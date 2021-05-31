Today on Memorial Day a lot of you will see veterans and thank them for their service. This is the one day I feel most uncomfortable hearing that.
It is Memorial Day, the day we honor those who died serving their country in the defense of liberty. It wasn’t always the defense of American liberty, but fighting for freedom is a worthy cause anywhere.
My service seemed like a big deal at the time, but most of my battles were with mosquitoes and leeches and being ambushed by briers, thorns, gravity and little things doing the backstroke in the questionable water I drank from “blue lines,’’ as we called streams for their color on the maps.
When I came home in April 1972, I walked down the steps from a jet and shook the outstretched hand of Bob Brown, an old friend who worked for Eastern Airlines. As soon as I stepped through the plane’s door at Greenville-Spartanburg International, a cheer went up from my parents and my five younger sisters. I think I picked out Glenda’s voice. She has always been the happiest over good things and the most generous of any of us. My nose feels funny and my eyes fill every time I remember that. Very few things in my life ever touched me like the memory of that sound.
I spent Memorial Day weekend with my mother, who lives with Glenda in Anderson, S.C. I opened the refrigerator and found a red-white-and-blue cake that said, “Thank you for your service.” I didn’t think it would keep until Veterans Day, so we ate it. I appreciate two things; Glenda’s generosity and the fact she expressed it with cake. I may go back around Nov. 11, just in case.
I get to eat cake because I was one of the fortunate who made it back. So many never boarded a troop ship bound for New York or California nor were lucky enough to cheer when an airlines pilot announced, “Gentlemen, we have just left the air space of South Vietnam.”
This is the day to recognize those who came home in a coffin under a flag, who died later from their wounds and for those who were never found in the jungle or ocean where they died. A few nights ago, Glynn Academy and Brunswick High seniors received their diplomas. Among past graduates are some who died in service.
Glynn Academy’s class of 1967 erected a monument on the campus in memory of their fellow students who died in Vietnam. It has 10 names after a few more were added more than a decade ago. They graduated between 1955 and 1969.
Mike Browning, who served in Vietnam in the 23rd Infantry Division, wanted to get another Glynn County graduate on the Vietnam Wall, but his efforts were futile so far. I was reminded of that when I went to the two schools’ graduations last week. As I turned down the road to the visitor side of the stadium, I saw Emory Dawson’s name on the street sign.
Emory Dawson, class of 1968, was serving in the Marines in Phu Bai in 1969 when he was shot in the neck.
Left paralyzed but undaunted, Dawson did a lot from his motorized wheelchair. He was an advocate for veterans through a number of local organizations and led hundreds of boy scouts. He also took part in a number of causes through the Elks Club and managed the fairgrounds for the Brunswick Exchange Club, thus the appropriate naming of the road to the fairgrounds.
When he died in 1997 in a hospital in Tampa, the death certificate said it was the result of pneumonia.
Browning thinks the pneumonia was a result of his combat wounds and said so years ago.
“He died, nobody can ever convince me otherwise, as a result of his wounds. Vietnam cost him 30 to 40 years of his life,’’ Browning said then.
Indeed, just breathing can be taxing for a quadriplegic, and Dawson’s chest heaved with effort anytime he spoke.
Among the remarkable things is that Dawson didn’t have to go to Vietnam; he opted in.
The Marine Corps had a rule that brothers didn’t have to serve in the country at the same time, and his brother Donnie Dawson was already there. Emory Dawson signed a waiver of the rule without telling anyone in his family. Donnie learned Emory was in Vietnam only after he was wounded.
At Browning’s behest, former U.S. Rep. Jack Kingston and U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter worked to include Emory Dawson’s name on the Wall, but were unsuccessful.
Browning said last week that one phrase on the death certificate, “complications of pneumonia,” will make it virtually impossible to get him the honor he deserves.
But at least he is honored in his hometown and not just with a road sign.
The Elks Club confers scholarships in his name and hands out the Emory Dawson Humanitarian Award.
And grateful boy scouts, whose lives he helped shaped, lined the road when his funeral procession passed in 1997. Many of them honor Dawson by living good lives.
He truly left his mark. Glynn County is fortunate he got the opportunity to serve as a veteran a good 20 years longer than many whose names are etched into memorials.
They died too young leaving behind parents who never stopped grieving, children who grew up without their fathers and empty places at a lot of tables.
We remember and honor them today as we think of those whose lives were changed forever by their losses.
We had the chance to thank and honor Emory Dawson, but he had a way of turning things around. With his work, he reminded us to render service worthy of thanks.