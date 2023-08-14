As Chief sat at a bench and table beside City Hall Wednesday morning, a rabbi, a bunch of priests, preachers and deacons were on the steps around front talking about him. Not him exactly, but people like him.
They were decrying the city of Brunswick’s suit to keep The Well, a day shelter for the homeless, from reopening. The Well draws the homeless, downtown business owners and others have asserted, who panhandle, accost restaurant customers for money, foul the area with their wastes and fight each other.
Chief said he knows about The Well, having been arrested there for criminal trespass during the pandemic. With court canceled at the time, his case didn’t come up. After COVID had abated, his case was called.
“By that time,’’ he said, “I was way down in Louisiana.”
“I came back to get arrested,’’ he said. “My buddy (covered) my bond, and I didn’t want him to get stuck with that.”
As he sat, he called out to everyone who walked past, “Let me have that bicycle.”
He found it amusing. Those hearing it found it bewildering.
A man sitting with Chief suddenly said, “Damn!’’ and stood quickly. He slung on a backpack and stalked away.
“He needs a cigarette,’’ Chief explained. “Keeps the bugs off of him. He doesn’t really like to smoke.”
“These bugs is everywhere,’’ he said toward his friend’s back. “You ain’t going to walk down the street and get away from them.”
He was on the street with the bugs rather than in jail because his charges got tossed, he said.
You talk to many homeless people — perhaps most — and they talk about bad luck, how they got hurt and took some pain pills. After the pain went away, the craving for the pills remained. Or maybe the beers with colleagues after work or the cocktail parties got out of hand. Now they’re drunk before noon. T.G. Sheppard sang of the devil in the bottle that wanted to see him dead.
Chief insists that’s not his case.
“I just don’t like being inside,’’ he said. “Never have.”
He was one of seven children born to a woman from Panama who was an Indian. Stated with political correctness, she is a member of the indigenous peoples of Central America. Asked what nation, he says Ocu. Google couldn’t find a reference to the Ocu people, but there is a Panamanian town called Ocu. Perhaps it was named for the people. Who knows?
That’s why the dark skin, Chief says, that gave him his name.
“They say, ‘Here comes that Indian in the white boots.’’’
You won’t see him without his boots because he wears them all the time having worked much of his life on boats.
“I left home when I was 12,’’ he said, although he had nothing against his family.
“I loved my family, and they loved me,’’ he said. “I’m a wandering type of person.
“I went out to California. Rode trains with the hobos. I’ve been homeless ever since.”
He says it with a shrug under the plush blanket draped over his shoulders and the green USMC T-shirt, all of which could use a washing. The shirt has nothing to do with his short military service.
“I was a cook in the Navy. I didn’t like it. I didn’t last but 1 ½ years. They let me out,’’ he said.
He served on ships and boats and enjoyed being at sea.
“It wasn’t the ocean. It was the Navy I didn’t like.”
Liking the outdoors is one thing. Staying outdoors in a storm like the one that roared through Tuesday night is another. It wasn’t quite time to go to bed — in Chief’s case, the bushes — when the storm hit.
“I got under one of these eaves and tried to stay dry. It didn’t work too well. It was blowing sideways,’’ he said.
There are always places to stay mostly dry during storms — inset entries, covered walkways and other architectural touches that weren’t intended to shelter the homeless, but they work. Sometimes.
He had a quarter and some other coins lying on the table in front of him. He said with a dollar he’d have enough for a cold beer. His listener didn’t have any dollar bills.
“I’ll take a five,’’ he said.
He claimed Wednesday he was waiting for a ride to Jacksonville and that maybe he’d catch a bus there to Key West.
On Thursday, however, he was shambling down Gloucester at noon in his white boots carrying a white plastic bag. Perhaps just wandering, but maybe he had purpose. Maybe he had enough for that cold beer.
“I wish someone would put a face on the homeless,” he said.
Easy to say but the homeless community is made up of a lot of unique individuals. An engineer who came for alcohol rehab finds an intersection every day and holds a sign with his already ruined skin baking in the sun. Last fall, a man who heard the Friday night roars from Brunswick High fans slept on the sidewalk in the shadow of a building, drunk before noon if everything went right. A few years ago, a real estate agent decided one day he missed drinking. He slept on benches on St. Simons and then around the old paint factory on U.S. 17 before he died.
An elderly woman recently pushed her cart filled with found treasures that could pass for roadside trash to Glynn County Animal Services to visit the dog that had been taken from her. For some, dogs are their best friends while to others they’re props for panhandling.
Sorry, Chief. There are too many faces.