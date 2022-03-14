We are closer to Ukraine than ever and not just in an alphabetized listing of the 195 countries of the world.
The USA is near the bottom between the United Kingdom and Uruguay, but an atrocious war has drawn our two countries closer. Vladimir Putin has abandoned all semblance of human decency and ordered 150,000 troops across the border to, he says, demilitarize Ukraine and stop the Nazis. Putin apparently has some supernatural powers because he is the only one who can see the Ukrainian Nazis.
You have to love the response from the German embassy in South Africa.
“What Russia is doing in Ukraine is slaughtering innocent children, women and men for its own gain. It is definitely not ‘fighting Nazism.’ Shame on anyone who falls for this. (Unfortunately, we are kinda experts in Nazism,” the embassy said in a tweet. In case you missed this point, Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky is Jewish, an automatic disqualification for Nazism.
Putin correctly believed Russia had enough armament and soldiers to overcome the Ukrainians. Perhaps he forgot that those without guns and anti-tank weapons had cellphone cameras and they weren’t afraid to use them. The result has been that the world has seen shelled hospitals, dead civilians, pregnant women running for their lives and terrified old people and children. Putin’s response has pretty much been to ask, “Are you going to believe me or your lying eyes?” Tucker Carlson and U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn chose to believe Putin with Cawthorn calling the Ukranian president a thug and accused him of pushing misinformation to America.
Recently, young Mr. Cawthorn was caught driving in his mountainous Congressional district with a revoked license. Mr. Cawthorn is a strong believer in law and order for others. As Putin’s apologist Cawthorn breaks traffic laws, Russian forces are raining bombs, rockets and artillery onto innocent civilians in a nation they attacked without any provocation.
This is the same Putin who came to Sea Island in 2004 for the G-8 Summit that President George W. Bush hosted. A woman who visited Sea Island recently was dismayed that the Russian flag was still flying along with those of the other participating nations.
After she contacted Sea Island, the company said Russian flags had been taken down from the entrance display and from the Summit Room. Also, Sea Island told her, Putin’s name placard had been removed from the Summit Room.
At home, prices on everything continue to soar as Biden blames pump prices on Putin. The truth is that prices started rising in Biden’s first year in office because you need fuel to transport everything. His supporters say it was because pent up demand outstripped supply, but Biden canceled drilling leases and pipeline projects reducing those supplies. After all, it’s been months since people began putting those little stickers of Biden bragging “I did this,” on gas pumps. The image of Biden points to the rising prices.
So what has he done to fix it? Instead of making a deal with U.S. producers to increase the supply, he has instead made a deal with Satan going hat in hand to Venezuela and Saudi Arabia hoping their tyrannical leaders will increase the flow of crude. The U.S. has gone from a net exporter of petroleum under Trump to a nation again dependent on foreign oil. Biden said this week, the U.S. must become energy independent. We were headed in that direction until doddering Grandpa Joe took office. Until we do, however, we can’t stand up to the likes of Russia and other godless despots. Keep in mind, however, Trump called Putin a genius after the invasion.
As we fret over gas prices, Russia is plunging Ukraine into darkness and killing non-combatants with abandon. I can only imagine what they’re going through. You never get ready for a bomb or rocket falling from the sky, especially not a hospital or apartment building.
Even if the war is daytime smoke or a nighttime flash on the horizon, it’s still unnerving.
I have some experience with that although nothing to match what’s happening in Ukraine. In 1971, I was sitting on a hill on the opposite side of the globe looking at the lights of a village flickering below. Suddenly, red tracers and explosions lit the darkness across a river miles to the south. There were a few more explosions and tracers then it again fell completely dark.
I and my Army comrades had watched someone else’s war just as we as a nation are now. Even at that distance across the Atlantic and Western Europe, it’s unnerving at times, but the Ukrainians are seeing it — and feeling it — up close.
St. Simons Island resident Frank Klonoski has an old friend in Ukraine who is feeling it. Vladlen Basysty was a staff assistant in the U.S. embassy in Kyiv when Klonoski was assigned there years ago. As nearly as Klonoski can tell, Basysty, his wife and teenage daughter had left their apartment in the capital and were in a village about 25 miles from Kyiv. Frank sent him an image of the billboard at the western end of the causeway urging people to “Pray for Ukraine.” Basysty said he was grateful for the prayers but asked if it were possible to put up the message “Close the sky.”
Let’s also pray that God opens the eyes of the Russian people.