What a week. With the Colonial Pipeline shut down by ransomware, motorists formed long and unruly lines at gas stations to fill up their tanks, gas cans and Yeti cups. (Caution: If you resort to using drinking cups, affix a label and clearly note the octane and whether it’s diesel or gasoline.)
Locally, that was unwarranted panic buying because our fuel comes by barge, not pipeline. What people should have done instead was race to the grocery store and buy toilet paper, bread and bottled water. Trucks deliver those essentials and trucks use diesel so there you go. If the diesel runs out, so does the toilet paper.
Gov. Brian Kemp tried to restore calm with this advisory: “Please don’t go out and fill every 5-gallon can you have.”
Blessedly, I am exempt from the advisory because I have a 6-gallon can, two 2-gallon cans and a 1-gallon can. Not a 5-gallon in the bunch.
Colonial Pipeline sent out workers in the middle of the week to manually open valves on the pipeline and get some fuel flowing. By the time you read this, this shortage will be over and we won’t have to worry about it again. If it’s not, the federal government will likely send out more stimulus checks to compensate those who can’t drive to the store for cigarettes and lottery tickets.
Normalcy will be temporary, however, because in a few weeks the pesky National Hurricane Center will spot a Category 4 storm slightly larger than Canada that the models will show making landfall somewhere between a beach bar in St. Maarten and the southern tip of Nova Scotia. The Weather Channel will dispatch Jim Cantore to the beach and launch around-the-clock coverage and there will be runs on toilet paper, batteries, bottled water bread and, yes, gas.
Except for hurricanes, we haven’t seen anything like this since the Arab oil embargo of 1973-74. There were lines at gas stations, and my Impala Super Sport with its dainty little 396-cubic inch engine didn’t get gas mileage. It got gas yardage. When the speedometer needle rose, the gas hand dived as if they were trying to meet somewhere.
Having learned my lesson, I bought a Volkswagen Beetle which sipped gas at the rate of 21 miles per gallon, which is about what my pickup truck gets now. But at least it was safe. The engine was in the rear, but the gas tank and spare tire were up front to absorb the impact of any front-end collisions.
I remember sitting at stop signs on steep upgrades with my knuckles turning white on the wheel as I prayed that nobody would stop behind me before I found an opening in the traffic. I had to jerk my right foot off the brake and jam it on the gas as I eased my left foot off the clutch. Otherwise I’d roll backward about a quarter mile reversing past kids on bicycles pointing and laughing.
There was another guy at the newspaper where I worked in Anderson, S.C., who bought a Beetle before I did. He was the press room superintendent who went by Cap’n, and he bragged about the unparalleled fuel efficiency of his little car. His subordinate pressmen secretly helped him boost his fuel mileage even more. At break time, they’d sneak up the street to the Hardy Boys convenience store, buy a few gallons of regular and top off his tank.
The Cap’n was effusive in his praise of German engineering until one morning he struck out for Charlotte, N.C., with about a quarter tank. My recollection is he didn’t get far.
The people who drive Chevrolet Suburbans and other vehicles the size of mobile homes got into a Facebook debate after Parker’s convenience stores near Savannah, which gets pipeline gas, limited purchases to $50 which was upwards of 15 gallons at the time.
A woman lamented $50 wouldn’t fill the 28-gallon tank on her Expedition thus the limit was unfair. A guy responded he once had an SUV with a 23-gallon tank, but “I wouldn’t have felt entitled to buying gas other people needed just because I drove a gas guzzler.”
The woman complained further it was unfair that a Civic driver could fill his car and several cans and she couldn’t even fill the Expedition.
The debate changed abruptly when someone said, “As long as you all have that catfish...I don’t care.”
“Wait. What? They have fried catfish inside?”
“Yesss….”
At least for now. Catfish is delivered by trucks which use diesel fuel so when you go for two 48-roll packs of toilet paper get some catfish for the freezer.
I feel a little hypocritical because I topped off the tank in my Prius V, my primary vehicle, early in the panic buying. It cost me almost $8, so, had I been so inclined, I had money left over for lottery tickets and catfish.