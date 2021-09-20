Harlan Hambright has a new book of old pictures.
He published “Roma 1971; La Gente di Roma,’’ just this year as an 83/4-inch square book with a picture on each of about 180 pages. (Columnist’s note: I tried counting the pages more than once, but as I leafed through I got lost in the images, lost count and finally gave up.)
The way he got to Rome in 1971 is itself a story. A self-described naive, hillbilly punk from eastern Tennessee, if there were hillbillies in the Knoxville suburbs, Hambright was between the second and third years in the five-year Bachelor of Architecture program at the University of Tennessee. Or as some say in the South, the Big Arnge.
Astra Zarina, a renowned professor from the University of Washington, took Hambright and five other students to Rome to study abroad in perhaps the best place in the world for architecture. Zarina wanted her students to undertake projects and draw Rome’s buildings, some of which date to when the city was the seat of an empire.
Instead of No. 2 pencils, Hambright slung on two Nikon F cameras, one with a 20 mm lens and the other with a 105 mm, a short telephoto that was the standard for portrait photography. He loaded each F with Kodak Tri-X film, the black-and-white staple for photojournalists.
As he explains it: “I was 20 years old. What did I know about architectural history? I wracked my brain, but I was taking pictures the whole time.”
Most news photographers processed their film in Kodak D-76. Hambright used other chemicals and included the formula in the book.
He developed it in Agfa Rodinol diluted 1:100 and added 100 grams of sodium sulfite per liter. He processed it for 15 minutes at 72 degrees.
(Another annoying columnist’s note: In the late 70s, I was using Tri-X on the sidelines, the back of the end zone, under the home basket and on top of the dugout at another big Arnge covering Clemson football, basketball and baseball and at house fires, car crashes, presidential visits, etc.
My memory is that D-76 gave you more contrast and that with Rodinol, which I seldom used, the grays seemed to have a luminescence.)
He shot 140, 36-exposure rolls. That comes to more than 5,000 25 mm by 36 mm reverse images to examine and find those worth printing. Before the book, Hambright had never printed more than 10 to 20 “hero images” from all that film. One hero image shows a smiling mustachioed young man on a scooter turned partway in the seat with his right arm around a dark-haired woman seen only from the back. He printed that one but not the ones of them kissing.
He printed another of a man in an obviously Italian suit looking over his left shoulder at a woman in a short dress who had walked past him on a sidewalk.
Hambright had studied the work of a trailblazing French photographer, Henri Cartier-Bresson.
“He’s famous for the decisive moment,’’ Hambright said, and that’s what he was looking for when he met the young woman on a sidewalk.
“I pre-visualized this... I said, ‘I bet if I follow her, I’ll get a good picture.’ Ten seconds later, I got this,’’ he said.
Of the book, he said, “There are pictures in here I’d never seen.” He had seen them all in living color, not black-and-white still images.
He likes his photos of kids playing soccer, playing, smiling at his camera and of a couple of tots relieving themselves on a sidewalk as a woman leans against the stone corner of a building.
As an old man and woman sit on a slatted park bench, mottled sunlight makes her glasses shine as it falls on half his face exaggerating his prominent left ear. An old woman’s white hair, shawl and rim-lit face stand out against a dark background and Pope Paul VI stands on a balcony.
He has nuns in sunglasses laughing, a man drinking coffee, a man dozing with his head on a ristorante table. There are bored people, laughing people, a woman singing and playing an accordion and a heavy man with his waistband inches from his armpits.
He ultimately got his degree, although it took seven years.
“When I graduated in 1976 in the middle of the recession, there were no jobs,’’ he said.
He decided to try architectural photography until he could get that first job in a drafting room. He writes he was “semi-established as a photographer shooting for the UT Daily Beacon at $2 per published image, and the theater department.”
Also, Zarina engaged Hambright to shoot her wedding to American architect Tony Heywood.
Ultimately, he became fully established as a photographer, and it’s taking him a lot of places architecture likely would not have.
He photographed the American embassy in Moscow for the State Department, shot missile sites in Italy for the Defense Department and had a job in Santiago, Chile. One of his better clients, 2WR in Columbus, designs striking firehouses, community centers schools and other structures in rural areas.
He released another book, “Great Houses of Historic Brunswick,” the same time as “Roma 1971.” Suzanne Hurley wrote the copy to accompany his striking photos.
As he photographs well-designed buildings elsewhere, he finds it frustrating that “in Glynn we don’t have an appreciation for design.
“A lot of cities wouldn’t have torn down the Oglethorpe Hotel and the Dart House,’’ he said.
To be fair, it wasn’t the city that tore down the Dart House. The Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce did that, having found no one to take the beautiful old house.
In the forward to the book, Nancy Josephson, president of The Civita Institute, in Seattle, said that 50 years ago, Zarina introduced Harbright and her other students to her Italian peers in the architectural and academic communities, to visiting professors and her friends. Zarina encouraged her students to “observe and record the actual and evocative of what their widened eyes saw. While [Zarina] preferred the hand holding pencil to paper, Harlan preferred his camera.”
He preferred setting a shutter speed and f-stop, then turning a focus ring before pressing his finger onto the shutter release and letting the light react with the silver halide on his film.
Thirty years ago, Hambright used his computer to put the Georgia Dome in a photo of downtown Atlanta. He did that before the concrete on the stadium’s first footing was dry.
“That was in 1991. That building has been torn down. The Coliseum in Rome is still standing,’’ he said.
It was built in 80 AD.
The Georgia Dome was replaced by Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Germans are apparently better designing cars than Italians, one supposes. Otherwise, it would be Fiat Field.
Hambright is going back to Italy in November for a special visit to Civita di Bagnoregio, a medeival hill town about 45 miles north of Rome that is now a world heritage site. While there he will do another architectural project without a pencil.
“My project is to do a 3D tour of as much as the hill town as I can get access to,’’ he said.
It seems he has put his naive hillbilly two-dimensional ways behind him.