The queen of the Britons died Sept. 8 turning merry old England into a somber county. Elizabeth II had worn the English crown since June 2, 1953, upon the death of her father King George VI.

The British Crown is not universally beloved, far from it, but Elizabeth was, at least nearly so, considering she was still head of state of more than a dozen nations including Canada, New Zealand and Jamaica. People who didn’t care for The Crown were still fond of the head that wore it.

Queen, England on permanent display at local inn

The Grey Owl Inn, off Demere Road, on St. Simons, has a secret not betrayed by its picturesque farmhouse exterior. The bed and breakfast features a room devoted to the British monarchy, known as the Royalty Room.