My daughter and son-in-law went on a week-long vacation to relax before school starts back. Vonette and I got the extreme privilege of keeping their children, Benjamin, 6, and Isabelle, 2.
It was educational for all of us. Benjamin strolled into the den after I landed on a Dragonwyck, a Jean Tierney, Vincent Price movie made in the 1940s that I had never heard of.
My grandson, 6-year-old Benjamin, was amazed.
“How did they make that movie in gray? And white? And black?’’ he asked.
“They didn’t have color movies when they made that one. They didn’t have color film,’’ I said. “When I first started to work on a newspaper, all my pictures were black-and-white.”
“That must have been a really, really long time ago,’’ he said.
It was, and there was something called film, which is not of much use in photography. It’s mostly just a thin layer of who knows what on a pond.
A really, really long time ago you had to focus by twisting around on the front of the lens and figure out how to frame your subject so it wouldn’t blend in with the background. It was hard, and I miss it.
I also miss fishing with my grandpa. My mother gave me an old black-and-white picture of the two of us holding opposite ends of a piece of horn wire we had used for a stringer. It’s filled with bass and bream we caught from a cove on Hartwell Lake near where my grandparents lived. Pretty good real estate, you figure, on a Corps of Engineers lake, but my grandparents lived in a drafty old house on a hill before the first yard of concrete was poured for the dam. I now think they covered up a good river, but as a child it was heaven.
I took Benjamin fishing twice last week, first with artificial bait at Gould’s Inlet. We didn’t get a bite and the lightning chased us home. He had fished with my smallest rod, which was too big for him, so we bought one for him Wednesday, the next day. A friend gave us permission to fish in his lake.
I bought some red wigglers and we set up on a dock where I strung a worm on the tiny hook for him. He cast it where I told him. Nothing.
After a few minutes, he looked straight down and said, “I see a fish.”
We dropped his hook into the water in front of him, and the bream showed him why some folks call a fishing float a bobber as they stripped off the worms.
Finally, one took his float under. I said, “Get it,” and he reeled in his first fish, a little bream. They had been hiding under our feet right under the dock and came out only to eat.
He caught four and then started talking about the plight of the lowly worms. Those worms, however, are vermiculture VIPs. We paid $5 and 70-something cents for those worms.
He wanted to set one free so he pulled one out of the container, ran over to the grass and dropped it. I told him to bring it back, that we’d give it its freedom in a shady wet area at home instead of on a sunny, centipede grass lawn.
I knew the fishing was about over when he started talking about naming the worms.
“So what do you want to name them?” I asked.
“Joanie,’’ he said. “James and Chicken.”
“Chicken? Why Chicken?”
He shrugged, and we reeled in his bare hook, put his junior-size rod-and-reel in the truck and headed home.
“Squiggly seems like a better name for a worm,’’ I suggested.
Yeah. But that’s what people expect, I guess, and Benjamin tends to go against the flow.
When we got home, he picked out one worm and handed it to me. “Let this one go,’’ he said.
I scratched up a clearing in the live oak leaf mulch on the shady side of the house, dropped it in and covered it.
“Which one was that?” I asked.
“I think it was Chicken,’’ he said with a smile that reminded me of one I’ve seen in old black-and-white pictures.
Chicken is probably in Alabama by now headed for the Golden State. Crawl like the wind, Chicken. You have your liberty and with it all the rights of a free, burrowing worm. If you make your way to California, you can probably vote there.
I was lounging in the den later. After watching half a dive in the Olympics, I switched to a home improvement store. Benjamin seemed engrossed watching a man finesse a sledgehammer through a wall and then part of the remodeling.
“That’s what you should do when you grow up, Benjamin. Tear up houses and rebuild them,’’ I said.
“No. I’m gonna tear them down and leave,’’ he said.
Looking around the den, I could see that he and Isabelle had some natural talent for the craft.
They went home Sunday, and as the black-and-white movie cowboys said when surrounded by indigenous people bent on scalping them, “It’s quiet.”
“Yeah. Too quiet,’’ another would respond nervously fingering his Winchester.
I’m going to miss Isabelle’s laugh, like Saturday when she walked into the kitchen long before sunset and said, “It’s dark, Granddaddy,’’ before opening a cabinet and getting a LED lantern. She turned it on, and headed down the hall straight into a bedroom closet. She closed the door and cackled at the defeated darkness.
And later that night, I heard her painful cries and trotted to the bathroom to see how Benjamin had offended her.
“What’s wrong,’’ I asked Vonette.
“I got her out of the tub,’’ she said.
What are you going to do with a child that likes a bath?
It’s going to be a quiet week. Yeah. Too quiet.