We made up a new rule that made sense — don’t tackle Larry.
A yard was the only place I ever played football. Maybe I could have played high school ball, because not only was I small I was also slow, a combination ideal for board games. Larry often beat me at chess, bad knee and all.
At Crescent High School, I never missed a home game watching my two best friends; Jerry Hayes was the center and Steve Alexander was the quarterback. They had one good season in their four years, their senior season, but Crescent could never beat Abbeville.
I missed a lot of football when I was in Vietnam, but when I came home a friend Rudy Gray was working at the Anderson Independent as a weekend sports writer. He called me one Saturday and asked if I wanted to go to a game with him to shoot pictures. I wouldn’t get paid, but he didn’t want to leave the press box and go down on the field and try to get pictures.
He handed me a Pentax camera with a 200 mm lens, the first telephoto I’d every held. I had no idea what I was doing but on Sept. 30, 1972, I shot my first college game at Sanford Stadium no less. I thought it was strange. I had been told journalists were supposed to be non-biased, but the press box was filled with men who would jump to their feet and yell, “Go Dawgs,” like the homer Munson. On the sidelines, the official Georgia state photographer barked on first downs.
Georgia head coach Vince Dooley beat North Carolina State 28-22 in what was Lou Holtz’s third game at the helm.
I had one four-column picture published — in those days newspaper pages were eight-column wide broadsheets — of Georgia quarterback Andy Johnson throwing a pass over the hands of a leaping Wolf Pack lineman. I wish I’d kept that picture, but I didn’t know it was the first of thousands.
Who knew that I would go on to be flattened on the sidelines on three levels, high school, college and pro.
At a T.L. Hanna game in Anderson, S.C., a running back slid on the wet sidelines and took my legs from under me. I splashed into a puddle, greatly amusing James “Radio” Kennedy, perhaps the most famous high school football trainer in history.
I was fortunate enough to see some great players, Joe Montana when he led one of his famous fourth quarter drives to beat Clemson, freshman Tony Dorsett’s first game at Georgia, William “Refrigerator” Perry and Herschel Walker among many. The loudest place was Clemson, and the racket started when the team ran down the hill. They measure sound in decibels, but at Death Valley it’s pounds per square inch. The fans made your bones and vital organs vibrate.
Between Georgia’s hedges, I took a knee in the end zone and got pictures of Herschel soaring over the line.
Georgia fans loved saying, “Give Herschel the ball,’’ as a sort of mantra that would cure about anything, a losing season, a recession, head lice and gout. He was not Herschel Walker or Walker: he was Herschel, a single name spoken with the affection lavished on a favorite nephew.
A lot of Southerners were proud to say they didn’t see a person’s color and they surely didn’t with Herschel until 1983 when he skipped his senior season and left for the Donald Trump’s New Jersey Generals’ backfield.
Suddenly, those unbiased people dusted off some slurs and used them liberally in referring to Herschel’s running for the money to be had in God-forsaken New Jersey. The numbers on the Georgia scoreboard were more important to them than the numbers in Herschel’s bank balance.
But all is forgiven for many as he’s running again this time for the U.S. Senate. And in this run, he has about as many people hoping he fails as wanting him to succeed. That’s politics for you.
I loved being on the sidelines, but it got to be a job and a hard one at that. It’s Saturday night on the opening weekend, and I’ve seen parts of 12 games in three days without breaking a sweat or taking a hit. I don’t think I’ve shot a college game since the Orange Bowl when Clemson beat Nebraska for its first of three national championships. So far.
Looking back, I wouldn’t change much. I am especially glad video games weren’t around in the 1960s.
They still don’t have a game featuring a bunch of cousins in a yard.