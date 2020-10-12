I think it was eight years ago when I wrote in a column that I was not going to watch the presidential debates. I thought my time would be better served watching baseball. When my option is baseball, a game that moves with the speed of a loblolly pine, you know I think it’s boring.
Several of my readers took me to task saying I was going to be blissfully uninformed.
I may not have a choice. After President Trump spent a few days at Walter Reed with COVID-19, Joe Biden has expressed fears of being in the same time zone with Trump.
I tried watching the first presidential debate, switched to the baseball playoffs briefly and settled on “Ice Road Truckers,’’ which brought us the drama of a broken differential seal. I was on the edge of my seat.
I did see enough of the debate to see where it was headed. Trump scowled on the left of the screen and, on the right, Biden grinned like a horse eating briers as poor Chris Wallace tried and failed to moderate. I’m sorry, but I can’t stand those phony grins intended to dismiss anything an opponent says. They are especially ineffective in bars and those who try it sometimes leave with their grins diminished. Biden will opt for a series of town hall meetings on the networks. One thing won’t change. The supposedly neutral moderators will be in the Democratic corner because they tend to come from network TV media which abandoned objectivity during the Johnson administration.
Both sides performed shamelessly in the first and likely only debate, I thought, but I’ve seen worse behavior. After Trump was elected almost four years ago, U.S. Rep Buddy Carter, R-Patience, held a series of town hall meetings. At the three I covered, Democrats in the audience asked questions then booed, hooted, hissed and yelled for him to “Just answer the question” although they wouldn’t let him.
It was one of the worst displays by adults I’ve ever seen. Some of them were former teachers who would have tried to have students suspended for half as much.
I’m old enough to remember one of the most famous debates in history, the very first televised between John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon in 1960. Nixon was an awkward man who didn’t do well in any face-to-face encounter with other human beings.
Nixon lost the debate by the sweat on his upper lip, and he had reason to sweat. While campaigning earlier in North Carolina, he hit his knee, it became infected and he was hospitalized. Before the debate, he had the flu and still had a low fever when he went before the lights.
Poor Nixon was swarthy and sort of shifty, sort of like the character Nick Tortelli, Carla’s husband on “Cheers.” Nixon said he could shave 30 seconds before the debate and still have a beard when he went on TV. He tried makeup to hide his beard, but the perspiration washed it off leaving him looking pale and clammy. He looked so bad, Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley reportedly said, “My God, they’ve embalmed him before he even died.”
Kennedy was a tanned, handsome man with no 5 o’clock shadow and looked great even in black-and-white. He was also comfortable in any situation.
We need to bring election contests into the 21st century. Instead of a debate, why not adopt a format based on popular game shows.
Needless to say, “To Tell The Truth,’’ is out as is “Truth or Consequences.” Trump, Biden and Harris have shown a propensity to lie without blushing. For his part, Pence artfully dodges the question.
My favorite game show is “The Amazing Race,’’ but it wouldn’t last long. If a leg went through Paris, Biden would say he was happy to be in Philadelphia and Trump would say he could see why Great Britain voted for Brexit to get away from the French losers.
A lawyer friend of mine suggested if Chuck Barris were still alive, “The Gong Show’’ would be a suitable format. But does anyone believe Trump would stop talking if a moderator banged a gong or if a moderator would dare gong a Democrat?
No. Trump would say, “That cheap gong was made in China, where the Chinese unleashed the invisible virus without warning anyone. I’ll bring gong and virus production back to the U.S. where it will put Americans back to work. We had the best economy in the world, it was amazing, fantastic. That’s what everybody says except my opponent who is a socialist and wants everyone on welfare and to take away your private health insurance...” And so on.
“Let’s Make A Deal’’ wouldn’t be fair because Trump has mastered the art of the deal, as his book tells us.
“The Price is Right?” I don’t think so. You can’t fit trillions of dollars on a wheel.
I thought about “Weakest Link’’ but that would turn into, “You’re the weakest leak.” “No, you are.” “Am not.” “Are, too.”
When I made the mistake of switching back to the first debate, I heard Trump say something I didn’t like.
“I brought back Big 10 football,’’ he said.
I’m not sure I could ever forgive him for that, although I have truly delighted in watching Clemson beat Ohio State beginning with a game I saw in person. It was the 1978 Gator Bowl when OSU Coach Woody Hayes punched Clemson’s backup nose guard Charlie Bauman after Bauman made a game-sealing interception.
Elections aren’t so much about qualifications now. They’re about image. I wish I could get the image of Biden’s silly grin and Trump’s scowl out of my mind. And I wish Trump didn’t have the coronavirus, but he did or maybe does. He didn’t call in sick as many of us do with as little as a common cold.
There was one thing I liked about the debate. I could hear Vonette laughing from another room. I thought she was laughing at something on Facebook but it was the debate that she found hilarious.
I still like the sound of her laughing.
After watching the debate, one of the people on stage impressed me as being intelligent and patient with good diplomatic skills. But Chris Wallace isn’t running.