The queen of the Britons died Sept. 8 turning merry old England into a somber county. Elizabeth II had worn the English crown since June 2, 1953, upon the death of her father King George VI.
The British Crown is not universally beloved, far from it, but Elizabeth was, at least nearly so, considering she was still head of state of more than a dozen nations including Canada, New Zealand and Jamaica. People who didn’t care for The Crown were still fond of the head that wore it.
I understood some of that having played golf with a Canadian couple one fine winter Sunday afternoon at the old 9-hole Glynco golf course, since absorbed by the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center.
Both were in their 70s and were among the most gracious and friendly people I have ever met on any course. I don’t recall her name, but he was Ernie like my favorite Sesame Street character.
Ernie was a retired soccer player, a “shamateur’’ who got paid under the table. They both walked and were members of a club in Canada where a doctor’s excuse was required to ride in a cart, a rule we should adopt for St. Simons’ roads. But I digress.
They told me of looking out the window of their townhouse one day and seeing Charles, then Prince of Wales Charles, and Lady Diana emerge from a car during a visit to Canada. They went out and spoke with them. The royal couple, still happily married at the time, were very friendly and gracious, and Ernie said it was the thrill of a lifetime.
Ernie then said, “I’m sure you don’t understand that. You don’t have royalty in the States.”
I stiffened my back and my upper lip and reminded him, “Of course we do. We have Jack Nicklaus.”
Compare that to the conversation I had years ago with an editor of the Glasgow Times, who hoped I had photos of a group of Glaswegian students who had visited Darien during Scottish Heritage Days. In telling him I did not, I made a series of grammatical errors.
“I’m sorry,” I apologized. “I murdered the Queen’s English.”
“Well, I’m Scottish. I don’t give a damn about the queen or her English, now do I?’’ he said. I feel the same way about the Kardashians, but he probably cares about the queen now as do most Americans, it appears. Those who don’t care need to pay for cable TV because the networks and cable news channels are making sure we get full coverage of the mourning and the ceremonial funeral for Great Britain’s longest reigning monarch. She has been queen since I was 2, and is the only English sovereign I ever knew.
President Joe Biden ordered flags flown at half staff to honor Elizabeth. When the aging Biden visited Elizabeth at Windsor Castle last year, he looked hale and robust beside the frail queen. She wore one of her signature hats as if she were headed to the Kentucky Derby. There was something endearing about the hats, as were her Welsh Corgis — the long-haired, stumpy little dogs that were always in residence with Elizabeth. They’ll go live now with Prince Andrew and his ex, Fergie, who lives nearby. Fergie still got on with the queen and enjoyed chatting with her as they walked the dogs.
You wonder what sort of dogs King Charles favors. I would love to hear about regal beagles, but that’s probably asking too much.
Her Majesty’s hats were a sharp departure from the crown she wore in official functions. Indeed, the British sovereign’s bejeweled headgear, “The Crown,” is a two-word description of the government. And not just in the United Kingdom. “The Crown” is also used in ministry and department names in other governments in the commonwealth including Australia and New Zealand, two of the four commonwealth nations that have the Union Jack on their national flags.
U.S. Navy ships are designated USS as in United States Ship. Rather than, say, UKS for United Kingdom Ship, the British Navy uses HMS. Upon Elizabeth’s death the meaning of the H switched from Her to His as in His Majesty’s Ship. Those ships now belong to King Charles III.
Great Britain has an elected parliamentary government, but the head of state, the prime minister, still has to consult with The Crown.
For all that seeming power, however, she was still, as Charles said after her death, his mama and was granny to his children.
Indeed, the queen had a family, and it is that as much as anything that we can relate to.
Prince William, Prince Harry and the queen’s six other grandchildren stood together in a vigil by her coffin as people waited half a day in lines miles long to pay their respects.
We know about that sort of respect for the dead, especially in the Old South. In the old days, the deceased lay in their caskets at home and relatives and friends came to pay their respects and to bring food for the family.
Someone, usually several, took shifts through the night, as they said, “settin’ up with the dead.”
When the queen’s body was flown from Scotland to London last week, about 5 million people used phone apps to keep track of the plane on its short flight. Had they seen it overhead, you wonder if they would have pulled to the side of the road as we do for funeral processions.
Heads of state will be among the millions who will be in London today for the funeral at Westminster Abbey starting about 5 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.
King Charles, who had his own share of marital discord, will be the head of a nation and a sometimes dysfunctional family, but families should put that aside in times like these. It’s like Katherine Hepburn said in her role as Eleanor of Aquitaine, wife of Henry II, in “ The Lion in Winter,” “What family doesn’t have its ups and downs.”
For now, the vast majority of Britons and many worldwide have a great deal of sympathy for the House of Windsor in this very down time. “Long live the king,’’ they say, but you wonder whether Charles III will ever be as beloved as his mother. And you wonder whether in a few months anyone will give a damn about the king or his English.